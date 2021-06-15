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That's not what I mean...
If it works... it sure does! Why don't a lot of people use it? It's not a complicated strategy, is it? You personally are not going to run a signal with this thing? At least a demo)
Let's go! (с)
It's true the spread is wild.
Let's go! (с)
But the spread is wild.
why is the RSI not symmetrical? i don't see a trend filter here
Who is your supplier, my pound on alpari looks like this)
and this is what it looks like on robo.
why isn't the RSI symmetrical? i don't see a trendacto filter here your supplier, my pound on alpari looks like this)
I have the same vendor. Real cnn account. Put the RSI levels at 40-80 and it too will be "asymmetrical".
I have the same supplier. Real eSn account. Put the RSI levels at 40-80 and it too will be "asymmetrical".
i am asking why 40-80 and not 40-60 or 20-80?
I'm asking, why 40-80 and not 40-60 or 20-80?
I'm asking why 40-80 and not 40-60 or 20-80?
In your experience is there a difference between robo and al in prices, spreads etc?
In your experience is there any difference between robot and al in prices, spreads etc?
I don't trade on real, this is a demo account, you can see from the screenshots that the same forex will work differently, it's bullshit in short
EUR/CAD is 10 pips spread...
Looked at signals with a similar hamster name. And there's hamsters... ...a dime a dozen of them. Popular name, though. I counted 46 hamster signals. 33 of them without subscribers. And there's ten hamster signals on a five. But only two have subscribers (three in total). So, in fact, Elena-Anna is good that she was able to gather so many people on one signal. We should learn from her. If you collect all her signals, she'll have over a thousand subscribers.
It's an incomprehensible trick. it takes 50 pips. the depo's load is opaque. any move against the opening will lead to a collapse, and there are a lot of people.
As the joke goes, "What are we going to do? We'll be jealous!"