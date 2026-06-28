MetaTester Agents won't start to work
Why are you creating all this new threads when they are all realted? It is against one of the sites rules with regards to "flooding"!
Just continue off the main original thread if the subject is till the same!
OK, now back to the query. I assume you are now trying out a different PC as your PR is 170. Are you perhaps running on Windows 10 Pro with Hyper-V installed?
If so, see the following: Hyper-V problems and minimum requirements for MQL5 Strategy Tester Agents!
- 2017.01.19
- www.mql5.com
Hello,
I don't think old pc's are suitable for the task you have in mind.
Hello,
It's me again. I just managed to setup several agents and they have a PR of arround 170 PR. The problem is that they won't really start to run and test the strategies. I'm not really sure if the instructions are unclear or if I've missed something important to make this actually work. Could someone please explain to me what is needed to make the agents actually work? They are all at 0 runs and the status is set to running.
I would be happy if someone could give me some help on this one because this time I don't thin that it's because the agents PR is under 100 or the firewall is not setup the right way.
Kind regards,
Nico M.
Please search and read a little before posting. The system of agents is existing for years and some people already asked or answered all the same questions.
And also as Fernando said, please don't continue to create new Topics on the same subject.
- 2013.08.20
- www.mql5.com
Why are you creating all this new threads when they are all realted? It is against one of the sites rules with regards to "flooding"!
Just continue off the main original thread if the subject is till the same!
OK, now back to the query. I assume you are now trying out a different PC as your PR is 170. Are you perhaps running on Windows 10 Pro with Hyper-V installed?
If so, see the following: Hyper-V problems and minimum requirements for MQL5 Strategy Tester Agents!
to the thing with the related subject well it depends. I thought they werew all diffrent. The first one was about what happens when I just turn them of the second one was more like about the problem with the connection to the cloud which was impossible due to the fact that the PR was to low on that laptop and the third one was a question about how the PR is calculated. Basicly they are all about MetaTester but to me they are also all diffrent on there own way. Sorry if it is not very clear to me but I might also just be someone who can't really get the hang on this until I manage to get it to work.
To my current system yes it is indeed windows 10 pro 64 bit and the CPU is an Intel i7-6850K with 12 LCores or 12 agents if I really want to run it at max capacity. Hyper-V is not really installed but the Hyper-V feature is turned off. I had an Adapter of my virtual Box aktivated which I just turned off and I noticed that it now said want me to use a diffrent IP Adress (the actuall IP Adress of my computer) and they are still stuck. Yes I already have read the FAQs but they don't really cover enough questions. Only questions about wether it is possible to setup the agents automaticly on a lot of computers.
So now I am just stuck at the point where it won't really load any tasks to calculate. :/
Unfortunatly it is not possible to use virtualbox or virtual machines for this type of services.
Unfortunatly it is not possible to use virtualbox or virtual machines for this type of services.
yeah I was not really trying to use the metatester in a virtual machine but thanks to the tip from Fernando it now worked. At least for 2 tasks :*D
My solution for the problem was to deactivat all the netzwork adapters and to uninstall the metatrader client and metatester and to reinstall the metatester. Now it should finally work. Oh btw I've seen that it actually is possible to run the metatester on CPUs with lower RP but the agents under 100 RP will not be used for optimizations.
Well, if you used Virtual Box, then the same applies about the Virtual Switching and that the link I provided is still valid in order to correct the issue. Also, you will have to update the Windows Firewall with the necessary changes!
Never used those, so I don't know!
Price Calculation
This section describes the formula of price calculation for providing and using the agents of the MQL5 Cloud Network.
|
All the financial operations connected with the MQL5 Cloud Network are performed through the internal payment system of MQL5.community. You can view all the financial operations on the MQl5.community website in the profile of the user account used for working in the MQL5 Cloud Network.
Tester agent productivity and the time it spent for a task execution are taken into account when calculating payment amounts. Each tester agent has its productivity index - PR. The higher the CPU productivity, the higher this index and the more calculations an agent can perform per unit time.
Calculation of funds for executed calculations is arranged as follows. Payment for a tester agent having PR=100 is 0.02 USD per hour. One work unit is equal to one quantum that is equivalent to the work of an agent having PR=1 in 1 ms (1 millisecond). Therefore, the cost of one quantum is calculated as follows:
QuantPrice=0.02 USD/(100PR*3,600,000ms)=5.55556E-11 USD
The table below shows the calculations for the work of a single-core agent having PR=100 within 1 hour and 1 month.
|
Time range
|
QuantPrice, USD/(PR*ms)
|
Agent PR
|
Time, ms
|
Amount, USD
|
1 hour
|
5.55556E-11
|
100
|
3,600,000
|
0.02
|
1 month
|
5.55556E-11
|
100
|
2,592,000,000
|
14.40
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/mql5cloud/mql5cloud_calculation
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Hello,
It's me again. I just managed to setup several agents and they have a PR of arround 170 PR. The problem is that they won't really start to run and test the strategies. I'm not really sure if the instructions are unclear or if I've missed something important to make this actually work. Could someone please explain to me what is needed to make the agents actually work? They are all at 0 runs and the status is set to running.
I would be happy if someone could give me some help on this one because this time I don't thin that it's because the agents PR is under 100 or the firewall is not setup the right way.
Kind regards,
Nico M.