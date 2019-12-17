identification of trend changes using trend line - page 2
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Trendlines can only define end of trend, not the beginning. Fractals + Alligator is your best option for catching the beginning. First fractal taken outside Alligator shows direction, a Fractal against the Alligator is the best entry. Before a good move Fractals look like a stairway at one side of blue Alligator line. Strong directional bars ("marubozu") confirm the breakouts, x4 timeframe should point in same direction. If there are too many Fractals you need bigger timeframe.
This sounds interesting.
Would you happen to have a screen shot that illustrates this?
... that I want to ask. how to identify trend changes using trend line.
I am not master, but I can draw it :)
in my view, the scenario is like this
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How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2016.08.12 19:08If you are the coder so you can look at this indicator (inside the code) related to the market condition -
AbsoluteStrengthMarket - indicator for MetaTrader 5
This indicator with a sufficient accuracy allows defining 6 market states, exactly:
By the way, AbsoluteStrength indicator (on the way I described it on the posts above) is used as a filter for some martingale EAs ... and there is some term (terminology) related to it - Control Martingale, means - trading in predefined market condition only. For example, trading correction/rally only, trading ranging only, trading on the flat only (for martingale scalpers), trading bullish/bearish trend only (trend following EAs), and so on.
Fix version is attached -
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Indicators: AbsoluteStrengthMarket
Sergey Golubev, 2018.10.11 07:09
Please find fixed version attached ("iTime - override system function" issue was fixed).