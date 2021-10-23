Bug at MT5 Strategy Tester build 3081 ?
Hi guys,
Tried running my EA on Strategy Tester . I chose "Last month" to run. Then I realized, while testing, if I changed the template screen, it was going to January 2021!
I changed forex company and downloaded a new MT5 and it happened again.
Does anyone have the same problem after the new update from Version 5 Build 3081 or what is wrong with any idea?
Hello, I started testing on Saturday and the same thing happens to me, the tester is blocked. I was testing with the expert that is predefined in the "Moving Average" platform and the same thing is blocked, to see if they can solve it.
Hola, yo empecé a testear el sábado y me pasa lo mismo, se queda bloqueado el tester. Estuve testeando con el experto que viene predefinido en la plataforma "Moving Average" y lo mismo se queda bloqueado, a ver si lo pueden solucionar.
I wanted to have left the new strategy working on Monday and all my joy in a well.
Sorry but what you are reporting here is not understandable. What is the problem exactly ?
A log file or screenshot would help.
Lo siento, pero lo que está informando aquí no es comprensible. ¿Cuál es el problema exactamente?
Un archivo de registro o una captura de pantalla ayudarían.
Testing 1 week, it stays as in the image. It works at times, today in the afternoon it has been working until 19:00 Spain, time in which the tester has stopped working. Over the weekend it was impossible for me to test.
Now trying to test with the MT5 example "Moving Average", the same, the tester is stuck.
Testing 1 week, it stays as in the image. It works at times, today in the afternoon it has been working until 19:00 Spain, time in which the tester has stopped working. Over the weekend it was impossible for me to test.
Now trying to test with the MT5 example "Moving Average", the same, the tester is stuck.
New MetaTrader 5 platform build 3081: Improvements in MQL5 services and design updates - Free Copy Trading - General - MQL5 programming forum - Page 12
see #114
- 2021.10.18
- www.mql5.com
I realized something;
As you know friends, MT5 comes with in-build EA like "Expert MACD". When i run and while working pause, Expert MACD stays exactly pause time. When i run EA which have iCustom indicator in EA, if i dont touch anything it works well but when i press the pause button example 18.10.2021, it goes 06.01.2021 as a ten month back. There might be some kind of bug for iCustom indicator.
I wanted to share this because may be it will be helpfull future updates.
Best regards
Cüneyt-
I have been experiencing tester problems since Build 3079, Even when testing the basic built-in indicators they do not display on the strategy tester visualization screen. I hope they fix this soon.
I got this weird problem on build 3082 that just updated last night Oct 18. The visual mode downright refused to load. Other options including single test and optimization work fine. Anyone come across the same thing?
