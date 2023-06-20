Some tools do not work with new 2265 build of MT5 - how to fix? - page 11

New comment
 
Vladimir Karputov:

The CCanvas class has been changed due to this error:



there is no solution yet.


Hi all,

I solved it in this way:


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                      Defines.mqh |
//|                        Copyright 2015, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- Class name
#define CLASS_NAME ::StringSubstr(__FUNCTION__,0,::StringFind(__FUNCTION__,"::"))
//--- Program name
//#define PROGRAM_NAME ::MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)
#define PROGRAM_NAME ::StringSubstr( ::MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME), 0, 5 )
//--- Program type
#define PROGRAM_TYPE (ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE)::MQLInfoInteger(MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE)
//--- Prevention of exceeding the range
#define PREVENTING_OUT_OF_RANGE __FUNCTION__," > Prevention of exceeding the array size."


In files "defines.h",  I only get the first 5 characters of the file name.

 
Alain Verleyen:
Just an idea...what is your server config ? (see in Journal log to have exact specifications).

ciao alain

thanks for your suggestions

the problem is not the server config, because it happens also in my personal computer

today i reinstalled from zero the mt5 from metatrader5.com website

installed, then imported csv history file and my expert advisor

started optimizaiton, it freeze after few passes again

then i closed the mt5, and unzipped and overwrited the 3 exe files in the root mt5 directory (editor, metatrader, metatester)

well, if restarted optimization.... then it works correctly

aiuto! help! ;-(((

 
siolibros:

ciao alain

thanks for your suggestions

the problem is not the server config, because it happens also in my personal computer

today i reinstalled from zero the mt5 from metatrader5.com website

installed, then imported csv history file and my expert advisor

started optimizaiton, it freeze after few passes again

then i closed the mt5, and unzipped and overwrited the 3 exe files in the root mt5 directory (editor, metatrader, metatester)

well, if restarted optimization.... then it works correctly

aiuto! help! ;-(((

Please answer my question, and by the way say me your computer config too. I will explain later if that makes sense.
 
Alain Verleyen:
Please answer my question, and by the way say me your computer config too. I will explain later if that makes sense.

ok, sorry

REMOTE SERVER

2019.12.19 18:29:21.130 Terminal Windows Server 2016 (build 14393) x64, IE 11, RDP, UAC, Intel Xeon  E5-2670 0 @ 2.60GHz, Memory: 28171 / 32738 Mb, Disk: 186 / 223 Gb, GMT-8

LOCAL PC

2019.12.20 03:38:13.782 Terminal Windows 10 (build 18363) x64, IE 11, UAC, Intel Core i7-8550U  @ 1.80GHz, Memory: 8892 / 16240 Mb, Disk: 223 / 475 Gb, GMT+1


see you tomorrow, it's very late here ;-))

 
siolibros:

ok, sorry

REMOTE SERVER

2019.12.19 18:29:21.130 Terminal Windows Server 2016 (build 14393) x64, IE 11, RDP, UAC, Intel Xeon  E5-2670 0 @ 2.60GHz, Memory: 28171 / 32738 Mb, Disk: 186 / 223 Gb, GMT-8

LOCAL PC

2019.12.20 03:38:13.782 Terminal Windows 10 (build 18363) x64, IE 11, UAC, Intel Core i7-8550U  @ 1.80GHz, Memory: 8892 / 16240 Mb, Disk: 223 / 475 Gb, GMT+1


see you tomorrow, it's very late here ;-))

Ok, can you remind me what kind of optimization you are doing Genetic or Complete ?

I have a lot of issues working with custom symbols (but I am not doing optimization up to now), could you try the same optimization but with a broker symbol, just to see if it freezes also ?

 
Bernhard Schweigert:

errors for build 2280

first steps run and after second step error appears "NO MEMORY" yet only half of PCs RAM is used.

this seems to be not a new issue. I can remember to saw that already months ago.

Regards Bernhard


build 2282

MT5 tester can not manage memory. Same on fast and complete algorithm.

It say "no memory" while PCs RAM is only used at 20% !!!

memory

 
Alain Verleyen:

Ok, can you remind me what kind of optimization you are doing Genetic or Complete ?

I have a lot of issues working with custom symbols (but I am not doing optimization up to now), could you try the same optimization but with a broker symbol, just to see if it freezes also ?

ciao alain

sorry for my late reply, but christmas holiday with a baby at home is not easy ;-))

now i'm back and full operative

well, i tried what you suggested

in the meantime i changed my personal computer, so i could be able to repeat the test from the beginning on a new pc

i redownloaded the original mt5 installer today, the latest official version

then i duplicated the eurusd symbol, creating an empty eurusd2 virtual symbol

inside it, i imported the csv history file

the import step is correctly done, because after that i'm able to open the eurusd2 chart

but if a try to optimize any simple EA on that custom symbol, it still freezes

so i tested you last suggestion: try to optimize the same EA on the standard broker eurusd symbol

well, it worked!

so it means the the last mt5 versions have big problems in working with backtest on custom symbols

the previous version build 2190 (i have saved exe) instead works both on standard symbols AND custom symbols

(i just overwrote the exe files and it immediately restarted to optimize on custom symbol eurusd2)

thanks to your suggestion, i also tried with success the procedure to totally lock any update

but i'd like to upgrade sometimes... because it has no sense to work for months on a old version


any suggestion to solve the problem?

going deeply, the problem is only the metatester.exe file

the old version works great, the new one only on standard broker symbols


there are TONS of reason to use custom symbols instead of standard ones

tickstory software offers 100% backtest quality in backtest

no comparison with poor quality of historical data from any mt5 broker

any serious backtester should only work on the most affordable history data available, and tickstory is free furthermore...


i'm using fast genetic optimization


thanks for all you help


UDPATE

here is the error startin a single backtest

https://prnt.sc/qm0l5w

market closed error!

but downgrading the exe file, it works without errors....


UPDATE 2

https://prnt.sc/qm0p1g

EUR/USD - Trading blogs and financial markets analysis
EUR/USD - Trading blogs and financial markets analysis
  • www.mql5.com
The EUR/USD (euro/United States dollar) is the most popular currency pair in the world, representing the economies of the European Union and the United States respectively.Trading the EUR/USD currency
 
siolibros:
...

market closed error!

...

I suppose your custom symbol trading hours are like this :

Add quotes/trade hours from 00:00 to 24:00 for Sunday. And try again.

 
siolibros:


I also only use custom symbol for all testing works and never use metaquotes official or broker historical data.

For historical data downloaded from Dukascopy, I will first make sure their time zone format is correct, that is, it must be GMT+2, US daylight saving time.

And I'll use some of my own code to handle the tick data to avoid incorrect quotes, which you can think of as a simple data cleaning process.

Then I'll make sure that only the tick data is imported and let the MT5 client generate its own historical data for periods like M1 based on the imported tick data.

From the 2190 release to the latest 2286 release, MT5's strategy tester has worked well in my custom symbol testing environment

Tens of thousands of tests have been performed, both genetic optimization and full optimization, without a single problem.

The Fundamentals of Testing in MetaTrader 5
The Fundamentals of Testing in MetaTrader 5
  • www.mql5.com
The idea of ​​automated trading is appealing by the fact that the trading robot can work non-stop for 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The robot does not get tired, doubtful or scared, it's is totally free from any psychological problems. It is sufficient enough to clearly formalize the trading rules and implement them in the algorithms, and...
 

ciao guys

thanks for you time and your help

unfortunately, still not working

https://prnt.sc/qn9bp5

i generated my eurusd2 custom symbol DUPLICATING it from original eurusd symbol from broker

the original eurusd also does not have sunday working hours, but it works in backtest

if using eurusd2, it does not, even if adding sundasy and saturday range hours (i tried adding only sunday)

but if i downgrade the exe files again, it works

i'm really stressed about this problem

any other idea?

thanks

Screenshot
Screenshot
  • prnt.sc
Fatto con Lightshot
1...456789101112
New comment