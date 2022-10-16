Experts: Milestone - page 56
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The key is, to find a suitable lot size to get the profit at around 15 pips. Cut the losses at 20 to 30 pips. Don't let a single trade run for more than 12 hours. I can not say in percent but do the following:
open strategy tester, load Milestone 22.5 with following settings:
The key is, to find a suitable lot size to get the profit at around 15 pips. Cut the losses at 20 to 30 pips. Don't let a single trade run for more than 12 hours. I can not say in percent but do the following:
open strategy tester, load Milestone 22.5 with following settings:
Starting with 300 euro or usd, use at elast 3 month of data. Account should grow 50 to 100% within 3 month. Sounds a lot? Yes. Are we here for 1% a year? no.
(Importand sidenote: I'm trading at 1:50 leverage, so if you get 1:100, use the half of my marginuse, if you trade 1:200, use only 1/4 of my marginuse, so e.g. 0.09 at 1:200 instead of my 0.35 and 0.045 at 1:400)SafeSpread=0
SafeGrowth=1
SafeExits=1
SafeMilestone=1
EnableStop=1
CarryProfits=1
AvoidSpikes=1
TrueRange=1
KillBasket=0
SignalFrontA=1
SignalFrontB=1
TradeMonday=1
TradeFriday=1
SignalAStartHour=0
SignalAEndHour=23
SignalBStartHour=0
SignalBEndHour=23
MaxTrades=1
RefreshHours=6
SleepSeconds=3600
BasketSeconds=3600
KillSeconds=3600
BasketProfit=0.00000000
OpenProfit=0.04000000
MinProfit=0.02000000
SafeProfit=0.01000000
StopGrowth=0.10000000
MilestoneGrowth=0.04000000
RelativeStop=0.30000000
QueryHistory=10
TrendBars=30
MinRange=3.00000000
MinTrend=1.00000000
MaxTrend=6.00000000
MinMarginLevel=0.90000000
MarginUsage=0.35000000
BackupMargin=0.00500000
MinLots=0.01000000
TradeSpace=10.00000000
MaxSpread=5.00000000
CandleSpike=5.00000000
SpikeCount=3
ATRPeriod=14
ATRTimeFrame=0
MA1Period=120
MA2Period=40
MAShiftCheck=10
MATimeFrame=0
The marginuse is that parameter with the most influence to success or lose, if the tradesize is too small, you need too many pips and remember, mostly we trade against trend at psychologic levels e.g. eur/usd trend is long, reach 1.38, market reverse for a couple bars before it takes the doublezero for continue with trend.
So, if we need 15 pips to get our profits, we are fine most of the time. If we need 80 pips for our profits, cause trade is too small or profit setting is too big, we fail most of the time.
So for the future, do not talk about lotsize and marginuse without telling your leverage, is really important, as long as we open trades on a "use X% of the balance as margin" - its important that everyone understand this method of calculation lotsize.
This is, why some people here are successful with milestone, some are not.
Onces this is clear, we can finetune the EA
My whishlist for the future, if someone can do this is:
1: hard stoploss and take profit on a percent of balance basis
2: hard time limit for each trade. Adjustable as bars or minutes or hours.
3: trailingstop and breakeven for those traders, who want to ride a successful trade for more pips
4: Milestone should still manage the trade, if stoploss or takeprofit are not to get and close positions like it do right now on an indicator basis
There are some EAs around, what can do the jobs but its more nice to have this all in one EA.
And for sure, there is no need to hide stops from brokers. Its even more important to set them hard, to avoid what happened last thursday, Oanda has been offline for around 2 hours.
If your broker hunts your stoploss, dont hide your stop, change your broker to one, who like if you win. E.g. oanda or fxcm or many more. Last but not least, be not afraid of low leverage. High leverage only means, you can trade 1 lot with 100 euro balance. Makes that sense? Wanna go bust in 5 minute? ok. Nevermind. Can win big? Yes. How often in a row? ....
Starting with 300 euro or usd, use at elast 3 month of data. Account should grow 50 to 100% within 3 month. Sounds a lot? Yes. Are we here for 1% a year? no.
(Importand sidenote: I'm trading at 1:50 leverage, so if you get 1:100, use the half of my marginuse, if you trade 1:200, use only 1/4 of my marginuse, so e.g. 0.09 at 1:200 instead of my 0.35 and 0.045 at 1:400)SafeSpread=0
SafeGrowth=1
SafeExits=1
SafeMilestone=1
EnableStop=1
CarryProfits=1
AvoidSpikes=1
TrueRange=1
KillBasket=0
SignalFrontA=1
SignalFrontB=1
TradeMonday=1
TradeFriday=1
SignalAStartHour=0
SignalAEndHour=23
SignalBStartHour=0
SignalBEndHour=23
MaxTrades=1
RefreshHours=6
SleepSeconds=3600
BasketSeconds=3600
KillSeconds=3600
BasketProfit=0.00000000
OpenProfit=0.04000000
MinProfit=0.02000000
SafeProfit=0.01000000
StopGrowth=0.10000000
MilestoneGrowth=0.04000000
RelativeStop=0.30000000
QueryHistory=10
TrendBars=30
MinRange=3.00000000
MinTrend=1.00000000
MaxTrend=6.00000000
MinMarginLevel=0.90000000
MarginUsage=0.35000000
BackupMargin=0.00500000
MinLots=0.01000000
TradeSpace=10.00000000
MaxSpread=5.00000000
CandleSpike=5.00000000
SpikeCount=3
ATRPeriod=14
ATRTimeFrame=0
MA1Period=120
MA2Period=40
MAShiftCheck=10
MATimeFrame=0
The marginuse is that parameter with the most influence to success or lose, if the tradesize is too small, you need too many pips and remember, mostly we trade against trend at psychologic levels e.g. eur/usd trend is long, reach 1.38, market reverse for a couple bars before it takes the doublezero for continue with trend.
So, if we need 15 pips to get our profits, we are fine most of the time. If we need 80 pips for our profits, cause trade is too small or profit setting is too big, we fail most of the time.
So for the future, do not talk about lotsize and marginuse without telling your leverage, is really important, as long as we open trades on a "use X% of the balance as margin" - its important that everyone understand this method of calculation lotsize.
This is, why some people here are successful with milestone, some are not.
Onces this is clear, we can finetune the EA
My whishlist for the future, if someone can do this is:
1: hard stoploss and take profit on a percent of balance basis
2: hard time limit for each trade. Adjustable as bars or minutes or hours.
3: trailingstop and breakeven for those traders, who want to ride a successful trade for more pips
4: Milestone should still manage the trade, if stoploss or takeprofit are not to get and close positions like it do right now on an indicator basis
There are some EAs around, what can do the jobs but its more nice to have this all in one EA.
And for sure, there is no need to hide stops from brokers. Its even more important to set them hard, to avoid what happened last thursday, Oanda has been offline for around 2 hours.
If your broker hunts your stoploss, dont hide your stop, change your broker to one, who like if you win. E.g. oanda or fxcm or many more. Last but not least, be not afraid of low leverage. High leverage only means, you can trade 1 lot with 100 euro balance. Makes that sense? Wanna go bust in 5 minute? ok. Nevermind. Can win big? Yes. How often in a row? ....
It`s great how you hold up this thread since trevone finished his work....thanks a lot for this!!!
I am testing your new approach- sounds clever and elaboreted. One question to be sure: the settings you showed are not 1:1 identical with the possible settings in my version of milestone (22.5). Did you leave some settings out (e.g.: SignalBack A and B).
Keep on your great work here!
I tested dez13-Feb14 in Eurusd, starting amount 200,-, Profit 50%, max DD=25%
It`s great how you hold up this thread since trevone finished his work....thanks a lot for this!!!
I am testing your new approach- sounds clever and elaboreted. One question to be sure: the settings you showed are not 1:1 identical with the possible settings in my version of milestone (22.5). Did you leave some settings out (e.g.: SignalBack A and B).
Keep on your great work here!
I tested dez13-Feb14 in Eurusd, starting amount 200,-, Profit 50%, max DD=25%
Thx for the words, I appreciate it!
Yes, I did not mention the paramters about the backsystem cause with one trade, we dont use it.
I guess, the real profits will differ from backtesting. With the time, we will find out, if 12 hours are enough or too much time. Without having the mentioned trade limitations in one EA, we can not backtest it. For my stomach feelings, 2 hours would be enough but for that, I do not have enough data. Forward test will show if we are profitable this way.
Most important to me is, I'll not lock down a pair for more than 12 hours and its almost sure, within 12 hours, one trade will not run 1000 pips against me, like happened here with milestone 5.2:
This trade is still active with 5 more in the basket. And thats annoying.
I just want to summarize my method, trevone programmed 10.4 in such a way that it has so many exits and the indicators are perfect for me.
please take your time and compare the programs of both 22.5 and 10.4, you will notice that 10.4 is very simple and straight forward as compared to
22.5. I did alot of testing for weeks and months, i divinely stumbled on these settings and I believe it will work on all pairs as long as the spread is not
above 5. these are the twenty pairs : EURUSD; GBPUSD; USDJPY; USDCAD; EURGBP; EURJPY; GBPJPY; NZDJPY; AUDJPY; AUDCAD; CADJPY; CHFJPY; EURAUD;
EURCAD; USDCHF; GBPCAD; GBPAUD; EURCHF; NZDUSD; GBPCHF...... CADCHF has one of the highest spread of between 2 to 4.5pips.
The modelling quality of my tests is 99.9%, I tested with EURUSD (01 Jan 2013------- 31 Jan 2014) and GBPJPY ( 01 Jan 2013 ------- 14 Feb 2014) and it did not go bust.
You are right to keep maxtrade to 1 for each pair, 10.4 has maxtrade set as 1 default, i tested it above 1, and it busted. My advise,"DON'T SET MAXTRADE ABOVE 1"
From my tests I realized that for some pairs, it is dangerous to trade after Dec 20 and for some it is ok. Well if you ask me, I prefer to shut down milestone until
Jan 2 the next year. With the settings below, milestone 10.4 did not go bust like 22.5 and other eas I tested.
I will run more tests with 22.5 with the settings below and change Maxtrade to 1 and see whether it will not bust.
Change ONLY THESE SETTINGS and leave others as default:
MINGROWTH ----->0.055
MAXGROWTH -----> 0.081
MARGINUSAGE -------> 0.08
I dont think leverage affects 10.4 trading strategy but i advise you use 1:400 for above settings.
I call these settings, "THE UNIVERSAL FORMULA", for Milestone 10.4.
All pairs should be opened in separate MT4 accounts. I see it as employing 20 workers to earn money for me in forex.
Please use 5 day MT4 Charts with New york close. I mean Charts that dont have sunday bars, eg, Global prime FX, AXITRADER FX etc
Trevone has inspired me with 10.4 to go into programming and in the future i hope to program the ultimate forex robot.
Trevone God bless you wherever you are.
MINGROWTH ----->0.055
MAXGROWTH -----> 0.081
MARGINUSAGE -------> 0.08
I dont think leverage affects 10.4 trading strategy but i advise you use 1:400 for above settings.
That is for sure an important point, cause all the milestones use this percent of balance for lotsize calculation. If you use 0.08 in a 1:50 account, your trades are 8 times smaller than in an 1:400 account. And then you run into trouble cause you never see the min- or maxgrowth in a short period of time.
The Style here should be in and out within minutes, that works fine.
I think everybody here has at least a little trading experience and will agree, that a trade setup - taken from 5 minute charts - can not be valid 50 candles or 4 hours later. Neither would anybode use a 4 hour chart for 2 minute scalping.
So well. I think, if we put all this together, we will get the most out of it. I'll test some more with 10.4. In the meantime I setup my subaccounts... you are right with that 10 or 20 workers. :) If one gets ill, the others still do the job.
MINGROWTH ----->0.055
MAXGROWTH -----> 0.081
MARGINUSAGE -------> 0.08
I dont think leverage affects 10.4 trading strategy but i advise you use 1:400 for above settings.
please note that the testing was for EURUSD (01 Jan 2013 to 31 Jan 2014); GBPJPY (01 Jan 2013 to 14 Feb 2014); sorry for the error.
About the RelativeStop not working sometimes, autotrading needs a good VPS that is closest to the broker you are using, and the latency rate should be as little as possible, for me, the latency should be less than 0.5ms or even 0.35ms will be great.
Well i used 1:400 for the above settings and I guess you are right about the whole leverage thing, you have to do your maths well or you have only yourself to blame.
Margin-usage of 0.08 is the maximum you can use for a leverage of 1:400 . PLEASE EVERYONE SHOULD TAKE NOTE or you blow your account.
Margin-usage of 0.08 is the maximum you can use for a leverage of 1:400 . PLEASE EVERYONE SHOULD TAKE NOTE or you blow your account.
Yes, with a hundred percent chance :)
backtest Jan. 01 2013 to Feb 28 2014 - start 300 euro. settings like suggested. (this may work if one take the money out every few weeks and stay with risking that 300 euro account - the question is, we manage 10 300 euro accounts, how much can them grow every month comapred to, if we let them grow to 5.000 each and take the money out then every week or month....
anyway. my results:
milestone 10.4 - busted at oct. 10 2013
Milestone 22.5 - not busted with my settings, ends up after 14 month of trading at 10.500 euro and one open position. This would be different in a real account, cause I'll not allow an open trade over the weekend. With this last positon closed, we go out of 14 month with 9329 euro.
My backtest in gbp/jpy do not survive one year, gbp/usd neither
I guess, forward its to manage. We'll see.
I like your 10.4 idea but in the longer term, 22.5 is an evolution and with the limit to one trade each pair, its a lot more save to trade with it.
Somehow I can not manage the 10.4 to survive. But maybe I'll let them both run in real money, both with 300 euro accounts. To compare the results 3 months later...
Yes, I only trade with money I dont need anymore. The longer term is for sure planned to make a living with the trading results. But the risk need to stay as low as possible with as many trades as possible. So a human can not do the job. We miss too many good setups.
please note that 300euro is not the same as 300usd, I suggest you trade with the equivalent of 200usd or 300usd. I downloaded and used Tick data from Dukascopy using tickstory software and it gave me a modelling quality of 99.90%. tested milestone 10.4 on GBPJPY with 300usd and it did not go bust from 01 Jan 2013 to 14 Feb 2014; tested it again on eurusd with 300usd(not 300euros) and it survived from 01 Jan 2013 to 31 Jan 2014. I will post the results as soon as I can.
I am perfectly sure that milestone 10.4 can survive at least 4months no matter the storm that comes its way and I have no intention of leaving my profit for more than
three months in an account, that's suicide for me. Trade with only 5 day charts that dont have sunday bars(candles) with new york close.
PLS NOTE: Milestone 10.4 can only trade with a micro account with a maximum of 300usd(not 300euros).
Milestone 10.4 cannot trade big accounts with even 1000usd and 10500usd is a no-go zone for it.
Milestone 10.4, from my tests is perfect for MICRO ACCOUNTS ONLY.
If you want to trade with big accounts then milestone 22.5 is best.
please note that 300euro is not the same as 300usd, I suggest you trade with the equivalent of 200usd or 300usd. I downloaded and used Tick data from Dukascopy using tickstory software and it gave me a modelling quality of 99.90%. tested milestone 10.4 on GBPJPY with 300usd and it did not go bust from 01 Jan 2013 to 14 Feb 2014; tested it again on eurusd with 300usd(not 300euros) and it survived from 01 Jan 2013 to 31 Jan 2014. I will post the results as soon as I can.
I am perfectly sure that milestone 10.4 can survive at least 4months no matter the storm that comes its way and I have no intention of leaving my profit for more than
three months in an account, that's suicide for me. Trade with only 5 day charts that dont have sunday bars(candles) with new york close.
PLS NOTE: Milestone 10.4 can only trade with a micro account with a maximum of 300usd(not 300euros).
Milestone 10.4 cannot trade big accounts with even 1000usd and 10500usd is a no-go zone for it.
Milestone 10.4, from my tests is perfect for MICRO ACCOUNTS ONLY.
If you want to trade with big accounts then milestone 22.5 is best.
Symbol
EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period
5 Minutes (M5) 2013.01.01 00:00 - 2014.01.31 21:59 (2013.01.01 - 2014.01.31)
Model
Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
Parameters
TOOLS="............................................................................................................."; MAGIC=20130721; NewSession=false; CloseAll=false; ContinueTrading=true; BackupSystem=true; FrontSystem=true; EarlyExitsFront=true; EarlyExitsBack=true; FixedSpace=false; FixedLots=false; REWARD="............................................................................................................."; QueryHistory=7; BasketProfit=250; OpenProfit=6; MinProfit=0.9; MinGowth=0.055; MaxGowth=0.081; StopLoss=0; MaxStop=4; MaxDrawDown=0.93; RelativeStop=1; TriggerFrontSystem=0.1; TriggerBackSystem=0.97; RISK="............................................................................................................."; MaxTrades=1; MarginUsage=0.08; TradeSpace=4.5; INDICATOR_ATR="............................................................................................................."; ATRTimeFrame=0; ATRPeriod=10; ATRShift=0; ATRShiftCheck=2; INDICATOR_ADX="............................................................................................................."; ADXMain=10; ADXTimeFrame=0; ADXPeriod=14; ADXShift=0; ADXShiftCheck=1; INDICATOR_MA="............................................................................................................."; MATimeFrame=0; MA2Period=10; MA1Period=120; MMAShift=0; MAShift=0; MAShiftCheck=14; MinTrend=0.0001;
Bars in test
81035
Ticks modelled
12860345
Modelling quality
99.90%
Mismatched charts errors
0
Initial deposit
300.00
Spread
5
Total net profit
1205.82
Gross profit
1326.16
Gross loss
-120.34
Profit factor
11.02
Expected payoff
3.65
Absolute drawdown
55.36
Maximal drawdown
390.40 (38.05%)
Relative drawdown
38.05% (390.40)
Total trades
330
Short positions (won %)
165 (88.48%)
Long positions (won %)
165 (86.67%)
Profit trades (% of total)
289 (87.58%)
Loss trades (% of total)
41 (12.42%)
Largest
profit trade
111.20
loss trade
-18.24
Average
profit trade
4.59
loss trade
-2.94
Maximum
consecutive wins (profit in money)
28 (82.13)
consecutive losses (loss in money)
7 (-9.10)
Maximal
consecutive profit (count of wins)
123.36 (5)
consecutive loss (count of losses)
-23.55 (4)
Average
consecutive wins
10
consecutive losses
2
please note that 300euro is not the same as 300usd, I suggest you trade with the equivalent of 200usd or 300usd. I downloaded and used Tick data from Dukascopy using tickstory software and it gave me a modelling quality of 99.90%. tested milestone 10.4 on GBPJPY with 300usd and it did not go bust from 01 Jan 2013 to 14 Feb 2014; tested it again on eurusd with 300usd(not 300euros) and it survived from 01 Jan 2013 to 31 Jan 2014. I will post the results as soon as I can.
I am perfectly sure that milestone 10.4 can survive at least 4months no matter the storm that comes its way and I have no intention of leaving my profit for more than
three months in an account, that's suicide for me. Trade with only 5 day charts that dont have sunday bars(candles) with new york close.
PLS NOTE: Milestone 10.4 can only trade with a micro account with a maximum of 300usd(not 300euros).
Milestone 10.4 cannot trade big accounts with even 1000usd and 10500usd is a no-go zone for it.
Milestone 10.4, from my tests is perfect for MICRO ACCOUNTS ONLY.
If you want to trade with big accounts then milestone 22.5 is best.
Symbol
EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period
5 Minutes (M5) 2013.01.01 00:00 - 2014.01.31 21:59 (2013.01.01 - 2014.01.31)
Model
Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
Parameters
TOOLS="............................................................................................................."; MAGIC=20130721; NewSession=false; CloseAll=false; ContinueTrading=true; BackupSystem=true; FrontSystem=true; EarlyExitsFront=true; EarlyExitsBack=true; FixedSpace=false; FixedLots=false; REWARD="............................................................................................................."; QueryHistory=7; BasketProfit=250; OpenProfit=6; MinProfit=0.9; MinGowth=0.055; MaxGowth=0.081; StopLoss=0; MaxStop=4; MaxDrawDown=0.93; RelativeStop=1; TriggerFrontSystem=0.1; TriggerBackSystem=0.97; RISK="............................................................................................................."; MaxTrades=1; MarginUsage=0.08; TradeSpace=4.5; INDICATOR_ATR="............................................................................................................."; ATRTimeFrame=0; ATRPeriod=10; ATRShift=0; ATRShiftCheck=2; INDICATOR_ADX="............................................................................................................."; ADXMain=10; ADXTimeFrame=0; ADXPeriod=14; ADXShift=0; ADXShiftCheck=1; INDICATOR_MA="............................................................................................................."; MATimeFrame=0; MA2Period=10; MA1Period=120; MMAShift=0; MAShift=0; MAShiftCheck=14; MinTrend=0.0001;
Bars in test
81035
Ticks modelled
12860345
Modelling quality
99.90%
Mismatched charts errors
0
Initial deposit
300.00
Spread
5
Total net profit
1205.82
Gross profit
1326.16
Gross loss
-120.34
Profit factor
11.02
Expected payoff
3.65
Absolute drawdown
55.36
Maximal drawdown
390.40 (38.05%)
Relative drawdown
38.05% (390.40)
Total trades
330
Short positions (won %)
165 (88.48%)
Long positions (won %)
165 (86.67%)
Profit trades (% of total)
289 (87.58%)
Loss trades (% of total)
41 (12.42%)
Largest
profit trade
111.20
loss trade
-18.24
Average
profit trade
4.59
loss trade
-2.94
Maximum
consecutive wins (profit in money)
28 (82.13)
consecutive losses (loss in money)
7 (-9.10)
Maximal
consecutive profit (count of wins)
123.36 (5)
consecutive loss (count of losses)
-23.55 (4)
Average
consecutive wins
10
consecutive losses
2
Symbol
GBPJPY (Great Britain Pound vs Japanese Yen)
Period
5 Minutes (M5) 2013.01.01 22:03 - 2014.02.14 21:59 (2013.01.01 - 2014.01.31)
Model
Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
Parameters
TOOLS="............................................................................................................."; MAGIC=20130721; NewSession=false; CloseAll=false; ContinueTrading=true; BackupSystem=true; FrontSystem=true; EarlyExitsFront=true; EarlyExitsBack=true; FixedSpace=false; FixedLots=false; REWARD="............................................................................................................."; QueryHistory=7; BasketProfit=250; OpenProfit=6; MinProfit=0.9; MinGowth=0.055; MaxGowth=0.081; StopLoss=0; MaxStop=4; MaxDrawDown=0.93; RelativeStop=1; TriggerFrontSystem=0.1; TriggerBackSystem=0.97; RISK="............................................................................................................."; MaxTrades=1; MarginUsage=0.08; TradeSpace=4.5; INDICATOR_ATR="............................................................................................................."; ATRTimeFrame=0; ATRPeriod=10; ATRShift=0; ATRShiftCheck=2; INDICATOR_ADX="............................................................................................................."; ADXMain=10; ADXTimeFrame=0; ADXPeriod=14; ADXShift=0; ADXShiftCheck=1; INDICATOR_MA="............................................................................................................."; MATimeFrame=0; MA2Period=10; MA1Period=120; MMAShift=0; MAShift=0; MAShiftCheck=14; MinTrend=0.0001;
Bars in test
83909
Ticks modelled
21152618
Modelling quality
99.90%
Mismatched charts errors
0
Initial deposit
300.00
Spread
5
Total net profit
6072.49
Gross profit
6644.18
Gross loss
-571.69
Profit factor
11.62
Expected payoff
11.88
Absolute drawdown
222.88
Maximal drawdown
3959.82 (68.39%)
Relative drawdown
77.12% (259.98)
Total trades
511
Short positions (won %)
253 (84.98%)
Long positions (won %)
258 (80.23%)
Profit trades (% of total)
422 (82.58%)
Loss trades (% of total)
89 (17.42%)
Largest
profit trade
276.07
loss trade
-45.85
Average
profit trade
15.74
loss trade
-6.42
Maximum
consecutive wins (profit in money)
40 (767.70)
consecutive losses (loss in money)
4 (-80.31)
Maximal
consecutive profit (count of wins)
767.70 (40)
consecutive loss (count of losses)
-80.31 (4)
Average
consecutive wins
7
consecutive losses
1
please note that 300euro is not the same as 300usd, I suggest you trade with the equivalent of 200usd or 300usd. I downloaded and used Tick data from Dukascopy using tickstory software and it gave me a modelling quality of 99.90%. tested milestone 10.4 on GBPJPY with 300usd and it did not go bust from 01 Jan 2013 to 14 Feb 2014; tested it again on eurusd with 300usd(not 300euros) and it survived from 01 Jan 2013 to 31 Jan 2014. I will post the results as soon as I can.
I am perfectly sure that milestone 10.4 can survive at least 4months no matter the storm that comes its way and I have no intention of leaving my profit for more than
three months in an account, that's suicide for me. Trade with only 5 day charts that dont have sunday bars(candles) with new york close.
PLS NOTE: Milestone 10.4 can only trade with a micro account with a maximum of 300usd(not 300euros).
Milestone 10.4 cannot trade big accounts with even 1000usd and 10500usd is a no-go zone for it.
Milestone 10.4, from my tests is perfect for MICRO ACCOUNTS ONLY.
If you want to trade with big accounts then milestone 22.5 is best.
Symbol
EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period
5 Minutes (M5) 2013.01.01 00:00 - 2014.01.31 21:59 (2013.01.01 - 2014.01.31)
Model
Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
Parameters
TOOLS="............................................................................................................."; MAGIC=20130721; NewSession=false; CloseAll=false; ContinueTrading=true; BackupSystem=true; FrontSystem=true; EarlyExitsFront=true; EarlyExitsBack=true; FixedSpace=false; FixedLots=false; REWARD="............................................................................................................."; QueryHistory=7; BasketProfit=250; OpenProfit=6; MinProfit=0.9; MinGowth=0.055; MaxGowth=0.081; StopLoss=0; MaxStop=4; MaxDrawDown=0.93; RelativeStop=1; TriggerFrontSystem=0.1; TriggerBackSystem=0.97; RISK="............................................................................................................."; MaxTrades=1; MarginUsage=0.08; TradeSpace=4.5; INDICATOR_ATR="............................................................................................................."; ATRTimeFrame=0; ATRPeriod=10; ATRShift=0; ATRShiftCheck=2; INDICATOR_ADX="............................................................................................................."; ADXMain=10; ADXTimeFrame=0; ADXPeriod=14; ADXShift=0; ADXShiftCheck=1; INDICATOR_MA="............................................................................................................."; MATimeFrame=0; MA2Period=10; MA1Period=120; MMAShift=0; MAShift=0; MAShiftCheck=14; MinTrend=0.0001;
Bars in test
81035
Ticks modelled
12860345
Modelling quality
99.90%
Mismatched charts errors
0
Initial deposit
300.00
Spread
5
Total net profit
1205.82
Gross profit
1326.16
Gross loss
-120.34
Profit factor
11.02
Expected payoff
3.65
Absolute drawdown
55.36
Maximal drawdown
390.40 (38.05%)
Relative drawdown
38.05% (390.40)
Total trades
330
Short positions (won %)
165 (88.48%)
Long positions (won %)
165 (86.67%)
Profit trades (% of total)
289 (87.58%)
Loss trades (% of total)
41 (12.42%)
Largest
profit trade
111.20
loss trade
-18.24
Average
profit trade
4.59
loss trade
-2.94
Maximum
consecutive wins (profit in money)
28 (82.13)
consecutive losses (loss in money)
7 (-9.10)
Maximal
consecutive profit (count of wins)
123.36 (5)
consecutive loss (count of losses)
-23.55 (4)
Average
consecutive wins
10
consecutive losses
2
Symbol
GBPJPY (Great Britain Pound vs Japanese Yen)
Period
5 Minutes (M5) 2013.01.01 22:03 - 2014.02.14 21:59 (2013.01.01 - 2014.01.31)
Model
Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
Parameters
TOOLS="............................................................................................................."; MAGIC=20130721; NewSession=false; CloseAll=false; ContinueTrading=true; BackupSystem=true; FrontSystem=true; EarlyExitsFront=true; EarlyExitsBack=true; FixedSpace=false; FixedLots=false; REWARD="............................................................................................................."; QueryHistory=7; BasketProfit=250; OpenProfit=6; MinProfit=0.9; MinGowth=0.055; MaxGowth=0.081; StopLoss=0; MaxStop=4; MaxDrawDown=0.93; RelativeStop=1; TriggerFrontSystem=0.1; TriggerBackSystem=0.97; RISK="............................................................................................................."; MaxTrades=1; MarginUsage=0.08; TradeSpace=4.5; INDICATOR_ATR="............................................................................................................."; ATRTimeFrame=0; ATRPeriod=10; ATRShift=0; ATRShiftCheck=2; INDICATOR_ADX="............................................................................................................."; ADXMain=10; ADXTimeFrame=0; ADXPeriod=14; ADXShift=0; ADXShiftCheck=1; INDICATOR_MA="............................................................................................................."; MATimeFrame=0; MA2Period=10; MA1Period=120; MMAShift=0; MAShift=0; MAShiftCheck=14; MinTrend=0.0001;
Bars in test
83909
Ticks modelled
21152618
Modelling quality
99.90%
Mismatched charts errors
0
Initial deposit
300.00
Spread
5
Total net profit
6072.49
Gross profit
6644.18
Gross loss
-571.69
Profit factor
11.62
Expected payoff
11.88
Absolute drawdown
222.88
Maximal drawdown
3959.82 (68.39%)
Relative drawdown
77.12% (259.98)
Total trades
511
Short positions (won %)
253 (84.98%)
Long positions (won %)
258 (80.23%)
Profit trades (% of total)
422 (82.58%)
Loss trades (% of total)
89 (17.42%)
Largest
profit trade
276.07
loss trade
-45.85
Average
profit trade
15.74
loss trade
-6.42
Maximum
consecutive wins (profit in money)
40 (767.70)
consecutive losses (loss in money)
4 (-80.31)
Maximal
consecutive profit (count of wins)
767.70 (40)
consecutive loss (count of losses)
-80.31 (4)
Average
consecutive wins
7
consecutive losses
1
Above are the settings, test results and graphs of my tests with MILESTONE 10.4 . As you can see, the results are amazing, I mean simply incredible, I believe God used Trevone to give us hope in making money effortlessly with MILESTONE 10.4 with as little as 300 dollars ( NOT 300 EUROS). I give GOD all the Glory.