1200 subscribers!!! - page 119
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Now in 1st place in terms of subscribers is a new signal that came out of nowhere a month ago, with a nice stable more than 3 years of history. At the same time he put up this signal on another service as well.
Does anyone remember the same beginning of a story about 2 years ago with a signal that had a respectable man in the back of his car in his avatar? (totally forgot the name). And do you remember how it ended?
The same man is behind today's signal, and will end the signal in exactly the same way: when he gets the maximum number of subscribers, he will deliberately leak everything in a couple of hours and then write on the news,
that he got distracted by the monitor and the robot went crazy and opened a bunch of trades. He will also warn subscribers in the signal description that risks should be limited to 10%,
and you subscribers got greedy, so it's your own fault.
This man is a sociopath and his aim is not to make money but to mock his subscribers.
Do you think the service should take any action in such cases?
I think market makers will let her close the drawdown this time, first of all it is not good to cut the chicken carrying their quid, and secondly only the lazy one is not in the shorts now, most of them should take it out on their footsteps.
Now in 1st place in terms of subscribers is a new signal that came out of nowhere a month ago, with a nice stable more than 3 years of history. At the same time he put up this signal on another service as well.
Does anyone remember the same beginning of a story about 2 years ago with a signal that had a respectable man in the back of his car on his avatar? (totally forgot the name). And do you remember how it ended?
The same man is behind today's signal, and will end the signal in exactly the same way: when he gets the maximum number of subscribers, he will deliberately leak everything in a couple of hours and then write on the news,
that he got distracted by the monitor and the robot went crazy and opened a bunch of trades. He will also warn subscribers in the signal description that risks should be limited to 10%,
and you subscribers got greedy, so it's your own fault.
This man is a sociopath and his aim is not to make money but to mock his subscribers.
Do you think the service should take any actions in such cases?
This person is first of all a fraud. The beautiful story is a fiction.
Look at the broker and how it averages )))) and it is obvious that the backtest of the EA has been loaded. The history is scrubbed of unprofitable trades.
I doubt he's a sociopath. He's just a regular leaker.
There was a similar signal a few months ago. Here.
Only the trader was not a man but a woman. Same last name.
He probably registered two accounts. One to his wife/sister, one to himself.
That signal was dumped. Now it's the second signal's turn.
Probably lasts a few months, like the last one.
I don't understand what's going on in the subscribers' heads?
It takes a special talent to lure subscribers.
There are many good signals, but subscribers don't go to them.
The secret is talent to entice!
Who will go to the KOOKL with a petition? :)))
It's not a Finnish fairy tale. There is a cartoon too, but I couldn't find a Russian translation. A cautionary tale.
Year: 1978.
Country: USSR, Armenia.
Cartoon: A Gathering of Mice - Մկկրի ժողոով
Genre: A fairy tale.
Director: L. Sahakyants.
Plot: Based on the fable by Hnko Aper (Atabek Hnkoyan). The Council of Mice decides to hang a bell around the cat's neck to announce his arrival and to warn them of danger.
However, it is one thing to make the decision, another to implement it. None of the mice prove capable of such a feat.
It takes a special talent to lure subscribers.
There are many good signals, but subscribers don't go to them.
The secret is talent to entice!
Can anyone share how to entice in general? What and where do you want to advertise?
Can anyone share how to entice in general? What and where do you want to advertise?
This is the only way to entice, everything else is trivial and uninteresting