Invalid EX5 File (14)
I saw an other kind of mistake/bug whatever.
When i compile the EA, normally I expect -as usual- it saved at Experts Folder. But i saw lot of time, after compalling my EA it saved at Experts Folder but with Script icon!
And Tester doesnt saw my EA because of this.
I hope this helps for future update.
Hey, guys!
I got the same issue with my EAs running MT5 build 3080.
In my case, it only happens when I try to load same preset parameters when starting the EA or change my broker account.
If I restart MetaTrader, start the EA and set the parameters without load a preset file, it works fine.
This always worked fine until last MT5 updates...
I have some good news.
I've just update MT5 to version 3082 and I was able to change broker account and load presets without issues.
Hi,
Since the new MT5 updates (3080 and 3081), this error keeps happening when I change between accounts inside of MT5.
Or, sometimes, when I just set new input parameters at the EA.
Everytime I need to close MT5, open again and load all EAs (ex5) again.