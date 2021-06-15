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Does it happen that a position is closed but does not show up in the history (I mean in Signals)?
Just saw your post now - I rarely visit this forum now, after last year's ban ;)
I have not encountered such facts and have not seen any feedbacks about something like that - I think that in general the transaction history is loaded correctly. I have never encountered such problems, except problems with displaying of statistics for the period before account registration on this site, but they are mostly solved now. The biggest problem with statistics is that, at my opinion, cent and dollar accounts on servers of some small brokerage firms cannot be distinguished. Sometimes it is painful to watch gullible investors giving thousands of dollars under management to holders of cent accounts with 20-50$, because they think that they have deposit of 2000-5000$, but there is no possibility to warn everybody.
Just saw your post now - I rarely visit this forum now, after last year's ban ;)
I have not encountered such facts and have not seen any feedbacks about something like that - I think that in general the transaction history is loaded correctly. I have never encountered such problems, except problems with displaying of statistics for the period before account registration on this site, but they are mostly solved now. The biggest problem with statistics is that, at my opinion, cent and dollar accounts on servers of some small brokerage firms cannot be distinguished. Sometimes it's painful to watch gullible investors giving thousands of dollars under management to cent account holders with 20-50$, because they think they have 2000-5000$ deposit, but there is no way to warn everyone.
Just saw your post now - I rarely visit this forum now, after last year's ban ;)
I have not encountered such facts and have not seen any feedbacks about something like that - I think that in general the transaction history is loaded correctly. I have never encountered such problems, except problems with displaying of statistics for the period before account registration on this site, but they are mostly solved now. The biggest problem with statistics is that, at my opinion, cent and dollar accounts on servers of some small brokerage firms cannot be distinguished. Sometimes it is painful to watch gullible investors giving thousands of dollars under management to owners of cent accounts with 20-50$, because they think that they have deposit of 2000-5000$, but there is no possibility to warn everybody.
You cannot open paid signals on cent accounts for a long time. You don't look often ))
You can't open paid signals on cent accounts for a long time. You don't look often))
No, Alexey - I monitor the signals quite often and I see cent accounts a mile away ))
Paid signals do not open on accounts that are recognized by MQL system as cent ones. But unfortunately they are not recognized by all brokers, and that's why the magic trick is possible.)
If it is not a secret where the 1200 subscribers are, maybe I'll join too.
Not a secret. In the list of signals for MT4 set the sorting by the number of subscribers - there are more than 1900 ))
You can't open paid signals on cent accounts for a long time. You don't look often))
It may be so, but Andrey has clearly written that small companies have the same server for dollar and cent accounts.
Cent accounts are displayed as dollar accounts accordingly.
I know at least 3 small kitchens where this happens on MT4. Their names start with W, F, and again with F. There is also one big, very famous kitchen where this happens on mt5. Its name starts with R.
Boris, are we really talking about roboforex?
Yes. Cent mt5s on the robot are defined as dollars.
Yes. cents mt5 on robot is defined as dollars.