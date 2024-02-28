I can't login to MQL5 community on MT5 - page 3

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Currently having this login issue myself, tried everything from this post ad still not getting anywhere, im fairly new here so just getting to grips with things however iv had mt5 for a few months    any help? 
 
Camy Young:
Currently having this login issue myself, tried everything from this post ad still not getting anywhere, im fairly new here so just getting to grips with things however iv had mt5 for a few months    any help? 
  • Use your forum login to fill Community tab in Metatrader (your forum login is s15withstyle; do not use your email for login),
    and
  • use your forum password (or change your password with this link if you came here from google or facebook or any).

----------------

read post #1 for more.

 


I can not login with my email from here, but I can log in from browser google chrome or microsoft edge. 



Please help

 
Agus Susanto Raharjo:


I can not login with my email from here, but I can log in from browser google chrome or microsoft edge. 

Please help

Sergey Golubev:
  • Use your forum login to fill Community tab in Metatrader (; do not use your email for login),
    and
  • use your forum password (or change your password with this link if you came here from google or facebook or any).

----------------

read post #1 for more.

 
Agus Susanto Raharjo:


I can not login with my email from here, but I can log in from browser google chrome or microsoft edge. 



Please help

Use your honestman1975 login and not your email.

Does it ask for your email?

No, it asks for your login, the one you've chosen upon registration.

 

Similar issue today. Reported here.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/371438

 
Hannes Waser:

Similar issue today. Reported here.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/371438

Not, it is not a similar issue.
This is the issue (on your thread with the link above) to login to trading account and it is related to the broker.
But this thread is related to the login to Community tab of Metatrader, and it is noto related to your issue at all.

For example, if you want to fill Community tab in Metatrader so you should use your forum login and forum password.
Your forum login is mojofunk (do not use your email for login; and do not use password which you may receive from facebook or google for example).
 
Sergey Golubev:
Not, it is not a similar issue.
This is the issue (on your thread with the link above) to login to trading account and it is related to the broker.
But this thread is related to the login to Community tab of Metatrader, and it is noto related to your issue at all.

For example, if you want to fill Community tab in Metatrader so you should use your forum login and forum password.
Your forum login is mojofunk (do not use your email for login; and do not use password which you may receive from facebook or google for example).

Dear Sergey,

thank you very much.

I am sure, that the issue I am facing is not related to the broker login. I can login and see all my positions.


However, to underline the community login issue:

When I use the login button on the top-right, (I really enter my username (mojofunk) and the corresponding correct password, then the login keeps hanging.

This is the screenshot

hanging login

I am sure, that I am entering the correct password. The journal is not showing anything new after I click on "Login".


Can anyone confirm that there is an issue on the MQL5 Server or is there something I need to inspect?

I use the version MT5 Build 2940 from 21.th May 2021


Thank you for your advises


PS: I also tried to reset the password. The new one isn't working too

What could be the problem?

 
Hannes Waser:
,,,

What could be the problem?

mo jofunk ?
Your login/username is not mo jofunk
Your login is mojofunk (because of https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mojofunk).

Please check the example about how I am login (it is MT4 but it is same for MT5):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

...

Sergey Golubev, 2021.01.04 16:50

..

1. I made Community login:

2. and checked in Metatrader journal:


3. I checked Internet Explorer installed on computer:


4. I checked the settings of Internet Explorer: yes, I can use the chat with not a problem by sending/receiving the messages:


5. Signal tab works:


6. Market tab works:



I collected all the reasons about why the users can not login to Community tab in Metatrader, and it is full list of the reasons here:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Metatrader 4 can't login in mql5 communite!!!

Sergey Golubev, 2021.06.09 07:43

Theoretically speaking, it may be the following reasons:

  • you are using external VPS which was blocked from this mql5 portal;
  • you came to this forum from facebook or google and did not change your password to the native one using this link - https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten
  • your antivirus or your firewall blocks internet access to mql5 
  • do not use your email for login
  • you are having wrong settings of Internet  Explorer which are not allowed you to connect (change the settings of IE),
  • you checked/ticked "Control session by IP" in profile (untick it)
  • more.. (you are using old build of MT5; you are having 32-bit Windows which is not supported for MT5 anymore, and more)

----------------

...



 
Sergey Golubev:

mo jofunk ?
Your login/username is not mo jofunk
Your login is mojofunk (because of https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mojofunk).

Please check the example about how I am login (it is MT4 but it is same for MT5):


I collected all the reasons about why the users can not login to Community tab in Metatrader, and it is full list of the reasons here:



Thank You Sergey,
the idea with the space in between is good. :) However, this is indeed a rendering issue. The pace is not really there.

Today I am able to login manually again.
However, the automated login over the ini file still does not work. 
But at least I can run my system again.

I would guess it was the issue with a blocked IP yesterday, which blocked the login.

I know you can't decide about the implementation, but if you meet one of the develops, please propose to add more logs to explain the issues in more detail.


Thank you!



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