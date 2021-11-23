Signal-failed connect to server www.mql5.com
Hi,
I am browsing through the signal list in the MT4 running on my VPS but couldnt click into any of the signal.
The journal shows "Signal-failed connect to server www.mql5.com".
I have definitely entered the correct password to my broker account as it shows the correct account balance once I have logged in.
I have tried different brokers` MT4 and logged in with my mql5 username, but all show the same error journal and unable to open any signals.
Make sure you are logged into your MQL5 account with your mindstillthere login and NOT your email.
Also check that you have Internet Explorer or Microsoft Edge installed in your computer, along with a recent windows operating system.
If the problem persists, restart your computer and terminal and try again.
Hi,
Have been always logging in using my username instead of email.
My VPS runs on a Windows 8.1.
I have restarted the VPS and installed the Microsoft Edge.
But the situation remains.
same problem here
Your Metatrader can not connect to this mql5.com internet portal for some reason:
- your antivirus;
- you are using proxy;
- you are on old Windows version which is not supported by Metatrader anymore;
- old build of Metatrader;
- you did not install Internet Explorer on your computer by the latest version;
- you are using external VPS service/provider which was banned from the Market;
- more.
