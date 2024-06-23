MQL login issue in MT5 terminal
Sergey Golubev, 2021.09.21 15:01
Your account?
- There is account/profile on this forum,
- there is real/live trading account related to your broker (if it is for real/live trading account - ask your broker);
- there are demo accounts of brokers, and the brokers are disabling the demo account after some time, so you will need to create new demo account;
- filling of Community tab of Metatrader ... you need to use your forum login and do not use your email.
Thus, it depends on which account you are talking about (there are many kinds of accounts).
If it is about Community tab in Metatrader so you should fill it with your forum login and forum passwor.
Your forum login is auto_abfcca88aabdee21e4b1770ebe7a5b5a (do not use your email for login).
... by the way, as far as I know - it is impossible for change the login from your auto_abfcca88aabdee21e4b1770ebe7a5b5a to any other with same username keeping.
So, if you can not fill Community tab of Metatrader because of your long login - create the other forum account with "normal" login for example, and it is for all your future Market purchases.
Hi,
I was referring the login details of my MQL account in MT5 terminal. I can login on MQL website with same username/password but on MT5 terminal those are not working. Please see the below picture.
It does not matter about same login/pass with forum or not.
It is iportant to login using your forum username (instead of email), and your forum username is this one:
auto_abfcca88aabdee21e4b1770ebe7a5b5a
Why?
Because the link to your profile is the following:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/auto_abfcca88aabdee21e4b1770ebe7a5b5a
And the password should be native forum password (not google/facebook related password).
The password can be changed using the following link:
i can't login with my google account because mt4 pc terminal not have google login options
Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.05 21:49If you forgot your password, or you registered using google or facebook so use the following link to get new password for example:
https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten
...
Sergey Golubev, 2021.01.04 16:50
...
1. I made Community login:
2. and checked in Metatrader journal:
3. I checked Internet Explorer installed on computer:
4. I checked the settings of Internet Explorer: yes, I can use the chat with not a problem by sending/receiving the messages:
5. Signal tab works:
6. Market tab works:
If this issue in Community tab of Metatrader came from your strange username/login (auto_abfcca88aabdee21e4b1770ebe7a5b5a ) so I do not have any idea about how to change this username/login (I know how to change password, but I do not know how to change username/login sorry).
In this case (if you do not have any subscriptions or if you did not purchased any products in the Market) so I am suggesting to you to register in mql5 once again to get normal/native (selected by you) username and native password.
MQL login issue in MT5 terminal
Sergey Golubev, 2021.09.30 14:42
...
If this issue in Community tab of Metatrader came from your strange username/login (auto_abfcca88aabdee21e4b1770ebe7a5b5a ) so I do not have any idea about how to change this username/login (I know how to change password, but I do not know how to change username/login sorry).
In this case (if you do not have any subscriptions or if you did not purchased any products in the Market) so I am suggesting to you to register in mql5 once again to get normal/native (selected by you) username and native password.
I received mail after password recovery. Should i use the same login details as in the below picture? I have tried with them and still not able to login.
<image with private data was deleted by moderator>
I received mail after password recovery. Should i use the same login details as in the below picture? I have tried with them and still not able to login.
<image with private data was deleted by moderator>
Yes, same login details.
----------------
There are many reasons why the users can not fill Community tab in Metatrader:
- they do not have Internet Explorer (or Microsoft Edge) the latest version installed on their Windows 10 64-bit computer (Windows 32-bit and old Windows versions are not supported by MT5 anymore);
or
- they have some strange usernames which are not accepted by Metatrader,
or
- more.
----------------
If you can not fill Community tab in Metatrader just because your very strange username (auto_abfcca88aabdee21e4b1770ebe7a5b5a) so you can register once again to get the normal/native username (because I do not know how to change username ... it is much easier to register once again with the other username).
The other option is to write to the service desk asking them to change username for you ... but I am not sure that they will do it ... because it is much more easier to register once again with the other username in case you did not pay anything here for the services.
----------------
Example:
- my username is newdigital (you can say to me: "Hi newdigital, how are you?",
- and your username is auto_abfcca88aabdee21e4b1770ebe7a5b5a
----------------
Are you reading my replies?
because I am making same replies on your thread ... but you are asking once again ... and I am making same reply ...
Hello-
I have opened a kot4x and metatrader 4 account. I have metatrader 4 on my phone and laptop computer. My kot4x account gives me a 7 digit metatrader number which I am entering into the metatrader login screen along with my kot4x password and server but I keep getting the authorization failed notice. This happens on both the phone and laptop. Can someone please help me figure out what is wrong. Thanks.
I have no idea about kot4x account (I do not know about it).
Besides, "entering into the metatrader login screen" means the following on our forum: you are filling Community tab in Metatrader with your forum login and forum password. Because this mql5 forum is not related to any trading accounts, brokers and money for trading.
----------------
- If it is about Community tab in Metatrader so fill it with your forum login and forum password. Your forum login is griswold78 (do not use your email for login).
- If it is about your real/live trading account so ask your broker for support.
- if it is about demo trading account so - open the other demo account with same or any other broker (because many brokers are providing the demo accounts for limited time only).
Hi All,
I have an issue with login my MQL account in MT5 terminal. But i can login on MQL website with same username/password.
What could be the reason of the issue. in my MT5 terminal it is giving login details are wrong.
Best Regards,
SR.