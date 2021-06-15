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No, they won't, there's too much competition. And there are a lot of schemes that work in different sessions, not all can be banned)
So, I put my Expert Advisor on the real account. The broker did not let me open at night, saying that"the market is closed".
As expected - the secret ingredient is the lack of a secret ingredient.
Blunt opening on RSI-7 on M5 (40;80), overnight, short stop and take. Closing on time. U-turn. Entry on all tomatoes. 1.06.2018-17.12.2018
If it's that simple, why aren't many people using it? Or is it not that simple?
Latest top deals
And what we think was the promotion of the signal with fake subscribers and reviews.
The latest transactions of the top
And as we understood there was promotion of the signal by fake subscribers and reviews.
Generally speaking, the signal provider is a very well-known user in the English-speaking part of the site. She has a long history of helping all newbies on Signals and beyond. So it's not surprising that she has over 1000 friends and that her Signal is immediately known to a huge number of potential subscribers.
So there's no need to make a big deal out of it.
And how we think the signal was promoted with fake subscribers and reviews.
Why does everyone forget that a person can have their own community?
Latest top deals
And what we think was the promotion of the signal with fake subscribers and reviews.
If it works... And how! Why aren't many people using it? It's not a complicated strategy, is it? Aren't you personally going to run a signal with this thing? At least a demo)
That's not what I mean...
If it works... it sure does! Why don't a lot of people use it? It's not a complicated strategy, is it? You personally are not going to run a signal with this thing? At least a demo)
I bet on the real one straight away. After a couple of trades, I'll post it. The broker did not open the deals last night. I added a condition to the Expert Advisor - to pummel the broker until it opens.
I bet on the real one straight away. After a couple of trades, I'll post it. The broker did not open the deals last night. I have added a condition to the Expert Advisor - to pummel the broker until it opens.
I wonder what will happen...
I bet on the real one straight away. After a couple of trades, I'll post it. The broker did not open the deals last night. I have added a condition to the Expert Advisor - to chase the broker until it opens.
After the rollover, it's probably quite normal, and there is no need to chisel anywhere).
A couple of screenshots from interesting comments and a Yandex translation.
Maybe the point is not the RSI if you consider that several mio usd enter the market at the same time)
This typo already has 14 subscribers, although the signal is not even a week old. Is this a brigade of hired subscribers working?)