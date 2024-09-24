MT4 Can't Login to MQL5 (Login Failed)
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Unable to login to MQL5 community on MT4
Sergey Golubev, 2024.07.16 09:43"Login to Community from MT4" is the login to Community tab of metatrader 4?
"authorization failed" issue?
You are trying to login in wrong place, use the Community tab to login:
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..and it depends about what was written in Metatrader journal (error 403 for example, or any).
Read this thread for possible reasons of this issue: On File Menu am unable to Login to Community from MT4
more reasons:
- Check your login; your login is shashwataditya and not your email.
- Check your password to be no more than 8 characters.
- It should be Internet Explorer or Microsoft Edge installed on your computer.
- Check Microsoft Edge Webview2 which should be installed on your computer.
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more:
- 2023.08.22
- Vikas Arul Jesu Raja Selvan
- www.mql5.com
How to know that my VPS IP is banned/blocked?
It is about error 403 in MT4 journal (blog post):
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/753357
How do we know - our VPS is related to Zomro or not? You know the IP of your VPS so it is easy to check using the following website (to check - zomro or not):
https://www.iplocation.net/ip-lookup
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There are many technical situation about why you can not make authorization in Community tab so you should find the reason by yourself - because you only know all the technical details, example: you are trying to authorize in wrong place of MT4 ... look at my screenshot abobe concerning where this Community tab is located in MT4.
- www.mql5.com
It is about error 403 in MT4 journal (blog post):
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/753357
How do we know - our VPS is related to Zomro or not? You know the IP of your VPS so it is easy to check using the following website (to check - zomro or not):
https://www.iplocation.net/ip-lookup
-----------------------
There are many technical situation about why you can not make authorization in Community tab so you should find the reason by yourself - because you only know all the technical details, example: you are trying to authorize in wrong place of MT4 ... look at my screenshot abobe concerning where this Community tab is located in MT4.
Hey mate, thank you very much.
I finally solved the issue by installing VPN on my VPS, the consequences is that the connection will be a bit slower (higher latency) compared to previous state. But, this can be managed if you can find the VPN server near to your broker location.
Hope my solution can solve people's problem around the globe regarding the abovementioned issue.
hi. you must be only Restart your computer or VPS after that is OK and your problem is solved !
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I am unable to connect to MQL5 (Community) in my MT4 terminal - Login Failed, although my login credential is correct.
Can anyone help/advise please? My paid robots can't be used.