Some tools do not work with new 2265 build of MT5 - how to fix? - page 10
The test takes place on the equipment:
Launch [data folder]\MQL5\Experts\Article11\TestLibrary16\16_04\04 ProvaCanvasName.mq5 from MetaEditor (debugging on historical data - visual test). Result:
Launch [data folder]\MQL5\Experts\Article11\TestLibrary16\16_04\04 ProvaCanvasName.mq5 from the MetaEditor (debugging on real data - a test in visual mode). Result:
Launch [data folder]\MQL5\Experts\Article11\TestLibrary16\16_04\04 ProvaCanvasName.mq5 in the MetaTrader 5 terminal - (the adviser is charted). Result:
Added:
Please indicate on what equipment you are testing.
The CCanvas class has been changed due to this error:
Andrey Khatimlianskii , 2019.12.06 08:45
Once you refine the canvas, finish 2 little things that wander from build to build:
1) Without this edit, 2 panels on different charts react to folding / unfolding and clicks on other buttons together (and each should on its own clicks):
***
there is no solution yet.
Equipment
I note that, before the 2265 update, everything worked on my equipment too
Debugging on real data from MetaEditor - a test in visual mode. The same when launch 04 ProvaCanvasName.mq5 in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
I mentioned the problem in this discussion because, besides myself, there is another discussion on the same problem. I thought it was a common problem for everyone.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/328049
By the way, from what I understand, it's not a pb of the new version. Only it has manifested the pb now because the new version has lengthened the name of the Canvas by adding a new piece ("(string) ChartID +")
The CCanvas class has been changed due to this error:
there is no solution yet.
Exact.
Perhaps a check on the maximum accepted length (cutting the first part that derives from the name of the EA). But we'll see
Thanks for your time
Are you launching the application with the / Portable switch?
Are you launching the application with the / Portable switch?
yes
errors for build 2280
first steps run and after second step error appears "NO MEMORY" yet only half of PCs RAM is used.
this seems to be not a new issue. I can remember to saw that already months ago.
Regards Bernhard
Try build 2269 this is beta but they solved many issues
ciao
thanks for suggestion
i tried the last 2280 demo build
the problem still remains
i started from ZERO, importing csv history file and starting optimization for the first time in that new mt5 folder
after some initial passes, the optimization freeze with no errors in the journal
i partially solved using an old version (2190 good for that) and BLOCKIN any update locking the mt5 download folder (in roaming/metaquotes)
but it's not a solution
i'd like to use all last improvements of mt5...
in any idea... help please. is it possible that i'm the only one using optimization on custom symbols? ;-ooo
1. in your linked youtube video (post #78) you show an example with freezing of the optimization process if you continue an optimization with the new version that has been started with the previous build. Maybe there is an incompatibility between the two builds? What I mean: have you tried a new optimization from scratch with the new build (e.g. enforcing a new test by selecting slightly different input settings)?
2. You say 32 cores; this involves hyperthreading, right? Do you also have sufficient RAM to run so many agents in parallel? I'm having this www.mql5.com/en/forum/327337#comment_14041682 discussion in mind and am wondering if it makes a difference if you don't use all the (logical) cores (which wouldn't answer why build 2190 could handle the job better, but maybe at least worth trying).
