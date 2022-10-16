Experts: Milestone - page 62

New comment
 
Hallo, can anyone tell me  whats the newest Version from Milestone is ?
 
JST:
Hallo, can anyone tell me  whats the newest Version from Milestone is ?
The latest version is still in my head. :)
 

Hello.

backtest;

50000 usd

default setting;

all message are  ' milestone-22.5 EURUSD,M5: OrderSend error 131 '.

no trade

why ???

sorry my english


and

There are many many parameters, where should I change ???

Please teach me some parameter setting example.

 
Moebius-FX:

Hello.

backtest;

50000 usd

default setting;

all message are  ' milestone-22.5 EURUSD,M5: OrderSend error 131 '.

no trade

why ???

sorry my english


and

There are many many parameters, where should I change ???

Please teach me some parameter setting example.

Hi Sir,

Please contact me on trevorschuil@yahoo.com for more info 

 

Hello everyone. 

I also did the test but with 9500 usd, i use a minilot standard: = 0.01, but do not go out orders.

 

Trevor Schuil: can I get in the call for help?

  thanks 

 

Hi Guys,

I get a lot of requests for the latest version of Milestone. Sorry, there is no new version. I dont support this project anymore, currently I am working on another project Kronus EA fulltime.

Good luck 

 

I am allready into this code now for 2 weeks.
Totally rewritten, and splittet up into classes (Account, HUD, Orders, Indicators and Deciders). 

Some big things are comming :)

 
stoffern:

I am allready into this code now for 2 weeks.
Totally rewritten, and splittet up into classes (Account, HUD, Orders, Indicators and Deciders). 

Some big things are comming :)

Fantastic! Looking forward to seeing it in action
 
EURUSD - M5 50 days 0.01

EURUSD - M5 30 days 0.1
 
Great work ! 
1...55565758596061626364
New comment