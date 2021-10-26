invalid EX5 file (7)
i am facing similar problem, did you manage to solve it?
you should either recompile your source_code (mql5-file), can delete your previous .ex5 anyway... the compiler will say where are the problems (if they appears according some new stuff in new MT-build) - you will need to make corrections in your code
"rather do read MQL Help, actually better re-read it again after each MetaTrader Build update"
- new stuff can influence the validity of any part in your code... if no changes were in the language in new buid, the new compiler can simply recompile the previous source-code (of .mql5-file)
hello,
i just restarted the MT5 and editor and works okay after that.
Regards,
AC
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Hi all,
After the new version of MT5 that changed the UI, when I tried to put the EA on the chart, this error appears invalid EX5 file (7), but it doesn't happen on all computers, I've tried it on several, some work and others not, usually this error happens when I try to load a .set in EA, if I close and open the meta trader it goes back to normal for a while then the error comes back.
The EA uses an indicator as a resource, I already removed the indicator and tested it without it, but it still has the same problem, I already tried to compile in new and old builds of meta trader and the same problem keeps.
Currently tested on latest mt5 build 3041.
Any suggestion ?
Thanks