to mt5 support , bug news releases mt5 (1940+) - page 6
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zemo:
the color bug still exists... in build 1960
and with another problem, (component disappear from the chart)
the indicator disappear when reconnect to my account
and I have to change te timeframe to "force redraw it"
and the indicator comes again to chart but with the DEFAULT COLORS...
the color bug still exists... in build 1961
(examples\BB or examples\Moving Average same problem)
the indicator disappear when reconnect to my account
and I have to change te timeframe to "force redraw it"
and the indicator comes again to chart but with the DEFAULT COLORS...
Compile times have degraded significantly in the last few months.
Compiles that took 7 seconds are now taking over 50 seconds which is a little frustrating.
Are there any plans to address this ?
Do not double post.
I have deleted your other topic.
I am afraid this comment can't help.
How to reproduce the problem ?
Hello there,
regarding the monster bar, here is a proof that CustomRatesUpdate is not behaving properly. Somewhere between the input and output of custom rates.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/297419
Thanks
Hello.
I am seeing a problem on a specific broker (Brazil XP + terminal (MT5 build 1981), where an EA that I made with a couple of indicators embedded (put the .ex5 files references in resources). A friend of mine is using this setup and the log says it cannot find the indicators. But it works just fine ofr me and a third person in 2 other brokers and the MT5 build 1940.
Is there some change in how the EA must be built for the indicators to be embedded since b.1940 ?
Best regards
Lissandro
Hello.
I am seeing a problem on a specific broker (Brazil XP + terminal (MT5 build 1981), where an EA that I made with a couple of indicators embedded (put the .ex5 files references in resources). A friend of mine is using this setup and the log says it cannot find the indicators. But it works just fine ofr me and a third person in 2 other brokers and the MT5 build 1940.
Is there some change in how the EA must be built for the indicators to be embedded since b.1940 ?
Best regards
Lissandro
Look at the following announcement - https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/257568
MQL5: New functions: iTime, iOpen, iHigh, iLow, iClose, iVolume, iBars, iBarShift, iLowest, iHighest, iRealVolume, iTickVolume, iSpread. These functions are similar to those used in MQL4. The functions provide for an easier transfer of code of trading applications to the fifth generation platform.
It means - there is no need to use iTime (for example) anymore.
Some indicators should be fixed for MT5 because of that.
----------------
By the way, it is 1981 build now -
Thanks for the information, Sergey. - I found a bit confuse to find the update and versions history/management by myself on some search yesterday.
Main metaquotes page does not tell current version / build nor provide links.
However I read the announcement that you provided above but, sorry, did not find or noted something related to my particular problem.
** it is said that EA's built on the 1940 should work without issues on more recent terminal releases.
Then my problem. Remembering in short: I built an EA using 2 customized indicators, added to resources in EA project to avoid need to provide the indicators executable along with the EA when sending the EA for a third party to use it.
But this "indicator bin embedding" process is not being recognized by the newer versions. It keeps sayng "indicator nnnn1.ex5 not found" and ""indicator nnnn2.ex5 not found""on the logs.
Am I missing something?
Best regards :)
...
Am I missing something?
Best regards :)
I understand that we are talking about different builds (1860 build in my link above).
But it is only I know - because I had to fix many indicatoprs on AscTrend thread and Brainwashing thread by changing iTime to iTime1 (in MetaEditor), and after that only the indicators started to work once again.
If you have source file of the indicators so you can open them in MetaEditor and compile with the latest MT5 build to see/check the possible error.
I can not help more as I am not a coder sorry.