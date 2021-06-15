1200 subscribers!!! - page 55
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
the average profit of 20 pips on 4 signs (506 trades), it is not so strong pips
ZS: but the depo load scares away )
Look at the slippage tab.
The problem may be on the subscriber side, bad connection, high ping to the server, there may be a lot of problems on the subscriber side.
if these are single cases, it's one thing -- if the cases are massive (as in this signal), it's already a service problem
Man, I looked at the trades.)
Pipser's averaging.)
Hi all!
I have more than a thousand subscribers at the Pipsaver averaging, that's it)).
If you can, can you tell me where to dig to reduce slippage, really a lot of people lost money on pipsqueak today...
Thank you!
damn looked at the deals )
pipser is averaging)
As an option, this solution can be done in the service:
1) trades with result less than 2-3 pips - do not count in signal statistics (like increase calculation and etc.) - you can write in a separate line, like pips deals, the amount of
As for rebate function in some brokerage companies -- if the profit less than 3 points, then rebate is not charged.
In the same way in this case - in statistics there is no scalping at all, or not more than some percent of all deals.
2) If provider is pipsing and pipsing reaches certain percentage for the last period, for example, a day - then write a warning in the manner of cent account, like "Provider is pipsing, subscribers' results may be different".
Top - how much is invested in this word. No, it's not just a word. It's a status. The highest level of ranking! Top is when you're the best of all D))))
Come on, the drawdown is about to be repaid with a big lot. Already out of -150 bucks, 84 earned. March is already in the black.
In joy, perhaps, that he was the first, overdid it a little and used his hands, to earn at the end of the month.
Come on, the drawdown is about to be repaid with a big lot. Already out of -150 bucks, 84 earned. I'm already in the black in March.
I`m sure I`ve been overdoing it too much and used my hand to make some profit at the end of the month.
I was not so lucky to have a signal provider at least a hundred percent gain a month.
As they said in one of the reviews: "He cares about his statistics and does not care about our accounts.
The fact that such a signal "came out" in the top - it somewhat undermines the words/assurances of the administration of the Service that the rating takes into account a lot of indicators, including "stability", "reliability" and others.
The rating formula should be seriously worked on - just the events of the last days and the behavior of TOP signals showed that the rating has fallen behind.
And who came up with the idea that slippage is bad. For some reason everyone thinks it always goes against you. But it doesn't. Sometimes slippage brings more than instant execution.
In the end, it's a draw. So you don't have to be afraid of it.