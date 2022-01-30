MQL5 warning
- Subscribtion Failed, The signal is not allowed for subscribtion on this trading account
- I want to create a signal, but I can't find the MT4 server
- Can't subscribe to two signals from two different brokers....
The signal provider can trade anything he/she wants in case the broker is allowing to trade the symbol by specification.
But some symbols will not be copied because of margin calculation type: if it is forex calculated so it will be copied, if not forex calculation for margin - the symbol will not be copied.
And check the mapping which was described in FAQ, for example:
The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?
Margin calculation type is checked for each remaining symbol - if it is Forex, a symbol is considered to be suitable. Symbols of CFD, Futures or other calculation types are discarded.
-----------------
"no symbol found" issue (or "forex symbols only issue") - read this small thread with the script to check:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/367553
-----------------
I am ready to subscibe for a signal but MQL5 shows this warning: Copying of trade operations are not garanteed. The following symbols are not available on your account: FDSXH22 (attached file). The seller's broker is the same as mine
Do you have this FDSXH22 symbol available in your trading account?
Is it enabled in MT4/5 >> View >> Symbols?
If it is, you probably won't have any problem.
FDSXH22 is the micro future of DAX and is available in my trading account. Do you think that I can copy the signal?
As I posted above - it depends on margin calculation type of the symbol.
1. Example with EURUSD.
and margin calculation = forex for EURUSD according to specification proposed by the broker.
It means, this symbol (EURUSD) will be copied.
2. Next examples.
Those symbols will not be copied because calculation for them is not forex according to their specification:
--------------
There is script about how to estimate it - look at the post #3
As I posted above - it depends on margin calculation type of the symbol.
1. Example with EURUSD.
and margin calculation = forex for EURUSD according to specification proposed by the broker.
It means, this symbol (EURUSD) will be copied.
2. Next examples.
Those symbols will not be copied because calculation for them is not forex according to their specification:
--------------
There is script about how to estimate it - look at the post #3
I believe so, since your broker is the same and the symbol is available.
Thanks for your help. As you can see form attached file the calculation of FDXS is exchange futures. So, this signal cannot be copied, right ?
The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use