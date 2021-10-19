Invalid EX5 File (14)

Hi,




Since the new MT5 updates (3080 and 3081), this error keeps happening when I change between accounts inside of MT5.


Or, sometimes, when I just set new input parameters at the EA.


Everytime I need to close MT5, open again and load all EAs (ex5) again.

 

I saw an other kind of mistake/bug whatever.

When i compile the EA, normally I expect -as usual- it saved at Experts Folder. But i saw lot of time, after compalling my EA it saved at Experts Folder but with Script icon!

And Tester doesnt saw my EA because of this. 

I hope this helps for future update.

Best Regards

Cüneyt-

 

Hey, guys!

I got the same issue with my EAs running MT5 build  3080.

In my case, it only happens when I try to load same preset parameters when starting the EA or change my broker account.







If I restart MetaTrader, start the EA and set the parameters without load a preset file, it works fine.




This always worked fine until last MT5 updates...

 

I have some good news.

I've just update MT5 to version 3082 and I was able to change broker account and load presets without issues.

 
 Thanks Diego.
I’ll try to update to 3082.
I’m using 3081 yet. 

