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There are three times as many longs as shorts in the erodol, I think it's doomed in a long position
 
It won't go below 1.1270, it will survive this time.
 
Aleksandr Borodavkin:
It won't go below 1.1270, it will survive this time.

a €1,000 bet?

your words are spoken. i can transfer the amount to any moderator right now
 

What does the moderator have to do with it, I'll have the money transferred straight to Webmoney, even if I lose, I keep the money, OK?)

Vladimir Gribachev:

I'll bet you 1000 euros?

Your words are spoken. I can transfer the amount to any moderator right now.

Vladimir, don't act like a degenerate child.

 
Aleksandr Borodavkin:
Can't go below 1.1270, will survive this time.

Look at the potential.


 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Look at the potential


Can easily correct from 1.1230 and even, as written, from 1.1270.
 
Boris Gulikov:
It could easily correct from 1.1230 and even, as written, from 1.1270.

It might, but where is the opening point?

 
Aleksandr Borodavkin:

Vladimir, don't act like a degenerate child.

You're a dope?

 
Evgeny Belyaev:

Puffed up?

No, that's the answer of a normal reasonable person. In arguments like this, if they do materialise, one is usually the provocateur and the other the fool ;)
 
TheXpert:

A pathetic attempt to turn the tables and justify oneself ))

It's common sense to remember forum charlatans and the impure, you can't wash yourself just because you've been around for years.

Vladimir Mayakovsky used to say: "I, the sanitizer".

And you, judging by the context of your regular throw-ins, and not only in my address - are a wannabe. Only you, however, and no wonder, misunderstood the classic. He spoke as a creator: "I, a sanitizer and water carrier, mobilized and summoned by the revolution".

And for some reason you never wash yourself. It stinks a mile away. What are you really.

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