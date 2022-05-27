Signal problem: position skipped as no symbol found
It is related to the mapping.
read the post below:
Get in touch with developers using Service Desk!
Sergey Golubev, 2021.03.15 14:28
"... no symbol found" is related to the mapping.
It is standard feature of Signal service (it means that your broker is very different by symbols from the signal provider's broker).
read this short thread for more details: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/364322
Sergey Golubev, 2022.01.29 09:09
As I posted above - it depends on margin calculation type of the symbol.
1. Example with EURUSD.
and margin calculation = forex for EURUSD according to specification proposed by the broker.
It means, this symbol (EURUSD) will be copied.
2. Next examples.
Those symbols will not be copied because calculation for them is not forex according to their specification:
--------------
There is script about how to estimate it - look at the post #3
Try to run the script for each of the problematic symbols:
Discussion of the article "Signal calculator"
Vladimir Karputov , 2019.10.16 13:48
Related FAQ on the Signals service .
There is point 13 there:
I came up with a script that searches for the first six characters and displays information: they say there is a limitation or not.
An example of such a printout:
--- START --- XAUUSD -> нет ограничений на торговые операции, mode Forex --- END --- --- START --- USDRUR -> есть ограничения на торговые операции, mode NO Forex USDRUR_i -> есть ограничения на торговые операции, mode NO Forex --- END ---
Scripts:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| SymbolsTotal.mq5 | //| Copyright © 2016-2019, Vladimir Karputov | //| http://wmua.ru/slesar/ | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright © 2016-2019, Vladimir Karputov" #property link "http://wmua.ru/slesar/" #property version "1.005" #property script_show_inputs //--- input parameters input string InpSearched = "XAUUSD" ; // What is searched //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Script program start function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnStart () { string no_rest=( TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_LANGUAGE )== "Russian" )? "нет ограничений на торговые операции" : "no trade restrictions" ; string rest=( TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_LANGUAGE )== "Russian" )? "есть ограничения на торговые операции" : "there are trade restrictions" ; //--- int symbols_total= SymbolsTotal ( false ); Print ( "--- START ---" ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<symbols_total; i++) { string name= SymbolName (i, false ); if ( StringFind (name,InpSearched, 0 )>= 0 ) { //--- trading mode is checked long trade_mode= SymbolInfoInteger (name, SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE ); string text= "" ; if (trade_mode== SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_FULL ) text=no_rest; else text=rest; if ( SymbolInfoInteger (name, SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE )== 0 ) text=text+ ", mode Forex" ; else text=text+ ", mode NO Forex" ; //--- Print (name, " -> " ,text); } } Print ( "--- END ---" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
and
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| SymbolsTotal.mq4 | //| Copyright © 2016-2019, Vladimir Karputov | //| http://wmua.ru/slesar/ | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright © 2016-2019, Vladimir Karputov" #property link "http://wmua.ru/slesar/" #property version "1.005" #property script_show_inputs //--- input parameters input string InpSearched = "XAUUSD" ; // What is searched //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Script program start function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnStart () { string no_rest=( TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_LANGUAGE )== "Russian" )? "нет ограничений на торговые операции" : "no trade restrictions" ; string rest=( TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_LANGUAGE )== "Russian" )? "есть ограничения на торговые операции" : "there are trade restrictions" ; //--- int symbols_total= SymbolsTotal ( false ); Print ( "--- START ---" ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<symbols_total; i++) { string name= SymbolName (i, false ); if ( StringFind (name,InpSearched, 0 )>= 0 ) { //--- trading mode is checked long trade_mode= SymbolInfoInteger (name, SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE ); string text= "" ; if (trade_mode== SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_FULL ) text=no_rest; else text=rest; if ( SymbolInfoInteger (name, SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE )== 0 ) text=text+ ", mode Forex" ; else text=text+ ", mode NO Forex" ; //--- Print (name, " -> " ,text); } } Print ( "--- END ---" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Thank Vladimir.
Results;
Then what should I do?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2019.04.17 21:34
...
------------------
The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?
- On the Subscriber's account, the system searches for all symbols with the names coinciding with the Provider's symbol by the first 6 characters. For example, EURUSD == EURUSDxxx == EURUSDyyy.
- Full permission to perform trading is checked for each detected symbol. If trading is allowed partially or completely forbidden, such a symbol is discarded.
- Margin calculation type is checked for each remaining symbol - if it is Forex, a symbol is considered to be suitable. Symbols of CFD, Futures or other calculation types are discarded.
- If no symbols remain after conducting all the checks or more than one symbol is found, it is considered that a symbol mapping attempt has failed and it is impossible to copy Provider's trades for that symbol.
- If one suitable symbol is found, it is used for copying Provider's trades.
- XAUUSD == GOLD
- XAGUSD == SILVER
The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?If a Subscriber's account has a symbol with the same name as the one on the Provider's account, and trading is fully allowed for the symbol, trades will be copied for this symbol. If trading is allowed partially or disabled for the found symbol, this symbol is considered inappropriate for copying, and the system will continue to search for a suitable symbol:
The algorithm provides only two exceptions for metal symbols:
In these two cases, only full permission to perform trades is checked. If such permission is present, the mapping attempt is considered to be successful.
Example 1: A Provider has positions on EURUSD, while a Subscriber – on EURUSD! (or vice versa) with full trading permission. The terminal performs mapping automatically and copies the trades.
Example 2: A Provider has positions on EURUSD, while a Subscriber – both on EURUSD! and EURUSD. The copying is performed for EURUSD.
Example 3: A Provider has positions on GOLD, while a Subscriber – on XAUUSD with full trading permission. The terminal performs mapping automatically and copies the trades.
Example 4: A Provider has positions on GOLD, while a Subscriber – on XAUUSD with close-only (partial) trading permission. The mapping is considered unsuccessful and no copying is performed.
Too bad! But weird as I have another signal with CFDS and they work perfectly... I'll then seek another provider and not use MQL5 signal services...
It is recommended to use same broker and same account type with the signal provider for the subscription.
Hello,
I am having a very annoying problem. My suscribers are getting this error:
"position XXXX skipped as no symbol found"
It happens in all symnbols.
I am trading stocks in a netting account.
They opened the exact same accpunt type in the exact same broker.
I have browsed all over the forums and did all what everyone suggested. Enabled the symbols in my clients terminal (watch list), verify if they are named the same. Checked that there are not any suffix or prefix.
Anyone has any idea of what could be happening??
Here is a picture of the error: