I can't login to MQL5 community on MT5 - page 8
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I've tried tomiluv I've tried TomiLuv I've tried Tomi Luv
Your login is tomiluv
and your password is forum password (without special characters such as $ and % and _ and so on).
And the place to login to Community tab is on Tools - Options -
MT4 is "thinking a lot" compare with MT5 for example. It means - you should wait or restart your MT4 after login.
I see from your screenshot that even the CodeBase access is not connecting, which implies that it is not a login problem, but a network access problem.
Something on your system is blocking your MT4 terminal from accessing the MQL5 website.
Could you please provide details about your system?
Please provide the first few lines of the Journal that report the terminal build and computer specifications.
windows 10 desk top
Lap top same problem
I was having a problem with my account in the market place. I made a second account TomiLuv_70 I think it was called. I never activated it. On of the nice mods here walked me through the repair and the market place download and got everything working. However it was middle of the night and before I could ask a mod to delete the extra account I guess I was banned for a bit. That was on dec 15 I think. Since then I have not been able to access Mql5. com until now. Hopefully the second account was deleted since I never used it. I was thinking the TomiLuv account was bad. As you can see I can now get on the site but not from my laptop or desktop.
here is attached pic of two demo accounts
Here is TW demo not live
Traders way 4 build 1400
Thank you
Your login is tomiluv
and your password is forum password (without special characters such as $ and % and _ and so on).
And the place to login to Community tab is on Tools - Options -
MT4 is "thinking a lot" compare with MT5 for example. It means - you should wait or restart your MT4 after login.
I tired to go to options and log in that way as well. Did not work still have mql5.community:authorization fail
Signal: "1949477: Failed get list of signals, connection error
Same errors on different broker Mt4 platform as well.
I have one more idea to try
I made sure windows is updated
I turned off firewall. Still getting errors
Anyone have any idea?
The self generating password finally worked
Thank you but no idea what changed.
The self generating password finally worked
Thank you but no idea what changed.
Maybe a ban expired?
Hi,
I can't login to MQL5 community from MT5, but have no issues with MT4.
When I try to login with the same credentials, on MT5 terminal I get
2024.02.28 01:55:38.398 MQL5.community authorization failed
Does anybody know what is the issue?
Regards
Hi,
I can't login to MQL5 community from MT5, but have no issues with MT4.
When I try to login with the same credentials, on MT5 terminal I get
2024.02.28 01:55:38.398 MQL5.community authorization failed
Does anybody know what is the issue?
Regards
It was similar issue and the user fixed it on the following way:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
[SOLVED] No more pinging on servers and authorization failed
diclotaurus, 2024.02.27 17:15Hello, I've asked my broker and he hasn't changed a thing!
In fact I've found the solution and I'm sharing it with the community.
In fact, it was an update to my antivirus software that blocked communications between MT4 and my broker.
It's subtle because MT4 works, it opens but it can't place trades, so the first thing to do is to check your antivirus :)
It's solved for me