I can't see my MQL5 Market purchased product(s) in my MT4/5 terminal
If you can't see your purchase when you click the Purchased option, check the below mentioned issues:
Make sure that:
- that you have all the latest Windows Updates installed
- that you have Internet Explorer or Microsoft Edge latest version installed on your computer or VPS
- that you are using the latest build of MetaTrader 4/5
- that you are logged into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab, using your login - NOT your email
- that your MQL5 account password is less than 10 characters (if your password is 10 or more characters - change MQL5 account password here)
In case you still don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:
- Close ALL your MetaTrader terminals
- Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
- Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
- Open the MetaTrader terminal
- Try to install your product again
I did all those steps above and still my market tab is blank.
It depends on which error number you are having in the Metatrader journal.
If it is error 403 with Metatrader 5 so read this post about the reasons and what to do - post #4
If it is (get header failed [12150]) error with MT4 so use temporary solution from this post #18
(the delelopers are fixing it on MT4 now).
Can you tell me why my MT5 does not show the MQL Community login on the top right? The button I click to read messages, etc? It is as if it does not recognize my paid for indicators.
Thank you
