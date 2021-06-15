1200 subscribers!!! - page 87

New comment
 
Vasiliy Kolesov:

No, they won't, there's too much competition. And there are a lot of schemes that work in different sessions, not all can be banned)

So, I put my Expert Advisor on the real account. The broker did not let me open at night, saying that"the market is closed".

 
Vladimir Tkach:

As expected - the secret ingredient is the lack of a secret ingredient.

Blunt opening on RSI-7 on M5 (40;80), overnight, short stop and take. Closing on time. U-turn. Entry on all tomatoes. 1.06.2018-17.12.2018


If it's so simple, why aren't many people using it? Or is it not that simple?
 
Yevhenii Levchenko:
If it's that simple, why aren't many people using it? Or is it not that simple?

Latest top deals


And what we think was the promotion of the signal with fake subscribers and reviews.

 
Vladimir Tkach:

The latest transactions of the top


And as we understood there was promotion of the signal by fake subscribers and reviews.

Generally speaking, the signal provider is a very well-known user in the English-speaking part of the site. She has a long history of helping all newbies on Signals and beyond. So it's not surprising that she has over 1000 friends and that her Signal is immediately known to a huge number of potential subscribers.

So there's no need to make a big deal out of it.

 
Vladimir Tkach:

And how we think the signal was promoted with fake subscribers and reviews.

Why does everyone forget that a person can have their own community?

 
Vladimir Tkach:

Latest top deals


And what we think was the promotion of the signal with fake subscribers and reviews.

That's not what I meant...

If it works... And how! Why aren't many people using it? It's not a complicated strategy, is it? Aren't you personally going to run a signal with this thing? At least a demo)
 
Yevhenii Levchenko:
That's not what I mean...

If it works... it sure does! Why don't a lot of people use it? It's not a complicated strategy, is it? You personally are not going to run a signal with this thing? At least a demo)

I bet on the real one straight away. After a couple of trades, I'll post it. The broker did not open the deals last night. I added a condition to the Expert Advisor - to pummel the broker until it opens.

 
Vladimir Tkach:

I bet on the real one straight away. After a couple of trades, I'll post it. The broker did not open the deals last night. I have added a condition to the Expert Advisor - to pummel the broker until it opens.

I wonder what will happen...

 
Vladimir Tkach:

I bet on the real one straight away. After a couple of trades, I'll post it. The broker did not open the deals last night. I have added a condition to the Expert Advisor - to chase the broker until it opens.

After the rollover, it's probably quite normal, and there is no need to chisel anywhere).

 
ilvic:

A couple of screenshots from interesting comments and a Yandex translation.

Maybe the point is not the RSI if you consider that several mio usd enter the market at the same time)


This typo already has 14 subscribers, although the signal is not even a week old. Is this a brigade of hired subscribers working?)

1...808182838485868788899091929394...230
New comment