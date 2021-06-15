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It won't go below 1.1270, it will survive this time.
a €1,000 bet?your words are spoken. i can transfer the amount to any moderator right now
What does the moderator have to do with it, I'll have the money transferred straight to Webmoney, even if I lose, I keep the money, OK?)
I'll bet you 1000 euros?Your words are spoken. I can transfer the amount to any moderator right now.
Vladimir, don't act like a degenerate child.
Can't go below 1.1270, will survive this time.
Look at the potential.
Look at the potential
It could easily correct from 1.1230 and even, as written, from 1.1270.
It might, but where is the opening point?
Vladimir, don't act like a degenerate child.
You're a dope?
Puffed up?
A pathetic attempt to turn the tables and justify oneself ))
It's common sense to remember forum charlatans and the impure, you can't wash yourself just because you've been around for years.
Vladimir Mayakovsky used to say: "I, the sanitizer".
And you, judging by the context of your regular throw-ins, and not only in my address - are a wannabe. Only you, however, and no wonder, misunderstood the classic. He spoke as a creator: "I, a sanitizer and water carrier, mobilized and summoned by the revolution".
And for some reason you never wash yourself. It stinks a mile away. What are you really.