Powerful computing ability but with lower rate of earned funds from agents
Announce of the launch : MQL5 Cloud Network launched.
As Users
- How it works, an overview : Speed Up Calculations with the MQL5 Cloud Network
- Tester agents/Remote agents/MQL5 Cloud Network agents/MetaTester 5 Agents Manager are no longer available for use in the 32-bit terminals: they can work only in the 64-bit systems: read more here
- Prohibition for using testing agents working on virtual OS in MQL5.Cloud - read more here
- Optimization by example : MQL5 Cloud Network : Are you Still Calculating ?
Some useful topic about usage of the Cloud :
- Error message : endless loop detected in OnInit function
- How much it will cost !
As Providers (agents)
- Frequently Asked Question about the Cloud Newtwork (FAQ) and How to Participate.
- When you start to provide agents on the Cloud, you have to be patient and use the search engine.
- An example of what you can expect as agents provider or 1 year of Cloud's agents providing
- cloud.mql5.com
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
Sergey Golubev, 2017.09.19 08:45
Some discussion threads which may help to newbies:
MetaTester Agents won't start to workLittle question of a newbie
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
Sergey Golubev, 2017.09.20 06:49
And this is something which may be important for example:
============
MetaTrader 5 Help → MQL5 Cloud Network → How to Participate - Restrictions of Participation on MQL5 Cloud Network
There are several limitations of participation on MQL5 Cloud Network:
- An agent should have at least 768 MB of available physical memory to perform calculations.
- To connect your agents to the MQL5 Cloud Network, the computer where the agents are installed must have at least 2048MB of RAM.
- The agent's productivity index (PR) should not be less than 50.
- Agents installed on a virtual machine cannot participate in MQL5 Cloud Network.
- Agents having PR below 100 are not used in genetic optimization in order not to slow down the calculation process. The reason is that the calculation is performed by generations (256 passes). While one generation is not calculated, calculation of the next one cannot start. Even if a single pass out of 256 ones is calculated by a low PR agent, the total calculation speed is reduced.
- An agent will not be able to receive new tasks from the MQL5 Cloud Network if the free disk space on the computer where the agent is installed falls below 500MB.
- Agents do not receive tasks from the cloud network in case the PC they are installed at is powered by a battery (it refers to laptops).
Thanks a lot.
I have free CPU capacities for rent. I don't know how to speed up the the calculation.
My agents has more than 3 GB of free RAM and more than 5 GB of free disk space. The conection between the agents and Internet is faster than 10 MB/s
To my best knowledge, the shortcome of the calculation is the connection between the Cloud and the agent. The Cloud distributes too much tasks to my agent due to the slow connection between them.
Have you tried the search function to find other people's topics on this subject ?
Maybe something like this: https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=agents%20earnings&module=mql5_module_forum
- www.mql5.com
Have you tried the search function to find other people's topics on this subject ?
Maybe something like this: https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=agents%20earnings&module=mql5_module_forum
Dear Marco. How to increase the PR? Is there anything about settings at Test Agent Manager?
Dear Marco. How to increase the PR? Is there anything about settings at Test Agent Manager?
We just delivered the information to you on this thread.
You can investigate the issue by yourself based on the information provided, or based on the information you found by yourself (because you only know all the details and all the particularities related to your issue for example).
Dear Marco. How to increase the PR? Is there anything about settings at Test Agent Manager?
The Meta Tester Manager updated but the information at MQL5 does not.
How to increase the PR? Is there anything about settings at Test Agent Manager? No discription in the forum.
My two groups of agents got PR above 100 and below 200 but got very few computing tasks. The connecting speed between the agent and internet is very fast.
Tester Manager always shows that it has many tasks but still many computing agent is available as below .
- cloud.mql5.com
Do you think that if you raise the PR you will get more tasks ?
Yeah, it is a hypothesis. It should be tried first.
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Dear Sir/Madam.
I have two computing agents. one is intel i5320 cores, 8 GB memory @ 112.19.189.186 with a network speed of 30 MB and , another is AMD8350 cores, 16 GB memory @ 169.254.242.73 with a network speed of 10 MB.
The one with intel cores could compute for a whole day and the amd cores could compute half day. The two agents try to run for several days but the earned fund from computing agents is too low.
The data exchanged between the two agents is two small after several days computing. The agent with intel cores shows 35 MB of the exchanged data pack and that with AMD cores shows 20 MB of the exchanged data pack.
Now the task distributed to my agents is little, I think.
My computing agents is powerful with computing cores and a fast network for the connections betweent the agents and internet. but the computing data is limited for your task distribution and data exchange.
Could you help increase the data the cloud distributing to my computing agents? Could the cloud distiribute much more tasks to my agents by increasing the connecting speed? Thanks
两台计算代理：一台双核心4线程的intel-i5320，8GB内存，30MB网速，可以全天用于云计算；一台8核心的AMD8350，16GB内存，10MB网速，每天约12小时可以用于云计算。
试着运行几天，两台计算代理挣得的收入，实在少得可怜，只有0.5美分。我认为是任务分发到这两台代理的任务太少。我的代理计算力强大，连接Internet速度快。但是计算结果受限于分发的任务和交换的数据。
希望能提高云平台与我的计算代理的连接网速，分配更多的任务到我的计算代理来。