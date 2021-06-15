1200 subscribers!!! - page 76
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Dumped. The fact that the author immediately opened a new account, immediately 30 people signed up for it, and then he again dumped - it's epic!
This once again shows human stupidity and greed... And also their laziness.
I think we should "feel sorry" for "poor" subscribers who are chasing fast money (for freebies).
If the author of the signal has plummeted and lost subscribers' money - the author should not bear any responsibility.
When people decide who to subscribe to - they can assess the prospects of the signal. They even understand that it won't last long with many signals and they take this risk anyway.
Another thing is that the signal authors behave quite irresponsibly. Well, this is from the field of "someone else's loaf". And Petros is right when he said that one should not "count" other people's money.
There are really good signals on this service, but they remain unnoticed. The reason is that nice statistics is more important for subscribers. Not many signals will be filtered. They (Subscribers) usually use Growth and Breakeven when searching. They do not care about other indicators.
I'm not satisfied with rating algorithm either. In particular, I am corrupted by the "reliability" indicator. It's like the power level in the phone "ladder"... There are signals that are really safer than others, but their "staircase" is red. And some sucker's signal is not safe at all, suddenly for some reason it glows green. That's not fair. And in general with the calculation of the rating signals a lot is not fair. However, I have stopped paying attention to it, because anyone who seeks a good signal will find it. And rating is for new registered users of the portal.
Perhaps, the only thing that bothers me most is the lack of opportunity for the signal author to set the price tag below $30. Even when it was at least $20, and that's a pretty high price if you look at some of the signals. Here it turns out that both authors and subscribers are deprived of the opportunity to balance this aspect of interaction.
This once again shows the human stupidity and greed... And also their laziness.
I think we should "feel sorry" for poor subscribers who are chasing fast money (for freebies).
If the author of the signal has plummeted and lost subscribers' money - the author shouldn't bear any responsibility.
When people decide who to subscribe to - they can assess the prospects of the signal. They even understand that it won't last long, so they take this risk anyway.
Another thing is that the authors of signals behave quite irresponsibly. Well this is from the field of "Someone else's loaf". And Petros is right when he said that you should not "count" other people's money.
There are really good signals on this service, but they remain unnoticed. The reason is that nice statistics is more important for subscribers. Not many signals will be filtered. They (Subscribers) usually use Growth and Breakeven when searching. They do not care about other indicators.
I'm not satisfied with rating algorithm either. In particular, I am corrupted by the "reliability" indicator. It's like the power level in the phone "staircase"... There are signals that are really safer than others, but their "staircase" is red. And some sucker's signal is not safe at all, suddenly for some reason it glows green. That's not fair. And in general with the calculation of the rating signals a lot is not fair. However, I have ceased to pay attention to it, because anyone who seeks a good signal - it will find. I don't have a problem with rating for new registered users of the portal.
You can just say:" Forextrading is a high risk" - and it should be enough...
... I would also introduce an option "refund for subscription", if the account has a critical drawdown ... say, 85%
I would somehow punish (lowered rating perhaps) ...
Taras, what are you "rubbing" here for justice, when you yourself at the time of the collapse of your cent account, did not delete your lost signal ...?
I also watched you, and I saw how, being already a "sinker", you did not delete your signal.
Hundreds to thousands of subscribers could have gotten their money back for last month's subscription if you had deleted the signal...
And you just kept it - waiting for all the subscribers' money to "unfreeze"...
So don't start talking about what's fair and what would be better in the Service to change.
You'd better change yourself before you change anything else...
You, Taras, are also a shameless man...
I would be ashamed to go on a forum and "smart" after such a fiasco.
And you are not even embarrassed...
The same can be said about any TS. There are very decent scalpers in Signals. But it's worth it to make a move, as was the case with the franc, and they will sell out.
Black Swan acts indiscriminately. The 45% drawdown is BREXIT. That is, well, not a systemic, but force majeure drawdown. Profit is systematic, so well done, the author, unambiguously. If he achieves it through averaging, one can only wish him good luck. The approach "averaging is a way to failure, so I will not" is akin to the approach "trading - the game with negative sums, so I will not". Many ideas are in fact abandoned, because they simply do not know how to "cook" them. For example, I haven't tried averaging. Probably wouldn't have worked, but until you try it, you won't know for sure.
"I don't believe" is a sketch of the service itself.
Is there such a stratum in the source code somewhere? Not stupid Ilan.
If the weeks are in a flat, or at least in the days, the averaging is very effective. When there are no large currency purchases or sales from the ECB. I mean EURUSD.
stability first
As experience shows, few people are interested in stability. Everyone is interested in profit
It's good to know that the iron throne has found a new owner after Taras
The record of 3,000 subscribers has not yet been broken.
It is interesting that this signal (from hamster family) on the contrary - in the farthest ... of the rating, although by all laws should sit
God, can you imagine the money! One thousand two hundred times thirty equals thirty-six thousand dollars! Multiplied by sixty and two million one hundred and sixty thousand rubles! A month? That's the result of a lifetime. Passive income is top. Something to strive for. A dream of last resort after enough active earnings.
One thing I don't understand. Why there are not more subscribers? Because there are millions of traders.
Thoughts out loud
Don't rub salt in my wound)))
It is comforting to know that the iron throne has found a new owner after Taras.
The record of 3000 subscribers has not yet been broken.
It is interesting that this signal (from hamster family) on the contrary is in the farthest ... of the rating, although by all laws should sit
Nice way to get the money out...