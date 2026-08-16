GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 135
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Oh my God, oh my God... I’d better be careful what I say.
That @#$% president of my home country and the end of his final presidential term.To be more precise, for the purposes of my scalping and given my chart resolution, the range isn’t analysed. When trading on price fluctuations and scalping, I really can’t even compare these two trading frequencies.
I’ve also started using my new scalping expert advisor
Nice one!
Deep data analysis with no spaghetti chart.👍
Great!
In-depth data analysis without ‘spaghetti charts’.👍
I’ve set up eight accounts with different settings, and something should work out when I separate them
There’s both a straight line following the trend and, conversely, slipping an order right under the price’s arse.
[S]lipping an order right under the price’s arse.
That is what scalping is all about...
That is what scalping is all about...
A young bull asks an older bull:
“Hey, see those cows over there? I’d do that one, and that one, and that one…”
The old bull says:
“Relax. I’ll finish eating, walk down there, and take care of the whole herd.”
A young bull asks an older bull:
“Hey, see those cows over there? I’d do that one, and that one, and that one…”
The old bull says:
“Relax. I’ll finish eating, walk down there, and take care of the whole herd.”
A young bull asks an older bull:
‘Hey, can you see those cows over there? I’d have a go at that one, and that one, and that one…’
The old bull replies:
‘Chill out. I’ll finish milking, then I’ll go over there and sort out the whole herd.’
I’m starting to lose money – my deposit has already fallen below the starting level.
I’m starting to lose money – my deposit has already fallen below the starting level.
Unfortunately, it's that kind of day for gold─the big stall ahead of US CPI tomorrow. Accordingly, my scalping EA went into minimum position size mode at about 11:20am New York time.
In contrast thereto, yesterday/overnight was stellar.
Oh man, oh man... I better try to control my language here.
The @#$%ing president of my home country and the expiration of his last term in office.More accurately, no range is analyzed for my scalping purposes nor at my chart resolution. Having swung, and having scalped, I really can't even begin to compare those two trading frequencies.