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But do subscribers withdraw?
traders know that it is a system that you have to withdraw as much as possible before you lose your account.
And subscribers think they will always earn 100% a month.
Read the signal news section.
It's a case of greed consuming you completely, without a trace.
Read the signal news section.
and does everyone read it?)
and does everyone read it?)
Seems to be trading on M5, only at night when there is no movement or noise. Even though it puts a big stop, it closes close. I will try to automate with RSI.
Missing the secret ingredient.
What naive people. It's all set up. I think all the subscribers are from the same place, i.e. clients of the same broker and very probably there was some kind of advertising for the subscription...
Here's what you see: the first deal opened on August 20, and already a month later (even less) someone writes a review.
Subscribers do not appear so soon. I can bet that if I show 3 months in a row above 100% profit, there won't be a single subscriber, or at best there will be a few.
I should add that already at the very beginning of trading, when the balance was 288 euros, the max drawdown on funds reached up to 67%.
but do the subscribers withdraw?
The trader knows that this is a system that requires a larger withdrawal before the account is depleted.
As for subscribers, they think that they will always earn 100% a month.
It says in the signal description there that you have to withdraw and that there will definitely be a drain, after which you just charge everything again. So everyone is aware of this.
Seems to be trading on M5, only at night when there is no movement or noise. Even though it puts a big stop, it closes close. I will try to automate with RSI.
Missing the secret ingredient.
There is no need to automate anything, the name of the signal already has the name of the EA that trades there. And it doesn't cost much at all.
What naive people. It's all set up. I think all the subscribers are from the same place, i.e. clients of the same broker and very probably there was some kind of advertising for the subscription...
Here's what you see: the first deal opened on August 20, and already a month later (even less) someone writes a review.
Subscribers do not appear so soon. I can bet that if I show 3 months in a row above 100% profit, there won't be a single subscriber, or at best there will be a few.
I should add that already at the very beginning of trading, when I had 288 euro on my balance, the max drawdown was up to 67%.
It's simpler than that. They are clients of one developer. They are clients of one developer. There is a group there and everyone is communicating, looking for the best settings, optimizing.... Someone was able to apply the owls better - the rest have signed up. And from there, the profits advertise themselves.
There is no need to automate anything, the name of the signal already has the name of the advisor that trades there. And it doesn't cost much at all.
You must have been specially commissioned to promote the EA?