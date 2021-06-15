1200 subscribers!!! - page 89

New comment
 
Yevhenii Levchenko:
That's not what I mean...

If it works... it sure does! Why don't a lot of people use it? It's not a complicated strategy, is it? You personally are not going to run a signal with this thing? At least a demo)

Let's go! (с)

It's true the spread is wild.


 
Vladimir Tkach:

Let's go! (с)

But the spread is wild.


why is the RSI not symmetrical? i don't see a trend filter here


Who is your supplier, my pound on alpari looks like this)


and this is what it looks like on robo.


 
Fast528:

why isn't the RSI symmetrical? i don't see a trendacto filter here your supplier, my pound on alpari looks like this)


I have the same vendor. Real cnn account. Put the RSI levels at 40-80 and it too will be "asymmetrical".

 
Vladimir Tkach:

I have the same supplier. Real eSn account. Put the RSI levels at 40-80 and it too will be "asymmetrical".

i am asking why 40-80 and not 40-60 or 20-80?

 
Fast528:

I'm asking, why 40-80 and not 40-60 or 20-80?

Because those are the levels on the signal.
 
Fast528:

I'm asking why 40-80 and not 40-60 or 20-80?

In your experience is there a difference between robo and al in prices, spreads etc?

 
Vladimir Tkach:

In your experience is there any difference between robot and al in prices, spreads etc?

I don't trade on real, this is a demo account, you can see from the screenshots that the same forex will work differently, it's bullshit in short

EUR/CAD is 10 pips spread...

 
Looked at signals with a similar hamster name. And there's hamsters... ...a dime a dozen of them. It's a popular name, though. I counted 46 hamster signals. 33 of them without subscribers. And there's ten hamster signals on a five. But only two have subscribers (three in total). So, in fact, Elena-Anna is good that she was able to gather so many people on one signal. We should learn from her. If you collect all of her signals, she would have over a thousand subscribers.
 
Alexandr Saprykin:
Looked at signals with a similar hamster name. And there's hamsters... ...a dime a dozen of them. Popular name, though. I counted 46 hamster signals. 33 of them without subscribers. And there's ten hamster signals on a five. But only two have subscribers (three in total). So, in fact, Elena-Anna is good that she was able to gather so many people on one signal. We should learn from her. If you collect all her signals, she'll have over a thousand subscribers.
I don't understand it at all. 50 pips at a time. the deposit load is opaque. any move against the opening will lead to a collapse.
 
Lev Seliverstov:
It's an incomprehensible trick. it takes 50 pips. the depo's load is opaque. any move against the opening will lead to a collapse, and there are a lot of people.

As the joke goes, "What are we going to do? We'll be jealous!"

1...828384858687888990919293949596...230
New comment