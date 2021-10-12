MQL5.community: authorization failed - page 2
MQL5.community: authorization failed
20818529, 2021.10.11 12:35
Here you go!
Same problem here, can't connect with MT4 terminals
Signals gets disconnected
Please fix the MQL login please
No one knows your Windows version, your Metatrader build, your Internet Explorer and more (you did not provide any details for anyone to support you with this issue).
By the way, I am having MT4 and MT5 installed as well, and I do not have any problem with Community folder.
So, it is your local issue sorry (it is not a global bug for everybody).
Same problem here too. I can login to MQl5 website, but its not working at mt4.
It's say Login fail.
I log out and manually log back, so my username and password is not the issue. Mt4 dosen't connect to MQl5 community, and I have running Signal without control...
Hello.
Make sure -
that you are not using external VPS which was blocked by the service (look at the post #19). Yes, some external VPS providers were blocked from the Market and from the other services by MQ.
----------------
And the password should be native forum password (not google/facebook related password).
The password can be changed using the following link:
----------------
The other option to check is the following:
go to your profile and disable "Control session by IP" in your profile (it should be disabled - look at the image below):
And finally - about fixing.
It is about how the users fixed similar issue by themselves several months ago (I had same issue few weeks ago and I fixed it on this way too):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
product is purchased but not downloaded yet
mge0rge, 2020.02.26 23:48
SOLVED.
1.open data folder 2.once you open the data folder go back to the Terminal folder .3 once in the terminal folder go to the Community folder and delete everything in there ,restart mt4 and in mt4 go to terminal/market and login to your mql5 account and everything should work
I can perfectly login on the MQL5 website
But the terminals (latest version for both MT5 and MT4) that were perfectly running since like 10 months now can't connect to MQL5 community login
All signals are "disabled" then... so i can't sync singals positions
Login to MQL5 website and Community tab login are different thing:
So, it can not be compared with each other.
No one knows any technical details and anything related to your Windows because you did not provice any information
(VPS? some old Windows versions are not supported by Metatrader anymore; some VPS providers were banned from MQL5: ...) and more.
So, you can re-read my posts here to check everything step by step; and if it does not help - use the fixing procedure on the post #15
Sergey all of a sudden there are problems from many many users with the same thing happening : we can't login to the MQL community and so the same for Signals subscribed that can't be synced
Months ago I was the guy that found the Signal de-sync bug that got then fixed
Please, there is something happening with the Login server
Hello,
I have the same issue from a hour (about 12:00 start the problem)...
Please, any idea?
I have 3 computers and 1 VPS, and I do not have this issue for all my MT4/MT5 instances installed (I just re-logined to Community tab and it works for all my MT4/MT5 instances for Windows 10 64 bit on two computers and for Windows 7 64 bit on VPS).
Did you read my posts?
I was talking about some VPS providers which were banned from mql5 ...
and I found some prodecure to fix the similat bug - read post #15