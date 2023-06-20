Some tools do not work with new 2265 build of MT5 - how to fix?
DISASTER - PLEASE STOP THIS UPDATE!
I´ve got the first responses from clients who are not able to run the expert anymore. After update to the new release, it all just crashes - no response at all of MT5 as well as of course of all the charts where the expert is loaded. This is a total meltdown when far more than >1000 users will report this to their brokers/supports! There should really be an option to disable automatic updates, this is extremely annoying and will end up in a total disaster at all our support teams at all our partner brokers on upcoming monday!
We updated the version as well by ourselves and it´s just all crashing!
PROBLEMS! PROBLEMS AND MORE PROBLEMS! PLEASE REVIEW THIS 2265 BUILD! I HAVE MANY MANY PROBLEMS!!!!!
Please review this update, My EAs used to takes less the 5 sec ON BUILD 2190 to start and now it is taking MORE THAN 3 minutes ON BUILD 2265!!!!! Please Review this, my costumers are complaining, I have no IDEA what to do! the EA start but are very very slower, I did all corrections regarding deprecated alerts on last builds and get no error/warming message but it is very slow to start the EA, any change needs 36 times more !!! PLEASE LISTEN! I LIKE TO MUCH MQL5 AND I DEPPENDS ON IT TO MY JOB! BUT THIS BUILD WILL IMPACT NEGATIVE ON ALL EA DEVELOPMENT!
I updated with not a problem - nothing was crashed, and EAs are loaded with no problem at all.
If you are still thinking that this update will crash Metatrader because of some "good EAs which can not be loaded on the charts" - write to the service desk with the EAs' source codes.
It should be like that after update - because I used MetaQuotes-Demo server to receive this update, and my MT5 is clean one (means: I downloaded/installed this MT5 from this mwl5 website, and not from any brokerfor example) -
I switch between the brokers' accounts, open many charts, attaching many EAs - still same: no crashing and everything is fine:
You see EA on the image above (AsctrendND EA) which was developed few years ago and EA was fixed one year
ago (go to this post
#219 to
download), and this old EA is attached to the chart with not a problem at all (nothing was crashed).
Hi,
Not all kind of applications are being affected, in my tests applications which has resources are being affected by the 2265 problems, I tested indicators, EA, scripts. Maybe something related to resources, I don''t know but is being affected. They need verify what is happening with 2265 build.
- www.metatrader5.com
BUT THIS BUILD WILL IMPACT NEGATIVE ON ALL EA DEVELOPMENT!
I do not think it is true.
Because I can attach any EA (new one and old one) to the charts of this new MT5 build.
-----------
I will delete your posts here.
If you are still having the feeling that something is wrong with this new build - you can open separated thread, attach your source codes to your thread (the codes which do not work ... yes, of course, it should be really good codes coded in professional way), and you can technically discuss it with the users of the forum).
Hi Sergey,
thank you for your effort. Please check your private mails, cause I am not allowed to put product names and links here.
After try to start EA and after closing the window.
So, the decision may be the following: the coders should fixed their tools to be compatible with this new MT5 build.
I am not a coder so I can not help in this case .. I have no idea about new function/resources etc which became the standard/default ones in new builds ... do you remember the case with iTime? This iTime became a default one with some new builds, and some indicators were fixed because of that (for example - AbsoluteStrengthMarket indicator fixed version is on post #15 attached, and all the information uis on the post #58
So, it may be the same in this new 2265 build (the coders can evaluate).
I will not clean this thread from some critical posts because I hope that the users of this forum (the coders).
- 2018.05.14
- www.mql5.com
