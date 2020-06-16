Launching signals

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Hi,

my name is Jürgen and I'm from Germany. I tried to copy a paid signal to my account. So far no trade is launched. The information I get is either "symbol not found" or "position skipped as no symbol found" or "signal copying prohibited". I've tried to solve the problem by using your other comments or by using the video tutorials. But so far it didn't help. The journal shows that the synchronization has been successfully completed. Waht else could be the problem? Can it really be a broker's mistake?

Would be happy if anybody could help me. 

Regards

Jürgen



 

" ..no symbol found" is mostly related to the mapping.
and the mapping is the standard function of this Signal service.

read post #10 for more information (it was asked many many times so I was collecting some replies in some posts sorry).
the mapping is described in item # 13 here
Help setting signal options?
Help setting signal options?
  • 2017.03.01
  • www.mql5.com
Hi, Can anyone elaborate on this for me? 'Use nore than: 50 % of deposit' Does that mean if I have 10K then I am allocating 5K to the signal...
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