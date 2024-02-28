I can't login to MQL5 community on MT5 - page 4

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Eleni Anna Branou #:

You must login into your MQL5 account with your harrycz44 username and not your email.

When you created your MQL5 account you were asked to put a login/username, not your email.

The MQL5 account field asks for login, not an email.

thank you for your advice...
that works really well and solve the problem for me..
thank you
 
I am having the same issue. I have been using mt5 and mt4 for years and understand how to use mt5 to login to my account. Out of the blue yesterday I started having the login issue, but only in mt5 terminal. Now I can't update my experts or do anything. I have changed my password, and I know I am typing it correctly but it still doesn't work. Yes I am trying to login with username:investn instead of email but same issue. 
 
Tyler Roberts #:
I am having the same issue. I have been using mt5 and mt4 for years and understand how to use mt5 to login to my account. Out of the blue yesterday I started having the login issue, but only in mt5 terminal. Now I can't update my experts or do anything. I have changed my password, and I know I am typing it correctly but it still doesn't work. Yes I am trying to login with username:investn instead of email but same issue. 

screenshot

Files:
login_error.jpg  441 kb
 
Tyler Roberts #:
I am having the same issue. I have been using mt5 and mt4 for years and understand how to use mt5 to login to my account. Out of the blue yesterday I started having the login issue, but only in mt5 terminal. Now I can't update my experts or do anything. I have changed my password, and I know I am typing it correctly but it still doesn't work. Yes I am trying to login with username:investn instead of email but same issue. 
Read post with the example about how to connect to Community tab (it is same for MT4 and MT5), and with the reasons (theoretical reasons, because you did not provide any technical details) why it may be the issue with connection.
Besides, - post and post  (about how to fix).
I can't login to MQL5 community on MT5
I can't login to MQL5 community on MT5
  • 2021.02.16
  • www.mql5.com
Hello. I have some issue. I can't login to MQL5 community on MT5. (WIN10) this logs 2019.08.21 23:49:49.576 MQL5...
 
Sergey Golubev #:
Read post with the example about how to connect to Community tab (it is same for MT4 and MT5), and with the reasons (theoretical reasons, because you did not provide any technical details) why it may be the issue with connection.
Besides, - post and post  (about how to fix).

I do also experience the issue with logging in to my mql5 community via MT5 terminal. 

I am running the newest MT5 terminal build 2981, my Win 10 is x64 and it is up to date, I am using the forum login and not an emial, I did not change password recently, Internet Explorer is installed and updated, I am using it on my home PC and still I am getting an error message in the terminals journal MQL5.community authorization failed.

I can log in to my community page via browser, but not via the terminal. 

Some users have suggested that rolling back the Windows 10 update worked for them. Maybe you could analyse if you could update the MT5 terminal so it overcomes this issue??

 
tsunami80 #:

I do also experience the issue with logging in to my mql5 community via MT5 terminal. 

I am running the newest MT5 terminal build 2981, my Win 10 is x64 and it is up to date, I am using the forum login and not an emial, I did not change password recently, Internet Explorer is installed and updated, I am using it on my home PC and still I am getting an error message in the terminals journal MQL5.community authorization failed.

I can log in to my community page via browser, but not via the terminal. 

Some users have suggested that rolling back the Windows 10 update worked for them. Maybe you could analyse if you could update the MT5 terminal so it overcomes this issue??

You can post those 3 lines here to know about your Windows and MT5 version (64-bit or 32-bit):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

...

Vladimir Karputov, 2021.03.16 04:20

If you have a question, first of all you should show the first three lines from the 'Journal' tab


(select these lines, copy to the clipboard and paste into the message using the button Code). It should look like this:

2021.03.16 05:13:07.133 Terminal        MetaTrader 5 x64 build 3003 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.
2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal        Windows 10 build 19042, Intel Core i7-9750H  @ 2.60GHz, 26 / 31 Gb memory, 842 / 947 Gb disk, IE 11, UAC, GMT+2
2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal        C:\Users\barab\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075

This is my "3 lines" from my Metatrader (my MT5 is having 3021 build, and it is 64-bit Metatrader - because of "Metatrader 5 x64"; and my Internet Explorer is having version 11):

2021.10.14 10:21:37.383 Terminal        MetaTrader 5 x64 build 3021 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.
2021.10.14 10:21:37.388 Terminal        Windows 10 build 19041, Intel Celeron N4020  @ 1.10GHz, 0 / 3 Gb memory, 60 / 118 Gb disk, IE 11, UAC, GMT+1
2021.10.14 10:21:37.388 Terminal        C:\Users\sgolo\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075

----------------

Besides, you can check/disable antivirus and/or firewall ...

And check your username and password for Community tab once again:

  • your username (login) is tsunami80
  • and password must not be google/facebook related password; if it is related to - change password to the native one;

Check IP address on your profile (read post ), and I am using this fixing procedure from time to time (in case I can not login to Community tab):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

product is purchased but not downloaded yet

mge0rge, 2020.02.26 23:48

SOLVED.

1.open data folder 2.once you open the data folder go back to the Terminal folder .3 once in the terminal folder go to the Community folder and delete everything in there ,restart mt4 and in mt4 go to terminal/market and login to your mql5 account and everything should work 


MQL5.community: authorization failed
MQL5.community: authorization failed
  • 2020.05.19
  • www.mql5.com
MQL5.community: authorization failed I can't install EA on my MT4 and already send ticket to service desk but no one answer me. How to fix it...
 
Sergey Golubev #:

You can post those 3 lines here to know about your Windows and MT5 version (64-bit or 32-bit):

This is my "3 lines" from my Metatrader (my MT5 is having 3021 build, and it is 64-bit Metatrader - because of "Metatrader 5 x64"; and my Internet Explorer is having version 11):

----------------

Besides, you can check/disable antivirus and/or firewall ...

And check your username and password for Community tab once again:

  • your username (login) is tsunami80
  • and password must not be google/facebook related password; if it is related to - change password to the native one;

Check IP address on your profile (read post ), and I am using this fixing procedure from time to time (in case I can not login to Community tab):


sure, here are my 3 lines. however I can see, that you are running build 3021 and I have only 2981, even though when I am trying to update is says that I have already the latest version... 

the other thing is I am running it in portable mode. 

the other other thing is ;) that did follow the instruction attached to your post, and I did delete everything, that was in the Community folder, which was only one file mql.market.ini, but it did not solve the problem. In fact it was not overwritten and is empty now. 


 
tsunami80 #:

sure, here are my 3 lines. however I can see, that you are running build 3021 and I have only 2981, even though when I am trying to update is says that I have already the latest version... 

the other thing is I am running it in portable mode. 

the other other thing is ;) that did follow the instruction attached to your post, and I did delete everything, that was in the Community folder, which was only one file mql.market.ini, but it did not solve the problem. In fact it was not overwritten and is empty now. 


I think - the portable mode is the reason for this issue.

Yes, I am running build 3021, it is beta build.



But I do not like the latest beta version (I tried to use it but I do not like it now: because some indicators must be recompiled and may be - fixed ..).
So, I am using build 3021; yes, it is beta build but it is stable beta build (all indicators works without recompillation).

Look at this post about how to install build 3021 (or any build you want; but if beta build so I am recommending build 3021) - my example on
post

----------------

So, do not use portable version, and follow my post
Or we can make it in more simple way: download 3 files (post ) and change your files to the new one (without uninstalling MT5):



----------------

But I think - the portale mode may be the reason for this issue (no one reported about this issue with portable mode but it may be the issue ... because no any others (Windows version, 64-bit, and so on) are not a problem at all.

Unable to launch the MT4 MT5 program
Unable to launch the MT4 MT5 program
  • 2021.09.03
  • www.mql5.com
Dear Team, I have downloaded MT5 and MT4 from your website but I am unable to open it...
 

As to Community folder for MT5 (location of this folder):

 
Sergey Golubev #:

I think - the portable mode is the reason for this issue.

Yes, I am running build 3021, it is beta build.



But I do not like the latest beta version (I tried to use it but I do not like it now: because some indicators must be recompiled and may be - fixed ..).
So, I am using build 3021; yes, it is beta build but it is stable beta build (all indicators works without recompillation).

Look at this post about how to install build 3021 (or any build you want; but if beta build so I am recommending build 3021) - my example on
post

----------------

So, do not use portable version, and follow my post
Or we can make it in more simple way: download 3 files (post ) and change your files to the new one (without uninstalling MT5):



----------------

But I think - the portale mode may be the reason for this issue (no one reported about this issue with portable mode but it may be the issue ... because no any others (Windows version, 64-bit, and so on) are not a problem at all.

Hi Sergey and thank you for your reply. 

It is not the matter of portable mode, as I did run my build 2981 in NON PORTABLE MODE and it does not change anything. it still does not work. 

I will try the 3021 build from the link you have mentioned, and we will see if that changes anything...

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