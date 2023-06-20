Some tools do not work with new 2265 build of MT5 - how to fix? - page 11
The CCanvas class has been changed due to this error:
there is no solution yet.
Hi all,
I solved it in this way:
In files "defines.h", I only get the first 5 characters of the file name.
Just an idea...what is your server config ? (see in Journal log to have exact specifications).
ciao alain
thanks for your suggestions
the problem is not the server config, because it happens also in my personal computer
today i reinstalled from zero the mt5 from metatrader5.com website
installed, then imported csv history file and my expert advisor
started optimizaiton, it freeze after few passes again
then i closed the mt5, and unzipped and overwrited the 3 exe files in the root mt5 directory (editor, metatrader, metatester)
well, if restarted optimization.... then it works correctly
aiuto! help! ;-(((
Please answer my question, and by the way say me your computer config too. I will explain later if that makes sense.
ok, sorry
REMOTE SERVER
2019.12.19 18:29:21.130 Terminal Windows Server 2016 (build 14393) x64, IE 11, RDP, UAC, Intel Xeon E5-2670 0 @ 2.60GHz, Memory: 28171 / 32738 Mb, Disk: 186 / 223 Gb, GMT-8
LOCAL PC
2019.12.20 03:38:13.782 Terminal Windows 10 (build 18363) x64, IE 11, UAC, Intel Core i7-8550U @ 1.80GHz, Memory: 8892 / 16240 Mb, Disk: 223 / 475 Gb, GMT+1
see you tomorrow, it's very late here ;-))
Ok, can you remind me what kind of optimization you are doing Genetic or Complete ?
I have a lot of issues working with custom symbols (but I am not doing optimization up to now), could you try the same optimization but with a broker symbol, just to see if it freezes also ?
errors for build 2280
first steps run and after second step error appears "NO MEMORY" yet only half of PCs RAM is used.
this seems to be not a new issue. I can remember to saw that already months ago.
Regards Bernhard
build 2282
MT5 tester can not manage memory. Same on fast and complete algorithm.
It say "no memory" while PCs RAM is only used at 20% !!!
ciao alain
sorry for my late reply, but christmas holiday with a baby at home is not easy ;-))
now i'm back and full operative
well, i tried what you suggested
in the meantime i changed my personal computer, so i could be able to repeat the test from the beginning on a new pc
i redownloaded the original mt5 installer today, the latest official version
then i duplicated the eurusd symbol, creating an empty eurusd2 virtual symbol
inside it, i imported the csv history file
the import step is correctly done, because after that i'm able to open the eurusd2 chart
but if a try to optimize any simple EA on that custom symbol, it still freezes
so i tested you last suggestion: try to optimize the same EA on the standard broker eurusd symbol
well, it worked!
so it means the the last mt5 versions have big problems in working with backtest on custom symbols
the previous version build 2190 (i have saved exe) instead works both on standard symbols AND custom symbols
(i just overwrote the exe files and it immediately restarted to optimize on custom symbol eurusd2)
thanks to your suggestion, i also tried with success the procedure to totally lock any update
but i'd like to upgrade sometimes... because it has no sense to work for months on a old version
any suggestion to solve the problem?
going deeply, the problem is only the metatester.exe file
the old version works great, the new one only on standard broker symbols
there are TONS of reason to use custom symbols instead of standard ones
tickstory software offers 100% backtest quality in backtest
no comparison with poor quality of historical data from any mt5 broker
any serious backtester should only work on the most affordable history data available, and tickstory is free furthermore...
i'm using fast genetic optimization
thanks for all you help
UDPATE
here is the error startin a single backtest
https://prnt.sc/qm0l5w
market closed error!
but downgrading the exe file, it works without errors....
UPDATE 2
https://prnt.sc/qm0p1g
...
market closed error!...
I suppose your custom symbol trading hours are like this :
Add quotes/trade hours from 00:00 to 24:00 for Sunday. And try again.
I also only use custom symbol for all testing works and never use metaquotes official or broker historical data.
For historical data downloaded from Dukascopy, I will first make sure their time zone format is correct, that is, it must be GMT+2, US daylight saving time.
And I'll use some of my own code to handle the tick data to avoid incorrect quotes, which you can think of as a simple data cleaning process.
Then I'll make sure that only the tick data is imported and let the MT5 client generate its own historical data for periods like M1 based on the imported tick data.
From the 2190 release to the latest 2286 release, MT5's strategy tester has worked well in my custom symbol testing environment
Tens of thousands of tests have been performed, both genetic optimization and full optimization, without a single problem.
ciao guys
thanks for you time and your help
unfortunately, still not working
https://prnt.sc/qn9bp5
i generated my eurusd2 custom symbol DUPLICATING it from original eurusd symbol from broker
the original eurusd also does not have sunday working hours, but it works in backtest
if using eurusd2, it does not, even if adding sundasy and saturday range hours (i tried adding only sunday)
but if i downgrade the exe files again, it works
i'm really stressed about this problem
any other idea?
thanks