Myql agent manager
- Cloud service installed 4 core services, but i have 8 cores.
- Windows 10 Keeps deleting Strategy tester after heavy load
- List of Agents, I have no cpu.
Hi elektro8,
It is difficult to understand about what the problem is ... so you can try to find it by yourself for example using this wiki thread:All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
For example - about the limitations:
And finally -
As Providers (agents)
- Frequently Asked Question about the Cloud Newtwork (FAQ) and How to Participate.
- When you start to provide agents on the Cloud, you have to be patient and use the search engine.
- An example of what you can expect as agents provider or 1 year of Cloud's agents providing
- cloud.mql5.com
And read this small thread:Hyper-V problems and minimum requirements for MQL5 Strategy Tester Agents!
I hope that now you can see what seems to be an issue.Also I am not using any kind of virtual machines for this.As you can see i have 8 physical cores and in the Metatester agents manager it shows that i have 8 agents active, connected and running.But on the website it shows only 3.
It did show 8 but suddenly 5 of them disappeared.
Same thing happened in my first few days when I installed the manager, but then all of my agents disappeared from the website.
They started working only when i have reinstalled them one by one.
Have I made a better explanation now?
I hope that now you can see what seems to be an issue.Also I am not using any kind of virtual machines for this.As you can see i have 8 physical cores and in the Metatester agents manager it shows that i have 8 agents active, connected and running.But on the website it shows only 3.
It did show 8 but suddenly 5 of them disappeared.
Same thing happened in my first few days when I installed the manager, but then all of my agents disappeared from the website.
They started working only when i have reinstalled them one by one.
Have I made a better explanation now?
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