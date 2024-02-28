I can't login to MQL5 community on MT5 - page 7
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Wow Sergey!
Thank you soo much! :-)
I just installed the EA that I bought yesterday, as you described and it ´s in my MT5 now.
Great, It works!
Another question:
I purchased the Metatrader VPS for 1 month and i migrated all.
But I am doing it for the first time, I dont know.
So when it´s migrated my metartrader works on the server 24/7 with the EA and i can close it on my computer and shut down for the night?
When i want to check the trades, i just open my local metatrader and I see what ´s going on on the server, right?
I don´t need to logi to a VPS (like before, on standard VPS)?
I made my examples above with free products but it can be used with commercial products as well.
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About MQL5 VPS.
Yes. Because this MQL5 VPS = "your second Metatrader in cloud" (it is some Metatrader, the other one, it is empty with everything, and migration/synchronization is to send your Metatrader's environment to this "Metatrader in cloud").
But you should look at MQL5 VPS journal/logs all the time (periodically) because all the errors and so on are mentioned there.
read this summary post #6 for more details (about some limitations for example)
and this thread Quick questions on MQL5 VPS (Syncing and Activations)
I can log into MQl5.com now.. But I can't log in from my Mt4
I rest password twice but nothing. Any ideas?
I can log into MQl5.com now.. But I can't log in from my Mt4
I rest password twice but nothing. Any ideas?
For example, some people are using email for login, but it is completely wrong: email is not login!
It is necessary to use the username as a login, for example - your login to Community tab is tomiluv
I have the exact same problem. you figured it out?
Do not use email for Community login in Metatrader.
Why do you want to use email for Community tab login?
As I see from your screenshot (which you passed to me by PM) - you already filled Community tab -
Do not use email for login.
It depends on what was written in MT4 journal about Community login.
For example, some people are using email for login, but it is completely wrong: email is not login!
It is necessary to use the username as a login, for example - your login to Community tab is tomiluv
Yes I use TomiLuv as the log in name
the password that gets me here into the browser should be the same password that gets me in through MT4 correct?
Yes I use TomiLuv as the log in name
the password that gets me here into the browser should be the same password that gets me in through MT4 correct?
Your login is tomiluv (according to the link to your profile).
and password is same with website here.
But please check the following: password should not have more than 10 (or 15) characters and no any special characters (and password is not email).
Your login is tomiluv (according to the link to your profile).
and password is same with website here.
But please check the following: password should not have more than 10 (or 15) characters and no any special characters (and password is not email).
I've tried tomiluv I've tried TomiLuv I've tried Tomi Luv
I've tried using the self generating PW
I rebooted system
To my knowledge its always been TomiLuv
My PW is 9 characters One Cap two numbers and one special character. I was having problems before downloading from Market. You helped me fix that now this. LOL always something.
I see from your screenshot that even the CodeBase access is not connecting, which implies that it is not a login problem, but a network access problem.
Something on your system is blocking your MT4 terminal from accessing the MQL5 website.
Could you please provide details about your system?
Please provide the first few lines of the Journal that report the terminal build and computer specifications.