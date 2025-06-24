Signal copying for 'XXXXXX' is prohibited" - page 2

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Hello, i get these errors and i try everything above including contacting my broker but nothing works for me. Anyone know what should i do?

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Burc Oran:

Hello, i get these errors and i try everything above including contacting my broker but nothing works for me. Anyone know what should i do?

You either using a broker that uses some kind of suffix in every instrument and the MQL5 signal copying system cannot map it correctly, or you haven't enabled trading in your trading account.

In the first case, contact the signal provider for advice and use another broker, in the 2nd contact your broker to enable trading in your account.

Lastly make sure that you'be enabled all the necessary currency pairs in MT4/5 >> View >> Symbols.

 
Sergey Golubev:

I mean: "or more than one symbol is found, it is considered that a symbol mapping attempt has failed and it is impossible to copy Provider's trades for that What

What's the solution to this? This happened when my broker moved from .r to .pro suffix.

 
xme:

What's the solution to this? This happened when my broker moved from .r to .pro suffix. There wasn't any problem before. 

Solution?

  • Check the mapping on your broker before subscribing to any signal (read post ),
    and
  • use same broker and same account type with the signal provider (if possible),
    and
  • and check limitations of the symbols before subscribing to the signal: thread https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/367553
Signal problem: position skipped as no symbol found
Signal problem: position skipped as no symbol found
  • 2021.04.19
  • www.mql5.com
Hello, I am having a very annoying problem...
 
xme:

What's the solution to this? This happened when my broker moved from .r to .pro suffix.

There is no other solution, than using another broker.

 

i am getting the below log post that receiving no alerts when a signal come.Please guide



 

 
chetanrawat #:

i am getting the below log post that receiving no alerts when a signal come.Please guide



 

This message means that you've got some open trades in your account that weren't copied by the signal and they don't correspond with it, its nothing abnormal.

 

Hi, I am copying a signal from SIGNALS of mql5.com using DEMO account.

I cannot seem to configure the signal, Since there is no signals tab in the TOOLS -> Options (NO SIGNAL TAB)

So it is impossible for me to activate the subscription. But it says in the Navigator that I am subscribed.


Can anyone help me activate the signal to my demo account?
If my broker doesnt allow, then what broker can be used to copy signals in a demo?

 
lexus_unlimited #:

Hi, I am copying a signal from SIGNALS of mql5.com using DEMO account.

I cannot seem to configure the signal, Since there is no signals tab in the TOOLS -> Options (NO SIGNAL TAB)

So it is impossible for me to activate the subscription. But it says in the Navigator that I am subscribed.


Can anyone help me activate the signal to my demo account?
If my broker doesnt allow, then what broker can be used to copy signals in a demo?

It was official announcement one and half year ago:

Support for signals on any non-real accounts (demo, contest, cents, etc.) for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 is completely removed

New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 4150: Trading report export and new machine learning methods in MQL5 - Merkel Launches the MetroTrader 5 Platform Update for 2016
New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 4150: Trading report export and new machine learning methods in MQL5 - Merkel Launches the MetroTrader 5 Platform Update for 2016
  • 2023.12.20
  • MetaQuotes
  • www.mql5.com
The metatrader 5 platform update will be released on thursday, january 18, 2024. I am looking forward to the day when mt5 supports 5 more timeframes (d2, d3, d4, w2 and w3) for better multi-time frame analysis when trading long term
 
chetanrawat #:

i am getting the below log post that receiving no alerts when a signal come.Please guide

These log messages tells you that there are 3 open trades in your account that were not opened by the signal subscription, nothing more.

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