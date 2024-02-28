I can't login to MQL5 community on MT5 - page 5
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As to Community folder for MT5 (location of this folder):
build 3021 in non portable mode does not work as well..
any other suggestions... what can I do to make it work??
build 3021 in non portable mode does not work as well..
any other suggestions... what can I do to make it work??
No idea ... it may be something with your Windows, or you can re-check your login/password once again (may be - something with password?).
My MT5 also is currently with this problem under Windows 10. It just appeared after last MT5 update (build 3446 from Sept, 24th 2022).
All ok into mql site, password works. Anyway, I changed it, still works on mql site, but don`t work on MT5. I carefully checked the pw spelling.
Any ideas?
My MT5 also is currently with this problem under Windows 10. It just appeared after last MT5 update (build 3446 from Sept, 24th 2022).
All ok into mql site, password works. Anyway, I changed it, still works on mql site, but don`t work on MT5. I carefully checked the pw spelling.
Any ideas?
Same issue here. Can login to web (here) but not on terminal. Yes I am using login (not e-mail) and correct password.
Ricardo, were you able to solve your issue? How?
It seems that the problem hasn´t been solved.
I even installed a new MT5 terminal. No way, I cannot login.
Same issue here.
It seems that the problem hasn´t been solved.
I even installed a new MT5 terminal. No way, I cannot login.
I could login in tools-options- community, but not from the community tab downside...
Same problem for me.
I have windows server 2022. The support for internet explorer ended last year, now only Microsoft Edge is supported.
No matter what I do I cant login to markets via my MT5 platform. My MT4 don't have this problem.
Does it have something to do with MT5 being 64 bit?
Same problem for me.
I have windows server 2022. The support for internet explorer ended last year, now only Microsoft Edge is supported.
No matter what I do I cant login to markets via my MT5 platform. My MT4 don't have this problem.
Does it have something to do with MT5 being 64 bit?
Your forum login is oneandonly666
Why?
because the link to your profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/oneandonly666
So, in MT5: go to Tools - Options - Community and insert your this forum login and forum password.
After that - wait (for some minutes) or restart MT5.
Because "Tools - Options - Community" is the only place we need to login.
Your forum login is oneandonly666
Why?
because the link to your profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/oneandonly666
So, in MT5: go to Tools - Options - Community and insert your this forum login and forum password.
After that - wait (for some minutes) or restart MT5.
Because "Tools - Options - Community" is the only place we need to login.
I already have that. I can login and use my messenger, but not the Market tab.