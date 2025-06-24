Signal copying for 'XXXXXX' is prohibited" - page 2
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Hello, i get these errors and i try everything above including contacting my broker but nothing works for me. Anyone know what should i do?
Hello, i get these errors and i try everything above including contacting my broker but nothing works for me. Anyone know what should i do?
You either using a broker that uses some kind of suffix in every instrument and the MQL5 signal copying system cannot map it correctly, or you haven't enabled trading in your trading account.
In the first case, contact the signal provider for advice and use another broker, in the 2nd contact your broker to enable trading in your account.
Lastly make sure that you'be enabled all the necessary currency pairs in MT4/5 >> View >> Symbols.
I mean: "or more than one symbol is found, it is considered that a symbol mapping attempt has failed and it is impossible to copy Provider's trades for that What
What's the solution to this? This happened when my broker moved from .r to .pro suffix.
What's the solution to this? This happened when my broker moved from .r to .pro suffix. There wasn't any problem before.
Solution?
and
and
What's the solution to this? This happened when my broker moved from .r to .pro suffix.
There is no other solution, than using another broker.
i am getting the below log post that receiving no alerts when a signal come.Please guide
i am getting the below log post that receiving no alerts when a signal come.Please guide
This message means that you've got some open trades in your account that weren't copied by the signal and they don't correspond with it, its nothing abnormal.
Hi, I am copying a signal from SIGNALS of mql5.com using DEMO account.
I cannot seem to configure the signal, Since there is no signals tab in the TOOLS -> Options (NO SIGNAL TAB)
So it is impossible for me to activate the subscription. But it says in the Navigator that I am subscribed.
Can anyone help me activate the signal to my demo account?
If my broker doesnt allow, then what broker can be used to copy signals in a demo?
Hi, I am copying a signal from SIGNALS of mql5.com using DEMO account.
I cannot seem to configure the signal, Since there is no signals tab in the TOOLS -> Options (NO SIGNAL TAB)
So it is impossible for me to activate the subscription. But it says in the Navigator that I am subscribed.
Can anyone help me activate the signal to my demo account?
If my broker doesnt allow, then what broker can be used to copy signals in a demo?
It was official announcement one and half year ago:
Support for signals on any non-real accounts (demo, contest, cents, etc.) for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 is completely removed
i am getting the below log post that receiving no alerts when a signal come.Please guide
These log messages tells you that there are 3 open trades in your account that were not opened by the signal subscription, nothing more.