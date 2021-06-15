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The signal under discussion increased deposits of the first subscribers by more than 10 times. Maybe, these lucky people should take their profit back to somewhere else, because it is amoral because someone is broke even when they have money?
Luck... ok would be the lottery: spent a couple of tens of rubles in coins, and wait luck in 10 times the cost of this ticket, and maybe 100 times, or 1000 times ... except that unlike the signal, the lucky ticket buyer doesn't risk his deposit of a few hundred/thousand dollars, which he hides under his pillow.
You're not making any sense at all. Who told you that if a provider is a drain then he is dishonest, much less a crook?
For your information, leveraged forex is banned in a number of states, along with casinos. It was about casinos and I replied.
Why you're stirring the egg, I don't know.
What's it got to do with whether or not you flipped?
I've written here before that the provider is deliberately using supposedly clever mm, which is just a trick to show off the huge gains.
The Expert Advisor and the set-files used are both plummeting, even at 10, 100 times less risk.
And the signal provider cannot be unaware of this.
Toad is such a girl that comes to many and starts pushing with the masses.
ZS. Thank God they started banning all kinds of freaks on the forum
What does it have to do with whether or not it's leaked?
I've written here before that the provider is deliberately using supposedly clever mm, which is just a trick to show the huge gains.
The EA and the set-files used are draining, even at 10, 100 times less risk.
And the signal provider cannot be unaware of this.
Yes, but after all any product/signal description can then be called a trick. There's a catch all over the place here, by definition.
I do not see anything surprising that Signals Providers have the main goal to gain money from subscriptions. It is clear as day; there is nothing wrong with wanting to maximize one's profit. This is the way of forex, and this is the specifics of this industry.
Yes, but any description of a product/signal could then be called a trick. There's a catch all over the place, by definition.
I do not see anything surprising that the signal provider's main goal is to make money from subscriptions. It is clear as day; there is nothing wrong with wanting to maximize one's profit. This is the way of forex, and this is the specifics of this industry.
Absolutely not.
I see no point in arguing with you - you will stick to your opinion anyway.
I will only say that there is indeed nothing wrong that one wants to maximize his profits. But someone does it using strategies that show stable results on history for years, and someone uses the fact that the strategy can sometimes show profit (may be six months or a year on history), but then inevitably stops working, overestimating the lot, knowing that he brazenly says that the strategy will fail once in two or three months. After all, on history it basically loses every month!
Why areyou pretending to be all white and fluffy all of a sudden? Putting out a signal is a lot more honest than shitting on a competitor to a customer in private, or blowing a plum net in the same private, not through the marketplace.
In fact and in fact, it's you who pretends to be all white and fluffy.
You have two accounts - this one, unverified, where you insult users, sass the administration, and get away with it for some reason. The second account is your verified one -- you got your products there, and you've been acting very reasonable there. You got banned recently, so the unverified account got banned, but the verified one was untouched. Actually -- double account with a verified user -- that's forum nonsense -- all they write lately is that one was not verified for duplicate accounts, the other one was.
By the way, not everyone knows where the expression "white and fluffy" comes from - it comes from an old joke.
Asked a toad why he's all nasty, green with warts, slime, in short -- brrr-r-rr... And the toad sort of sadly replied -- in a human voice, with a distinctive accent -- baaaazy, huh?! I'm actually white and fluffy!!!
That joke's right up your alley.
Look at your throw in my direction, saying I was selling something in a private message. It was a long time ago, I decided to sell my Expert Advisor. I found a buyer and agreed to buy it. But at the last moment, I decided not to take the responsibility and refused the sale, when the buyer was already holding the money. Since then, I do not sell EAs and I never advise anyone to do so. If you look through my statements, I have written many times how I personally feel about selling EAs.
And by the way, there was no marketplace at that time. You dig in the dust of a hundred years ago -- the dust and the dirt makes you blister and pus -- but you dig and dig in yesterday, looking for something to say nasty things to someone. It's like that frog in the joke.
pathetic attempt to turn the tables and justify yourself ))
It's common sense to remember forum charlatans and the unscrupulous, you can't get away with it simply because you've been around for years.
news from the same hamster signal, popcorn can be fried right there
Her money management strategy is called: "Gorynych the serpent".
It's going to die eventually anyway -- you just have to tear off head after head.
And when another head is torn off, Gorynych the Serpent smiles and says, "That's just the first head, there's three more to go.