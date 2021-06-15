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God, can you imagine the money! One thousand two hundred times thirty equals thirty-six thousand dollars! Multiply by sixty and two million one hundred and sixty thousand rubles! A month? That's the result of a lifetime. Passive income is top. Something to strive for. A dream of last resort after enough active earnings.
One thing I don't understand. Why there are not more subscribers? Because there are millions of traders.
Thoughts out loud
Probably not many people go as far as learning MQL5 and copying trades...
bet 1,000 euros?your words are spoken. i can transfer the amount to any moderator right now
Who won?))
Last year there was a signal http://joxi.ru/4AkaZlRHyQjEQm --- also appeared suddenly with a beautiful story for 3 years, the goal was to collect money for a subscription, lived for half a year and was dumped, I think the same here, it is just not clear how people draw a story for several years. You would think for 3 years he did not know that there is an mql5 site where you can sell signals, I don't believe it.
I don't believe it. After the signal has been frozen here, the trading is not the same, not with those beautiful indicators that were in the history, because now the purpose of trading is not to earn, but just to live as long as possible and collect as much money, I'm sure he won't do more than 10% a month, because there is a risk to ruin beautifully drawn statistics.
The question is who is cheating the broker (where the account is opened) or ?
Can anyone share how to engage at all? What and where do you want to advertise?
If they did, they'd put up a banner themselves.
is it really the third one?
Yes, and the deposit has already been refilled again. This is called "strict money management", in the provider's terminology...
There was a good comment on this in the reviews: "I don't think it's OK to lose half of a 7-month profit in 2 weeks. So please don't talk to me about money management"
Last year was a signal http://joxi.ru/4AkaZlRHyQjEQm --- also appeared suddenly with a beautiful history for 3 years, the purpose - to collect money for subscriptions, lived half a year and merged, I think the same here, it is just not clear how people draw history for a few years. You would think for 3 years he did not know that there is an mql5 site where you can sell signals, I don't believe it.
I don't believe it. After the signal has been frozen here, the trading is not the same, not with those beautiful indicators that were in the history, because now the purpose of trading is not to earn, but just to live as long as possible and collect as much money, I'm sure he won't do more than 10% a month, because there is a risk to ruin beautifully drawn statistics.
The question is who is cheating the broker (where the account is opened) or ?
It's the same person. I've already written.
He's Mashkovtsev, she's Mashkovtseva.
If I were the moderators, I'd put him on a permanent ban.
There's a new account on flypaper as well.
Both accounts are open with left-wing brokers.
The story is drawn beyond any doubt.
It's the same person. I've already written.
He's Mashkovtsev, she's Mashkovtseva.
If I were the moderators, I'd put him on a permanent ban.
There's a new account on flypaper as well.
Both accounts are open at leftist brokers.
The story is drawn beyond any doubt.
I have his trades far away from the real price at all if you place his trades on the chart.
Probably very friendly relations with dts, or work there.
I don't know why he has such a good relation with them.)