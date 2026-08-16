GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 135

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Ryan L Johnson #:

Oh my God, oh my God... I’d better be careful what I say.

That @#$% president of my home country and the end of his final presidential term.

To be more precise, for the purposes of my scalping and given my chart resolution, the range isn’t analysed. When trading on price fluctuations and scalping, I really can’t even compare these two trading frequencies.
I’ve also started using my new scalping expert advisor 1
 
Veronika Terenteva #:
I’ve also started using my new scalping expert advisor

Nice one!

Deep data analysis with no spaghetti chart.👍

 
Ryan L Johnson #:

Great!

In-depth data analysis without ‘spaghetti charts’.👍

I’ve set up eight accounts with different settings, and something should work out when I separate them

There’s both a straight line following the trend and, conversely, slipping an order right under the price’s arse.

 
Veronika Terenteva #:
[S]lipping an order right under the price’s arse.

That is what scalping is all about...

XAUUSDM1

 
Ryan L Johnson #:

That is what scalping is all about...


A young bull asks an older bull:

“Hey, see those cows over there? I’d do that one, and that one, and that one…”

The old bull says:

“Relax. I’ll finish eating, walk down there, and take care of the whole herd.”

11 aug 2026 xauusd
 
Alexey Dudin #:

A young bull asks an older bull:

“Hey, see those cows over there? I’d do that one, and that one, and that one…”

The old bull says:

“Relax. I’ll finish eating, walk down there, and take care of the whole herd.”

Wow. That was trippy. 🤣
 
1 Alexey Dudin #:

A young bull asks an older bull:

‘Hey, can you see those cows over there? I’d have a go at that one, and that one, and that one…’

The old bull replies:

‘Chill out. I’ll finish milking, then I’ll go over there and sort out the whole herd.’

I’m currently leading the scoreboard with this one; I started at 39 cents
 

I’m starting to lose money – my deposit has already fallen below the starting level.

 
Satan Claws #:

I’m starting to lose money – my deposit has already fallen below the starting level.

Unfortunately, it's that kind of day for gold─the big stall ahead of US CPI tomorrow. Accordingly, my scalping EA went into minimum position size mode at about 11:20am New York time.

In contrast thereto, yesterday/overnight was stellar.

 
Ryan L Johnson #:

Oh man, oh man... I better try to control my language here.

The @#$%ing president of my home country and the expiration of his last term in office.

More accurately, no range is analyzed for my scalping purposes nor at my chart resolution. Having swung, and having scalped, I really can't even begin to compare those two trading frequencies.
Ha — I'll stay well clear of the politics, but the point underneath it is fair: if your thesis is a multi-year macro/policy backdrop rather than anything in the chart itself, then "choppy for 2.5 years" is really a call on the regime, not the tape. And oddly that lines up with how I'm positioned — an environment that grinds sideways for long stretches and then lurches on headlines is a scalper's bread and butter in between and a breakout trader's payday on the lurches. Same regime, two completely different ways to bill it.

And yeah, I think you're right that swing and scalp barely belong in the same conversation. Different frequency, different risk unit, different everything — the edge that makes one work would probably wreck the other. I've never managed to run both without one contaminating the discipline of the other.

Out of curiosity, when you went from swing to scalping full-time, did your drawdown profile actually get smoother, or just faster? That's the part I've never been able to square about going higher-frequency.
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