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Maybe he means banning discussion of a third party's finished product, not his or Signal's. Is that what he means?
He, as a product purchaser, is looking for an opportunity to discuss some products, but the rules don't allow that here.
As I understand it, that's what he wants.
But what if the code is in my head and I don't know how to write it properly?
If the strategy is worth something, there will be those who will write the code for public use "for free".
He, as a product purchaser, is looking for an opportunity to discuss some products, but the rules don't allow that here.
As I understand it, that's exactly what he wants.
so every product has a "discussion" thread
He, as a product purchaser, is looking for an opportunity to discuss some products, but the rules don't allow that here.
As I understand it, that is exactly what he is seeking.
And that, too.
But not in this thread - it's not for you :)
start your own.
I made a thread about it but it was deleted for some reason or is glasnost forbidden in our country as well?
I deleted the thread.
I deletedit because you were trying to force the owners of the forum to do what they think is wrong.
That is, allowing advertising posts and threads on the forum is not going to help Metatrader's development in any way.
And you are still trying to force them to do what you want them to do and they don't want to do.
2. Also, there is nothing cited in your thread to somehow keep the discussion going.
One flubber that we all (forum users) have to read for some reason.
3. Now. You have "gently" moved the discussion in this thread to whatever topic you wanted ...
---------------
In short, it's aggression.
And if you continue to be this aggressive against the forum, I will ban you permanently.
It has been made clear to you several times already -- the forum is technical and there is a discussion about the language and the terminal.
and don't make a big deal out of it.
If you want to advertise something, do it in your profile, on your blog, in your products/signals.
But leave the forum for constructive discussion of the very issues it was created for -- language, the terminal and everything connected to it.
Good hunting, everyone!
Good hunting, everyone!
Is that a photo of Michael Jackson?
Is that a photo of Michael Jackson?