Trades generated in mt4 account that were not set by signal provider
If you are not using MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 so there is Metatrader's logs.
In case it is necessary to fix something - the service deks is not reviewing the requests without log files in text format.
For example, you may see the disconnection from the signal ser ver in log file (in case you are not using MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5).
And using log files - we can see all the confugiration: did you disabled the signal subscroption on your local PC while using VPS for subscription? did you use your EA on same account?
2. General subscription procedure.
Check it (just in case you missed something):
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731
3. It is recommended to use same broker with the signal provider (and same account type for example).
4. It is recommended to use MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 for subscription. And it is strongly recommended to use MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 for signal providers as well - to avoid any transaction delay which may be affected for subscribers.
- www.metatrader5.com
Hello. The signal coming through the MQL5 platform to my mt4 platform has been incorrect for one of the signal providers I subscribe to. The signal has opened positions when the signal provider didn't trade and has also closed out positions when he didn't close any out. I have exchanged personal messages with the signal provider. This has resulted in losses we should not have been exposed to.
Here is a screen shot from my broker at AxiTrader showing the trades and where they received the order from. They have indicated to me that the trade open/close orders are coming from MQL5.
How has this occurred and how do I avoid it in the future?
By the way, can you send the name of the signal (link to the signal) to me by PM?
Just to check ...
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Hello. The signal coming through the MQL5 platform to my mt4 platform has been incorrect for one of the signal providers I subscribe to. The signal has opened positions when the signal provider didn't trade and has also closed out positions when he didn't close any out. I have exchanged personal messages with the signal provider. This has resulted in losses we should not have been exposed to.
Here is a screen shot from my broker at AxiTrader showing the trades and where they received the order from. They have indicated to me that the trade open/close orders are coming from MQL5.
How has this occurred and how do I avoid it in the future?