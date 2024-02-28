I can't login to MQL5 community on MT5 - page 4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
You must login into your MQL5 account with your harrycz44 username and not your email.
When you created your MQL5 account you were asked to put a login/username, not your email.
The MQL5 account field asks for login, not an email.
that works really well and solve the problem for me..
thank you
I am having the same issue. I have been using mt5 and mt4 for years and understand how to use mt5 to login to my account. Out of the blue yesterday I started having the login issue, but only in mt5 terminal. Now I can't update my experts or do anything. I have changed my password, and I know I am typing it correctly but it still doesn't work. Yes I am trying to login with username:investn instead of email but same issue.
screenshot
I am having the same issue. I have been using mt5 and mt4 for years and understand how to use mt5 to login to my account. Out of the blue yesterday I started having the login issue, but only in mt5 terminal. Now I can't update my experts or do anything. I have changed my password, and I know I am typing it correctly but it still doesn't work. Yes I am trying to login with username:investn instead of email but same issue.
Besides, - post #14 and post #15 (about how to fix).
Read post #4 with the example about how to connect to Community tab (it is same for MT4 and MT5), and with the reasons (theoretical reasons, because you did not provide any technical details) why it may be the issue with connection.
Besides, - post #14 and post #15 (about how to fix).
I do also experience the issue with logging in to my mql5 community via MT5 terminal.
I am running the newest MT5 terminal build 2981, my Win 10 is x64 and it is up to date, I am using the forum login and not an emial, I did not change password recently, Internet Explorer is installed and updated, I am using it on my home PC and still I am getting an error message in the terminals journal MQL5.community authorization failed.
I can log in to my community page via browser, but not via the terminal.
Some users have suggested that rolling back the Windows 10 update worked for them. Maybe you could analyse if you could update the MT5 terminal so it overcomes this issue??
I do also experience the issue with logging in to my mql5 community via MT5 terminal.
I am running the newest MT5 terminal build 2981, my Win 10 is x64 and it is up to date, I am using the forum login and not an emial, I did not change password recently, Internet Explorer is installed and updated, I am using it on my home PC and still I am getting an error message in the terminals journal MQL5.community authorization failed.
I can log in to my community page via browser, but not via the terminal.
Some users have suggested that rolling back the Windows 10 update worked for them. Maybe you could analyse if you could update the MT5 terminal so it overcomes this issue??
You can post those 3 lines here to know about your Windows and MT5 version (64-bit or 32-bit):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
...
Vladimir Karputov, 2021.03.16 04:20
If you have a question, first of all you should show the first three lines from the 'Journal' tab
(select these lines, copy to the clipboard and paste into the message using the button ). It should look like this:
This is my "3 lines" from my Metatrader (my MT5 is having 3021 build, and it is 64-bit Metatrader - because of "Metatrader 5 x64"; and my Internet Explorer is having version 11):
----------------
Besides, you can check/disable antivirus and/or firewall ...
And check your username and password for Community tab once again:
Check IP address on your profile (read post #71 ), and I am using this fixing procedure from time to time (in case I can not login to Community tab):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
product is purchased but not downloaded yet
mge0rge, 2020.02.26 23:48
SOLVED.
1.open data folder 2.once you open the data folder go back to the Terminal folder .3 once in the terminal folder go to the Community folder and delete everything in there ,restart mt4 and in mt4 go to terminal/market and login to your mql5 account and everything should work
You can post those 3 lines here to know about your Windows and MT5 version (64-bit or 32-bit):
This is my "3 lines" from my Metatrader (my MT5 is having 3021 build, and it is 64-bit Metatrader - because of "Metatrader 5 x64"; and my Internet Explorer is having version 11):
----------------
Besides, you can check/disable antivirus and/or firewall ...
And check your username and password for Community tab once again:
Check IP address on your profile (read post #71 ), and I am using this fixing procedure from time to time (in case I can not login to Community tab):
sure, here are my 3 lines. however I can see, that you are running build 3021 and I have only 2981, even though when I am trying to update is says that I have already the latest version...
the other thing is I am running it in portable mode.
the other other thing is ;) that did follow the instruction attached to your post, and I did delete everything, that was in the Community folder, which was only one file mql.market.ini, but it did not solve the problem. In fact it was not overwritten and is empty now.
sure, here are my 3 lines. however I can see, that you are running build 3021 and I have only 2981, even though when I am trying to update is says that I have already the latest version...
the other thing is I am running it in portable mode.
the other other thing is ;) that did follow the instruction attached to your post, and I did delete everything, that was in the Community folder, which was only one file mql.market.ini, but it did not solve the problem. In fact it was not overwritten and is empty now.
I think - the portable mode is the reason for this issue.
Yes, I am running build 3021, it is beta build.
But I do not like the latest beta version (I tried to use it but I do not like it now: because some indicators must be recompiled and may be - fixed ..).
So, I am using build 3021; yes, it is beta build but it is stable beta build (all indicators works without recompillation).
Look at this post about how to install build 3021 (or any build you want; but if beta build so I am recommending build 3021) - my example on
post #9
----------------
So, do not use portable version, and follow my post #9
Or we can make it in more simple way: download 3 files (post #9) and change your files to the new one (without uninstalling MT5):
----------------
But I think - the portale mode may be the reason for this issue (no one reported about this issue with portable mode but it may be the issue ... because no any others (Windows version, 64-bit, and so on) are not a problem at all.
As to Community folder for MT5 (location of this folder):
I think - the portable mode is the reason for this issue.
Yes, I am running build 3021, it is beta build.
But I do not like the latest beta version (I tried to use it but I do not like it now: because some indicators must be recompiled and may be - fixed ..).
So, I am using build 3021; yes, it is beta build but it is stable beta build (all indicators works without recompillation).
Look at this post about how to install build 3021 (or any build you want; but if beta build so I am recommending build 3021) - my example on
post #9
----------------
So, do not use portable version, and follow my post #9
Or we can make it in more simple way: download 3 files (post #9) and change your files to the new one (without uninstalling MT5):
----------------
But I think - the portale mode may be the reason for this issue (no one reported about this issue with portable mode but it may be the issue ... because no any others (Windows version, 64-bit, and so on) are not a problem at all.
Hi Sergey and thank you for your reply.
It is not the matter of portable mode, as I did run my build 2981 in NON PORTABLE MODE and it does not change anything. it still does not work.
I will try the 3021 build from the link you have mentioned, and we will see if that changes anything...