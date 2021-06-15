1200 subscribers!!! - page 113
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There's another jealous person lost to gloat.
So, is your toad strangling you any less, your subscribers scattering?
You think anyone here was stifled by toad?
It seems to me who was stifled by it, he created his hampers.)))
And those who wrote here were those who understood what was going on.
No more than that.
Although someone may have been, and still is, strangled.
Who knows.
Here, some people calculate how much the provider bails out.
That's all there is to it.
Good luck in the future and don't be too jealous of the other signals!
That's all there is to it.
Good luck in the future and don't be too jealous of the other signals!
Although someone may have been, and still is, strangled.
Who knows?
Here, some people calculate how much the provider bails out.
Yes, confused you with another user who has a lot of pain in his soul and does not allow to sleep peacefully because of the fact that his hundred dollar signal does not subscribe, and on someone else's but cents are subscribers. There is no way he can not accept it, and at the first opportunity trumpets about it
Yes, I have confused you with another user who has a lot of pain in his soul and cannot sleep well because his hundred dollar signal is not subscribed to, but someone else's but a cent signal has subscribers. There is no way he can not accept it, and at the first opportunity trumpets about it
There's another jealous person lost to gloat.
So, are you less jealous now that your subscribers are scattering?
I'm not jealous, the subscribers can only sympathise. Very dangerous work was done on that signal, it had lived long enough without drawdowns at such risks.
By the way, I used a similar hamster set on my personal account till December - with 2 orders, but with smaller leverage and 50 pips stop. Moreover, if in the morning I have found 2 open orders, I would always close 1 of them manually, and if I saw a clear downtrend, I would close both of them. Thus, my account was reliably protected from outages.
Why the same cannot be done by the provider of this signal is a mystery to me ;)
I don't envy it, I can only sympathise with the subscribers. Very dangerous work was done on that signal, it had already lived long enough without any drawdowns at such risks.
By the way, until December I used a similar hamster set on my personal account - with 2 orders, but with a smaller leverage and 50 pips stop. Moreover, if in the morning I have found 2 open orders, I would always close 1 of them manually, and if I saw a clear downtrend, I would close both of them. Thus, my account was reliably protected from outages.
Why the same cannot be done by the provider of this signal is a mystery to me ;)
Maybe you should remove the signals that allowed 30.0% drawdown at all, the first time? At many services 20% drawdown is the end of the signal.
In principle, this would be the right thing to do. But subscribers want hundreds of percent profit per month, so there's no way without drawdowns under stop-out level :)