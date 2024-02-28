I can't login to MQL5 community on MT5 - page 3
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Currently having this login issue myself, tried everything from this post ad still not getting anywhere, im fairly new here so just getting to grips with things however iv had mt5 for a few months any help?
and
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read post #1 for more.
I can not login with my email from here, but I can log in from browser google chrome or microsoft edge.
Please help
I can not login with my email from here, but I can log in from browser google chrome or microsoft edge.
Please help
and
----------------
read post #1 for more.
I can not login with my email from here, but I can log in from browser google chrome or microsoft edge.
Please help
Use your honestman1975 login and not your email.
Does it ask for your email?
No, it asks for your login, the one you've chosen upon registration.
Similar issue today. Reported here.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/371438
Similar issue today. Reported here.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/371438
This is the issue (on your thread with the link above) to login to trading account and it is related to the broker.
But this thread is related to the login to Community tab of Metatrader, and it is noto related to your issue at all.
For example, if you want to fill Community tab in Metatrader so you should use your forum login and forum password.
Your forum login is mojofunk (do not use your email for login; and do not use password which you may receive from facebook or google for example).
Not, it is not a similar issue.
This is the issue (on your thread with the link above) to login to trading account and it is related to the broker.
But this thread is related to the login to Community tab of Metatrader, and it is noto related to your issue at all.
For example, if you want to fill Community tab in Metatrader so you should use your forum login and forum password.
Your forum login is mojofunk (do not use your email for login; and do not use password which you may receive from facebook or google for example).
Dear Sergey,
thank you very much.
I am sure, that the issue I am facing is not related to the broker login. I can login and see all my positions.
However, to underline the community login issue:
When I use the login button on the top-right, (I really enter my username (mojofunk) and the corresponding correct password, then the login keeps hanging.
This is the screenshot
I am sure, that I am entering the correct password. The journal is not showing anything new after I click on "Login".
Can anyone confirm that there is an issue on the MQL5 Server or is there something I need to inspect?
I use the version MT5 Build 2940 from 21.th May 2021
Thank you for your advises
PS: I also tried to reset the password. The new one isn't working too
What could be the problem?
,,,
What could be the problem?
mo jofunk ?
Your login/username is not mo jofunk
Your login is mojofunk (because of https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mojofunk).
Please check the example about how I am login (it is MT4 but it is same for MT5):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
...
Sergey Golubev, 2021.01.04 16:50
..
1. I made Community login:
2. and checked in Metatrader journal:
3. I checked Internet Explorer installed on computer:
4. I checked the settings of Internet Explorer: yes, I can use the chat with not a problem by sending/receiving the messages:
5. Signal tab works:
6. Market tab works:
I collected all the reasons about why the users can not login to Community tab in Metatrader, and it is full list of the reasons here:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Metatrader 4 can't login in mql5 communite!!!
Sergey Golubev, 2021.06.09 07:43
Theoretically speaking, it may be the following reasons:
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...
mo jofunk ?
Your login/username is not mo jofunk
Your login is mojofunk (because of https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mojofunk).
Please check the example about how I am login (it is MT4 but it is same for MT5):
I collected all the reasons about why the users can not login to Community tab in Metatrader, and it is full list of the reasons here: