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He probably meant that there were no deputies among the passengers.)
Looks like the friend went in buying and missed the exit, didn't turn around as she is sitting in a slump.
Looks like the friend went in buying and missed the exit, didn't turn around as she is sitting in a slump.
That's weird. She has a 5-6 point profit. And she could take all 10 points from the buy entry even taking into account the overnight spread.
You have flipped )))) Apparently there was a problem with the VPS. The close didn't work.
I think it will weather the loss. There's a chance.
I think it will weather the loss. There are chances.
my indicator shows down to 1.27000 )
That's weird. She has a profit of 5-6 pips. And from the buy entry you could take all 10, even taking into account the overnight spread.
You're upside down )))) Apparently there was a problem with the VPS. The close didn't work.
I think it will sit out the loss. There are chances.
it picks up 5 pips on the trawl on the pullback -- i.e. it first goes through about 10 pips and turns on the trawl from the breakeven level of 5 pips.
and it does not roll over - it just enters by the signal and waits for either a 5 pips close or a loss.
Today she entered by sell signal and went buy for some reason - let's see how she will explain it - yesterday she justified her no entry by some "turbulence filter".
she had no sell signal yesterday -- we know from the above posts that she sells when RSI(7) crosses 80 on M5 down -- yesterday the 80 level was not reached -- why she had to make up some kind of "turbulence filter" from yesterday's no entry is unclear.
yesterday's non-entry was explained by her "turbulence filter" of some kind.
yesterday the level of 80 was not reached.
Saw that explanation about the filter as well. But I have a different picture. Two sales on the 7th worked and so did the next reversal. Re-insurance.
Even theflash crash of the 3rd gave a profit.
I also saw this explanation about the filter. But my picture is different. Two sales on the 7th could have earned the next reversal too. Re-insurance.
it comes in on the 1:00 to 3:00 time filter.
something I wasn't looking at carefully -- turns out there was an RSI(7) reaching the 80 level yesterday just around 1:00 (as she showed in her profile picture).
my indicator shows down to 1.27000 )
By 1.27 is up)) Now 1.14400
I already saw it ))) the pound was open, I got stupid), on the euro the same picture and the euro was already going down, the pound stalled