Angelo Ferraro :


Alain Verleyen :


Especially for you.

The test takes place on the equipment: 

MetaTrader 5 x64 build 2280 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
Windows 10 (build 18363) x64, IE 11, UAC, Intel Core i3-3120M  @ 2.50GHz, Memory: 3205 / 8077 Mb, Disk: 84 / 415 Gb, GMT+2
C:\Users\barab\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075

Launch [data folder]\MQL5\Experts\Article11\TestLibrary16\16_04\04 ProvaCanvasName.mq5 from MetaEditor (debugging on historical data - visual test). Result:

No problem. Successful launch.

Launch [data folder]\MQL5\Experts\Article11\TestLibrary16\16_04\04 ProvaCanvasName.mq5 from the MetaEditor (debugging on real data - a test in visual mode). Result:

No problem. Successful launch.

Launch [data folder]\MQL5\Experts\Article11\TestLibrary16\16_04\04 ProvaCanvasName.mq5 in the MetaTrader 5 terminal - (the adviser is charted). Result:

No problem. Successful launch.



Added:

Please indicate on what equipment you are testing.

 

The CCanvas class has been changed due to this error:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

New version of the MetaTrader 5 build 2265 platform: DirectX functions for 3D visualization in MQL5 and setting tools in the strategy tester

Andrey Khatimlianskii , 2019.12.06 08:45

Once you refine the canvas, finish 2 little things that wander from build to build:

1) Without this edit, 2 panels on different charts react to folding / unfolding and clicks on other buttons together (and each should on its own clicks):

***



there is no solution yet.

 
Equipment

XM UK MT5 x64 build 2280 started (Trading Point Of Financial Instruments UK LTD)
Windows 10 (build 18362) x64, IE 11, UAC, Intel Core i7-5820K  @ 3.30GHz, Memory: 8335 / 16279 Mb, Disk: 232 / 355 Gb, GMT+1
D:\Applicazioni\Lavoro\Piattaforme\MT5\MetaTrader 5 - XM

I note that, before the 2265 update, everything worked on my equipment too

Debugging on real data from MetaEditor - a test in visual mode. The same when launch 04 ProvaCanvasName.mq5 in the MetaTrader 5 terminal

2019.12.15 08:40:03.546 04 ProvaCanvasName (EURUSD,H1)  CElement::CreateCanvas > Failed to create canvas for drawing an element (CSeparateLine): 4016
2019.12.15 08:40:03.563 04 ProvaCanvasName (EURUSD,H1)  CElement::CreateCanvas > Failed to create canvas for drawing element (CButton): 4016
2019.12.15 08:40:03.563 04 ProvaCanvasName (EURUSD,H1)  OnInit > Failed to create GUI!

I mentioned the problem in this discussion because, besides myself, there is another discussion on the same problem. I thought it was a common problem for everyone.

By the way, from what I understand, it's not a pb of the new version. Only it has manifested the pb now because the new version has lengthened the name of the Canvas by adding a new piece ("(string) ChartID +")

Vladimir Karputov:

The CCanvas class has been changed due to this error:



there is no solution yet.

Exact.

Perhaps a check on the maximum accepted length (cutting the first part that derives from the name of the EA). But we'll see


Thanks for your time

 
Angelo Ferraro :

Exact.

Perhaps a check on the maximum accepted length (cutting the first part that derives from the name of the EA). But we'll see


Thanks for your time

Are you launching the application with the / Portable switch?

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Are you launching the application with the / Portable switch?

yes

 

errors for build 2280

first steps run and after second step error appears "NO MEMORY" yet only half of PCs RAM is used.

no memory

pc ram

this seems to be not a new issue. I can remember to saw that already months ago.

Regards Bernhard


 
ericsebestyen:
Try build 2269 this is beta but they solved many issues

ciao

thanks for suggestion

i tried the last 2280 demo build

the problem still remains

i started from ZERO, importing csv history file and starting optimization for the first time in that new mt5 folder

after some initial passes, the optimization freeze with no errors in the journal

i partially solved using an old version (2190 good for that) and BLOCKIN any update locking the mt5 download folder (in roaming/metaquotes)

but it's not a solution

i'd like to use all last improvements of mt5...

in any idea... help please. is it possible that i'm the only one using optimization on custom symbols? ;-ooo

 
Chris70:

1. in your linked youtube video (post #78) you show an example with freezing of the optimization process if you continue an optimization with the new version that has been started with the previous build. Maybe there is an incompatibility between the two builds? What I mean: have you tried a new optimization from scratch with the new build (e.g. enforcing a new test by selecting slightly different input settings)?

2. You say 32 cores; this involves hyperthreading, right? Do you  also have sufficient RAM to run so many agents in parallel? I'm having this www.mql5.com/en/forum/327337#comment_14041682 discussion in mind and am wondering if it makes a difference if you don't use all the (logical) cores (which wouldn't answer why build 2190 could handle the job better, but maybe at least worth trying).

ciao

thanks for help

1 - yes, tried the new optimization from scratch using a totally new mt5 folder. no solution, still freeze

2 - with build 2190 i was able to use all 32 agents (16 phisical double with hyperthreading), and still not using all ram available. if i just use the last version, both official or demo no matter, the optimization freeze after few passes, with no errors in journal. it's frustrating... ;-((

 
siolibros:

ciao

thanks for help

1 - yes, tried the new optimization from scratch using a totally new mt5 folder. no solution, still freeze

2 - with build 2190 i was able to use all 32 agents (16 phisical double with hyperthreading), and still not using all ram available. if i just use the last version, both official or demo no matter, the optimization freeze after few passes, with no errors in journal. it's frustrating... ;-((

Just an idea...what is your server config ? (see in Journal log to have exact specifications).
