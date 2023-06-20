Some tools do not work with new 2265 build of MT5 - how to fix? - page 12
ciao guys
thanks for you time and your help
unfortunately, still not working
https://prnt.sc/qn9bp5
i generated my eurusd2 custom symbol DUPLICATING it from original eurusd symbol from broker
the original eurusd also does not have sunday working hours, but it works in backtest
if using eurusd2, it does not, even if adding sundasy and saturday range hours (i tried adding only sunday)
but if i downgrade the exe files again, it works
i'm really stressed about this problem
any other idea?
thanks
Please post a json file with the custom symbol specifications.
here it is
it's called eurusd2, it's just a duplicated one from the standard eurusd symbol in live mt5 account with fxpro broker
There is something wrong when creating a custom symbol from this json file. The chart mode should be on "Bid price" and not on "Last price"