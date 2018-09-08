MQL5 community authorization failed
You can not enter your account number in the terminal (I mean - your mql5 forum login and password)?
You can not enter your account number in the terminal (I mean - your mql5 forum login and password)?
Hello - yes, tried that. Also tried closing down and restarting MT4...no luck..
I do not actually WANT to log in to MQL5 forum.
The request to login appears to be from MT4, and cannot be stopped, when running on Linux using Wine - correct me if I'm wrong.
The request to login every tick is, I believe, possibly interfering with trade execution. I have two demo a/c s running EAs with the same algorithm but getting different results. Same broker etc. In the journal of each EA is "MQL5 community authorization failed", every tick.
If there is any way to disable the automatic login, please let me know...Metatrader 4 build 1090.
Thx
Me too I failed to authorize
Please help
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Hello,
Using Ubuntu - MT4 via Wine.
Have been getting "MQL5 community authorization failed". Tried entering (correct) login details under "Options" - still same error...
Any ideas????
Thx