Myql agent manager

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Hi my agents seems to disappear.I had 8 and then 0.So i uninstalled them and installed them back and some started to get used.But now only 3 are left and get used occasionally.But 5 are gone again.And i do have 8 core cpu.Fx 8370.
 

Hi elektro8,

It is difficult to understand about what the problem is ... so you can try to find it by yourself for example using this wiki thread: 

All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
 

For example - about the limitations:

  • Tester agents/Remote agents/MQL5 Cloud Network agents‌/MetaTester 5 Agents Manager are no longer available for use in the 32-bit terminals: they can work only in the 64-bit systems: read more here 
  • Prohibition for using testing agents working on virtual OS in MQL5.Cloud - read more here
 

And finally - 

As Providers (agents)

Frequently Asked Questions Concerning the Distributed Computing MQL5 Cloud Network
Frequently Asked Questions Concerning the Distributed Computing MQL5 Cloud Network
  • cloud.mql5.com
Frequently asked questions concerning MetaTester 5 Agents Manager - MQL5 Cloud Network
 

And read this small thread: 

Hyper-V problems and minimum requirements for MQL5 Strategy Tester Agents!
 

I hope that now you can see what seems to be an issue.Also I am not using any kind of virtual machines for this.As you can see i have 8 physical cores and in the Metatester agents manager it shows that i have 8 agents active, connected and running.But on the website it shows only 3.
It did show 8 but suddenly 5 of them disappeared.
Same thing happened in my first few days when I installed the manager, but then all of my agents disappeared from the website.
They started working only when i have reinstalled them one by one.
Have I made a better explanation now?

Screenshot
Screenshot
  • prnt.sc
Captured with Lightshot
 
elektro8:

I hope that now you can see what seems to be an issue.Also I am not using any kind of virtual machines for this.As you can see i have 8 physical cores and in the Metatester agents manager it shows that i have 8 agents active, connected and running.But on the website it shows only 3.
It did show 8 but suddenly 5 of them disappeared.
Same thing happened in my first few days when I installed the manager, but then all of my agents disappeared from the website.
They started working only when i have reinstalled them one by one.
Have I made a better explanation now?

Uncheck the "Active last day" on your mql5.com profile "Agents".
 
Alain Verleyen:
Uncheck the "Active last day" on your mql5.com profile "Agents".

Thank you :)
I feel stupid now that I did not even notice that.
But at least that concern was resolved now.

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