Sergey Golubev:
It is related to the mapping so read the thread from the beginning (the mapping is the standard feature in the signal service).
It is recommended to use same broker and same account type with the signal provider for the subscription.

I did read it, i was losing hope,

But it sais that if the first 6 digits are the same it should match - However it dosnt....


How do i move subs becauase provider has other signal on ICmarkets>??

 
You can move your signal subscription to the other trading account but once in a week only (so - do not make any mistake).
more - read this post -

Hi, what should i do if the symbol cant be map? It show no symbol found.

The signal provider using default symbol like EURUSD but my broker is using EURUSD+vox .
 
There is nothing you can do except use a more compatible broker/server setup to copy your signal.

You can ask the signal provider for advice and check the Slippage tab of the signal for best options, green and upper yellow brokers are best, orange and red are to be avoided.

When you find the better broker/server setup you can move your signal subscription to it here (but only once a week):

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions


