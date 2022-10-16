Experts: Milestone - page 63
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Hi,
I am using Milestone 20.5 in demo mode on the default settings. How can I stop it from using lots like 12.8 or 12.5? I'm thinking of 0.05 lol. Seriously, is there any way of getting the Manual max lot size to 0.05.
thanks
Dave
Hi Trevor,
Thank you very much for this EA that includes genius money management. I met forex just 2 months ago, so I am a newbie at forex and mql but I am a programmer and confused about something in your "closeAll" function.
if( ( MAGIC > 0 && OrderMagicNumber() == MAGIC ) || OrderSymbol() == Symbol() ){
If the OrderSymbol equal with Symbol, it will close all orders at that symbol including my manual orders because of the "or". So I was expecting that;
if( ( MAGIC == 0 || OrderMagicNumber() == MAGIC ) && OrderSymbol() == Symbol() ){
Where am I wrong at?
Same expression also in "preparePositions", "managePositions" functions.
Hello Trevor,
I am using your milestone-20.5 on a couple of demo account, and observing it for a while.
I would like to ask about milestone-22.5...it looks like the one downloaded from here is not runing on tester.
Is any bug i should know about it ?
I would apreciate any answer !
Best regards
EURUSD - M5 50 days 0.01
EURUSD - M5 30 days 0.1
Hi stoffern,
Mind sharing your set files on the said result backtested data.. Thanks in advance!
Hi guys,
Thanks
You can try to optimize EA
Milestone EA very good ea. Can you convert it on mq5 for metatader5???
hello , how can i make the EA to open several orders at once in one Pair?
You can try to optimize EA
Hi everyone, is the version 22.5 the last version. anybody could tell please, what are the currency pairs that we could use it as well as what is the best timeframe?
if any preset file could be great !
Thanks so much and in advance !
Backtested from 2020.04.01 - 2022.04.20
almost 1000% profit for 2 years
the best ea ive seen so far, need lots of tweaks though, gonna test in my demo. Will update result soon