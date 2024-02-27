[SOLVED] No more pinging on servers and authorization failed
diclotaurus:
Thanks
I've been having this problem since last Friday. I've tried lots of things but nothing works. I only have this problem on PC.
Thanks
Make sure that you are using the custom braned MT4/5 terminal from your broker's website and try to change the server at the bottom right corner.
I don't have any servers available
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Files:
diclotaurus #:
I don't have any servers available
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Then its a broker issue, make sure that you are logged into your trading account with the correct credentials.
Check the Journal tab for any messages or errors.
Has your broker changed any of its servers recently? Ask them.
Hello, I've asked my broker and he hasn't changed a thing!
In fact I've found the solution and I'm sharing it with the community.
In fact, it was an update to my antivirus software that blocked communications between MT4 and my broker.
It's subtle because MT4 works, it opens but it can't place trades, so the first thing to do is to check your antivirus :)
It's solved for me
In fact I've found the solution and I'm sharing it with the community.
In fact, it was an update to my antivirus software that blocked communications between MT4 and my broker.
It's subtle because MT4 works, it opens but it can't place trades, so the first thing to do is to check your antivirus :)
It's solved for me
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I've been having this problem since last Friday. I've tried lots of things but nothing works. I only have this problem on PC.
Thanks