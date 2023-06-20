Some tools do not work with new 2265 build of MT5 - how to fix? - page 12

siolibros:

ciao guys

thanks for you time and your help

unfortunately, still not working

https://prnt.sc/qn9bp5

i generated my eurusd2 custom symbol DUPLICATING it from original eurusd symbol from broker

the original eurusd also does not have sunday working hours, but it works in backtest

if using eurusd2, it does not, even if adding sundasy and saturday range hours (i tried adding only sunday)

but if i downgrade the exe files again, it works

i'm really stressed about this problem

any other idea?

thanks

Please post a json file with the custom symbol specifications.

 

thanks

here it is

it's called eurusd2, it's just a duplicated one from the standard eurusd symbol in live mt5 account with fxpro broker

Files:
EURUSD2_config.json.txt  6 kb
 
siolibros:

thanks

here it is

it's called eurusd2, it's just a duplicated one from the standard eurusd symbol in live mt5 account with fxpro broker

There is something wrong when creating a custom symbol from this json file. The chart mode should be on "Bid price" and not on "Last price"


 
ciao alain
thanks for your support
i found the solution, using you suggestion

in a first time, i supposed it was a problem related to fxpro account
so yesterday i downloaded the official mt5 demo platform
but this time i created a demo account inside it (instead of logging to my fxpro live account)
so now i was able to use all from mt5, without any particular configuration
but the problem still remained!

so the problem was not in my configuration or in some particular detail in custom symbol
i remember that the custom symbol was always a 100% identical copy of the eurusd symbol inside mt5, but with an external csv history data

this is the standard eurusd symbol of the demo account created directly in last official mt5
***
as you can see, also with standard demo account created from mt5, SUNDAY has no working hours
so if i create a duplicate of this symbol, i will get a eurusd2 custom symbol identical at 100%, with no sunday hours
well, if import data in the eurusd2 custom symbol, it will NOT work
the only solution is to manually ADD the 0-24 hours in sunday, as you suggested some posts ago
but when i did it in my fxpro live account, it did not worked
if done in the demo account of mt5, it works
so i will finally use the mt5 demo account of mt5

but the problem still exists
if anyone create a custom symbol from existing one and then import external csv history data (from tickstory, for example), it will not work
instead, with the previous builds, it worked
the new version requires a manual modification of the sunday hours
it has no sense
why with old version a simple copy was enought? even with sunday hours missing
it's a bug, obviously

this is the manual modification needed to let eurusd3 work inside last mt5 version
***
eurusd3 is an exact copy of original eurusd symbol from mt5 demo account, but if not modified, it will not work

thanks alain for all your suggestion
i hope this could help someone
any professional backtest should alwayse use external historical data, because that one available in standard mt5 are not no good
there are TONS of proof about that: missing bars and wrong spread values
i always use tickstory data, forcing an fixed spread with worst condition than real, to really stress my EAs in the past

 
 So I need a modification , thanks!
