Big difference in backtest results

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Hello to all my friends,

I wrote a strategy and took a back test in two different brokers. A single strategy, a time frame and equal parameters and in modeling  "every ticke base on real tick" mode.

It's really strange that the results are completely opposite. I would appreciate it if someone could tell me what happened

 

You have changed the condition in both test runs:


 
Many EAs are performing the differently for different brokers (because the quotes/data may be different).

And some indicators are showing/performing differently on the chart (for example: iTrend indicator).

I mean: EA should perform differently with different brokers by default.
And if EA is having same performance with different brokers so it may be the following: coder used special coding technique/systems to get same performance, or trading on W1 timeframe once in a month, or any other ("special") reason ...

 
Carl Schreiber #:

You have changed the condition in both test runs:


Thank you. Please tell me exactly which expert conditions I have changed?
 
Sergey Golubev #:
Many EAs are performing the differently for different brokers (because the quotes/data may be different).

And some indicators are showing/performing differently on the chart (for example: iTrend indicator).

I mean: EA should perform differently with different brokers by default.
And if EA is having same performance with different brokers so it may be the following: coder used special coding technique/systems to get same performance, or trading on W1 timeframe once in a month, or any other ("special") reason ...

Thank you. I was curious to try this strategy in the original version of Metatrader on two time frames. I have attached the results. What do you think?
 
ali1983 rajabi #:
Thank you. I was curious to try this strategy in the original version of Metatrader on two time frames. I have attached the results. What do you think?
I do not know ... it is your strategy so you can decide.
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