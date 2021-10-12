MQL5.community: authorization failed - page 2

New comment
 
Michele Meggiolaro #:

Same problem here, can't connect with MT4 terminals

Signals gets disconnected

Please fix the MQL login please

No one knows your Windows version, your Metatrader build, your Internet Explorer and more (you did not provide any details for anyone to support you with this issue).

By the way, I am having MT4 and MT5 installed as well, and I do not have any problem with Community folder.
So, it is your local issue sorry (it is not a global bug for everybody).

 
Hello.

Same problem here too. I can login to MQl5 website, but its not working at mt4.
It's say Login fail.

I log out and manually log back, so my username and password is not the issue. Mt4 dosen't connect to MQl5 community, and I have running Signal without control...
 
Tutmozis #:
Hello.

Same problem here too. I can login to MQl5 website, but its not working at mt4.
It's say Login fail.

I log out and manually log back, so my username and password is not the issue. Mt4 dosen't connect to MQl5 community, and I have running Signal without control...
Make sure that you are login to Community folder using your forum username (your forum username is tutmozis; do not use your email for login).
 
Sergey Golubev #:

Make sure -

  • that you have Internet Explorer the latest version installed on your PC (I am having version 11);
  • that you are using the latest stable/released build of Metatrader,
  • that you are login to Community folder using your login - not your email.
  • that your password is less than 10 characters (if your password is 10 or more characters - change this password; read this thread for information).
  • that your password is the native one (do not use google/facebook related password).
  • that your antivirus or firewall is not blocking the access (switch antivirus/firewall off, and/or find the other antivirus which will not block your access).

  • that you are not using external VPS which was blocked by the service (look at the post #19). Yes, some external VPS providers were blocked from the Market and from the other services by MQ.

----------------

And the password should be native forum password (not google/facebook related password).
The password can be changed using the following link:

This is my example about how I am filling Community tab in Metatrader (MT4 as an example) and what to check during this process for example:

----------------

The other option to check is the following:

go to your profile and disable "Control session by IP" in your profile (it should be disabled - look at the image below):

 

And finally - about fixing.
It is about how the users fixed similar issue by themselves several months ago (I had same issue few weeks ago and I fixed it on this way too):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

product is purchased but not downloaded yet

mge0rge, 2020.02.26 23:48

SOLVED.

1.open data folder 2.once you open the data folder go back to the Terminal folder .3 once in the terminal folder go to the Community folder and delete everything in there ,restart mt4 and in mt4 go to terminal/market and login to your mql5 account and everything should work 


 

I can perfectly login on the MQL5 website

But the terminals (latest version for both MT5 and MT4) that were perfectly running since like 10 months now can't connect to MQL5 community login

All signals are "disabled" then... so i can't sync singals positions

 
Michele Meggiolaro #:

I can perfectly login on the MQL5 website

But the terminals (latest version for both MT5 and MT4) that were perfectly running since like 10 months now can't connect to MQL5 community login

All signals are "disabled" then... so i can't sync singals positions

Login to MQL5 website and Community tab login are different thing:

  • we can login to MQL5 website using emails, but we can not use our email for Community tab login; 
  • we can use google/facebook related passwords to login to MQL5 website, but we must use native forum password only to login to Community tab.

So, it can not be compared with each other.

No one knows any technical details and anything related to your Windows because you did not provice any information
(VPS? some old Windows versions are not supported by Metatrader anymore; some VPS providers were banned from MQL5: ...) and more.

So, you can re-read my posts here to check everything step by step; and if it does not help - use the fixing procedure on the post  

 
Sergey Golubev #:

Login to MQL5 website and Community tab login are different thing:

  • we can login to MQL5 website using emails, but we can not use our email for Community tab login; 
  • we can use google/facebook related passwords to login to MQL5 website, but we must use native forum password only to login to Community tab.

So, it can not be compared with each other.

No one knows any technical details and anything related to your Windows because you did not provice any information
(VPS? some old Windows versions are not supported by Metatrader anymore; some VPS providers were banned from MQL5: ...) and more.

So, you can re-read my posts here to check everything step by step; and if it does not help - use the fixing procedure on the post  

Sergey all of a sudden there are problems from many many users with the same thing happening : we can't login to the MQL community and so the same for Signals subscribed that can't be synced

Months ago I was the guy that found the Signal de-sync bug that got then fixed

Please, there is something happening with the Login server

 

Hello,


I have the same issue from a hour (about 12:00 start the problem)...


Please, any idea?

 
Michele Meggiolaro #:

Sergey all of a sudden there are problems from many many users with the same thing happening : we can't login to the MQL community and so the same for Signals subscribed that can't be synced

Months ago I was the guy that found the Signal de-sync bug that got then fixed

Please, there is something happening with the Login server

I have 3 computers and 1 VPS, and I do not have this issue for all my MT4/MT5 instances installed (I just re-logined to Community tab and it works for all my MT4/MT5 instances for Windows 10 64 bit on two computers and for Windows 7 64 bit on VPS).

Did you read my posts?
I was talking about some VPS providers which were banned from mql5 ...
and I found some prodecure to fix the similat bug - read post

MQL5.community: authorization failed
MQL5.community: authorization failed
  • 2021.10.11
  • www.mql5.com
Dear Support Team, I had registered and successfully login into the website mql5.com. Unfortunately, I cannot use in the Trading platform...
1234
New comment