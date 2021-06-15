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It's not that simple. (1) The author of the signal suggests a money management strategy. Start the signal with 1/4 of the capital and withdraw 1/4 of the profit every week. After the plummet, start again with 1/4 of the total capital ( 3/4 of the remaining capital initially + withdrawn profit )... something like that in general. But so far not a single time after the launch has not plummeted.
In general, such a strategy works, but at different times with different settings (settings in 17 not working in the 18-th, i.e., from time to time should be optimized) (2) And even better to understand the patterns of changing market conditions and automate the process of changing settings. And the protection of the deposit should be strengthened. I have created in my EA options of closing trades so as not to lose the deposit. Now I am thinking over parameters of automatic settings changing. I have some ideas. Let's see what we will get.
(1) I also think that money management strategy is one of the most important elements of a trading system. And here, from a mathematical point of view, I think it is a "hot field" and there are a lot of great opportunities.
(2) This function, in my opinion, should have a normal robot, which should calculate certain statistical characteristics, on the basis of which it should automatically change its settings parameters (and for this you need to investigate a lot of things beforehand).
(1) I also believe that money management strategy is one of the most important elements of a trading system. And here, from a mathematical point of view, I think it's a "hot field" and a lot of great opportunities lurk.
(2) This function, in my opinion, should have a normal robot, which should calculate certain statistical characteristics, on the basis of which it should automatically change its settings parameters (and for this you need to investigate a lot of things beforehand).
1-2% per transaction, everyone has already said, on all resources, why else would you load your robot with extra cumbersome stuff?
Those who use ready-made recipes and don't look for anything, they don't find anything.
Those who use ready-made recipes and don't look for anything find nothing.
You want to invent the wheel, that's your right.
No, it's not. Something more promising. Three-wheeled bicycles are what most people ride, thinking they're the pinnacle of human ingenuity.
If such a scheme will work successfully for a long time, brokers will prohibit them to trade in this session.
No, they won't, there's too much competition. And there are a lot of schemes that work in different sessions, they cannot all be banned)
This is the first thing you should do - use 1-2% of profit per trade, everybody says so on all resources, why should you load your robot with unnecessary cumbersome stuff?
You will not earn much at such risks, especially for night scalpers where probable stop loss is always much higher than take profit. And subscribers to the signals, as well as most investors in PAMM, need a return of at least 20-30% per month, or better 100.
There are very few people who will be attracted even by a stable 100% per year.
...
Anyway, the topic is called "The scam of the Mechanic and Co. group".
How you have blatantly ratted out the whole hangout here:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
1200 subscribers!!!
Vasiliy Kolesov, 2018.12.14 14:42
It's simpler than that. These are clients of one developer. They are clients of one developer. There's a group there and everyone is chatting, looking for the best settings, optimizing.... Someone managed to apply the owls better - the rest signed up. And from there, the profit advertises itself.
A clear advertising campaign by Mechanics and Co. If you watch the EAs of Mechanic and Co -- all of his EAs are deeply and fundamentally flush. This shows the signals of the mechanic, the average life of which is 1-2 weeks.
The essence of the strategy of "Mechanic and Co" -- it is visible in this signal.
Let's look at the last trade on December 13 -- the trade in which the signal itself miraculously survived.
Here is this entry on the chart:
Entry with two orders with a target of 6 pips and taking 6% of the deposit. I.e. entry with a risk such that 1 point of movement gives or takes 1% of the deposit.
The author of the signal says that he works with stops - a frank scam - look at his stops: 1.13706 - 1.12205 = 150 pips or a forced closing at a loss of 150% of the capital (i.e. there is not enough balance for this stop - the stop is completely left and to say "work with a stop").
If you look at the signal's statistics -- he has 1 such preexisting situation every 2 weeks -- and if he enters 8 times in a fortnight -- then his risk of losing his deposit is "every 8th trade could be fatal".
That is, the strategy of this signal is very simple:
-- enter and take either 5-8% for entry or lose capital
-- If we enter only once a day, this signal may last for a long time.
-- If you create around the signal hysteria from the group of mechanics and Co, then you can earn on the "crowd effect" (for which it does not even matter that the signal is higher than 2500th place in the rating, it is still visible when filtering on the "number of subscribers").
Mechanic and Co are practicing the "crowd effect" when selling their EAs -- he is now having a "trial run" in signals.
And the talk about the "grandiose" system and capital management, they say, a 1/4 of a part only at risk - so it is the same as the fact that we enter with the goal to take not 1% for 1 point of movement, but 0.25% for 1 point of movement - it just gets better and you can write in the ads "the signal earns 10% per day".
In short, the topic is called "Scamming."
Well, this theme is interesting and commercially promising, but you've called it very crudely. You should call it something like this: "The intricacies of effective marketing methodology on the MQL5 website".
Well, it's an interesting and commercially promising topic, but you've given it a very crude name. I'd rather call it something like this: "The subtleties of effective marketing methodology on the MQL5 website".
I have called it what it's really called.
Do you think the Mechanic and Co. group has another name for it?
What does "commercially promising subject" mean?
If they remove the "number of subscribers" information in the signals -- then the "crowd effect" will not work in the signals.
The "number of subscribers" is the only way to make money in the signals, not on signal quality, but on the "crowd effect".
(1) What does "commercially promising topic" mean?
(2) If the "number of subscribers" information is removed from the signals, the "crowd effect" will not work in the signals.
"Number of subscribers" is the only way to make money in the signals, not on signal quality, but on the "crowd effect".
(1) This means that the topic reveals some kind of techniques to chop the dough. (I'm not talking about good or bad, it's about business.)
(2) Isn't the number of subscribers one strong indicator of the quality (and even more so, the relevance) of the signal. Or do you think all people are idiots? (only, like sheep, mindlessly follow the crowd)