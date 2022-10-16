Experts: Milestone - page 62
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Hallo, can anyone tell me whats the newest Version from Milestone is ?
Hello.
backtest;
50000 usd
default setting;
all message are ' milestone-22.5 EURUSD,M5: OrderSend error 131 '.
no trade
why ???
sorry my english
and
There are many many parameters, where should I change ???
Please teach me some parameter setting example.
Hello.
backtest;
50000 usd
default setting;
all message are ' milestone-22.5 EURUSD,M5: OrderSend error 131 '.
no trade
why ???
sorry my english
and
There are many many parameters, where should I change ???
Please teach me some parameter setting example.
Hi Sir,
Please contact me on trevorschuil@yahoo.com for more info
Hello everyone.
I also did the test but with 9500 usd, i use a minilot standard: = 0.01, but do not go out orders.
Trevor Schuil: can I get in the call for help?
thanks
Hi Guys,
I get a lot of requests for the latest version of Milestone. Sorry, there is no new version. I dont support this project anymore, currently I am working on another project Kronus EA fulltime.
Good luck
I am allready into this code now for 2 weeks.
Totally rewritten, and splittet up into classes (Account, HUD, Orders, Indicators and Deciders).
Some big things are comming :)
I am allready into this code now for 2 weeks.
Totally rewritten, and splittet up into classes (Account, HUD, Orders, Indicators and Deciders).
Some big things are comming :)
EURUSD - M5 30 days 0.1