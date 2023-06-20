Some tools do not work with new 2265 build of MT5 - how to fix? - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The EA does almost everything, the list is too long. I can give you a download link and a universal license code for testing with any broker/account
Is it using built in News or with WebRequest ?You probably have indicators as resources too
Is it MultiCurrency ?
Is there a Currency Strength Measurement ?
This MT5 build does also not start the EA in an older version which was created with a build from before July 2019. Same thing, it just hangs.
Yes, I have no idea why this EA may be important (I understand that it is something which may be related to the brokers).
I informed the admins/developers about this thread. I do not have close connection with the admins but I hope that they will look at the thread (hope it will be fixed from one side or from an other one).
I have several other EAs which test parts of the main EA, such as the GUI part. The problem is the same here: The debugger does nothing, I cannot figure out nothing. And such testing EAs use no indications, no WebRequests at all. And the loading time is ridiculously long.
I see . MT4 works normally i pressume
Any outliers ? (any part of the ea (separate ea) that does not hang )?
As well not.
Prior to all code I inserted this
and it takes 21 seconds just to reach the breakpoint.
Yes, I have no idea why this EA may be important (I understand that it is something which may be related to the brokers).
I informed the admins/developers about this thread. I do not have close connection with the admins but I hope that they will look at the thread (hope it will be fixed from one side or from an other one).
Sergey, your answers on this thread are just unacceptable. I don't even understand why you are answering as you don't even any technical skills related to the topic.
Your way of threatening to remove posts which you don't like is also totally unacceptable, what is this attitude ?
Beside the millions of standard users, there are people building their jobs and business around MT4 and MT5, they should at least be considered seriously.
Sergey, your answers on this thread are just unacceptable. I don't even understand why you are answering as you don't even any technical skills related to the topic.
Your way of threatening to remove posts which you don't like is also totally unacceptable, what is this attitude ?
Beside the millions of standard users, there are people building their jobs and business around MT4 and MT5, they should at least be considered seriously.
I just moved those posts to new thread, and the discussion is continuing here.
Because it was the discussion about one EA which does not work with new build ...
Yes, I spoke with Doerk Hilger by PM, and he explained to me about this EA with the link to external website, and after that - I reported to admins, and admins reported to the developers (already reported, with the link to this thread).
I hope that the coder of this external EA or MetaQuotes (or all together) will fix it.
-----------------------
I am not going to manage this thread.
And yes - the people can use this thread to report about possible bugs with this new build (because admins and the developers already know about this thread).
It IS a compiler/debugger issue.
Running the Test-EA which includes the core parts of the main EA, but not all its panels, has these values
1. Time until confirmation window pops up: 5 seconds Debugger, 0 seconds compiled version
2. Time until CTestclass is executed: 21 seconds Debugger, 0 seconds compiled version
3. Time between CTestclass and OnInit() - 0 seconds
Running the Main EA in debugger - it at least started now with the new CTestclass
1. Time until confirmation window pops up: 29 seconds Debugger, 1 seconds compiled version
2. Time until CTestclass is executed: 47 seconds Debugger, 1 seconds compiled version
3. Time between CTestclass and OnInit() - 0 seconds
4. End of OnInit() - never reached in compiled version
And the crash - yes I could debug it, occours in the middle of the total nowhere:
When I try to step over this function, it crashes. When use the debugging tool to step into - it goes through. Needless to say that the function is not overloaded anywhere, its just this piece of code. BUG in MT5 - no doubts.
And besides this, I think its no discussion worth, that the delays between pressing "Start" in Debugger and reach of OnInit() is totally unacceptable. Debugging is used 100 times a day, and based on this, it would mean that 3 hours a day would be just lost with this timing.
It IS a compiler/debugger issue.
Running the Test-EA which includes the core parts of the main EA, but not all its panels, has these values
1. Time until confirmation window pops up: 5 seconds Debugger, 0 seconds compiled version
2. Time until CTestclass is executed: 21 seconds Debugger, 0 seconds compiled version
3. Time between CTestclass and OnInit() - 0 seconds
Running the Main EA in debugger - it at least started now with the new CTestclass
1. Time until confirmation window pops up: 29 seconds Debugger, 1 seconds compiled version
2. Time until CTestclass is executed: 47 seconds Debugger, never reached in compiled version
3. Time between CTestclass and OnInit() - 0 seconds in Debugger
And the crash - yes I could debug it, occours in the middle of the total nowhere:
When I try to step over this function, it crashes. When use the debugging tool to step into - it goes through. Needless to say that the function is not overloaded anywhere, its just this piece of code. BUG in MT5 - no doubts.
And besides this, I think its no discussion worth, that the delays between pressing "Start" in Debugger and reach of OnInit() is totally unacceptable. Debugging is used 100 times a day, and based on this, it would mean that 3 hours a day would be just lost with this timing.
Dirk, you should know how it works now. Either you provide a way to reproduce the issue(s) or you have to wait someone else do it...or not.
Nobody can do anything with what you posted.