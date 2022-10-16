Experts: Milestone - page 63

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Hi,

I am using Milestone 20.5 in demo mode on the default settings.  How can I stop it from using lots like 12.8 or 12.5?  I'm thinking of 0.05 lol.  Seriously, is there any way of getting the Manual max lot size to 0.05.

thanks

Dave

 

Hi Trevor,

T‌hank you very much for this EA that includes genius money management. I met forex just 2 months ago, so I am a newbie at forex and mql but I am a programmer and confused about something in your "closeAll" function.

‌if( ( MAGIC > 0 && OrderMagicNumber() == MAGIC ) || OrderSymbol() == Symbol() ){ 

‌If the OrderSymbol equal with Symbol, it will close all orders at that symbol including my manual orders because of the "or". So I was expecting that;

‌if( ( MAGIC == 0 || OrderMagicNumber() == MAGIC ) && OrderSymbol() == Symbol() ){ 

‌Where am I wrong at?

‌S‌ame expression also in "preparePositions", "managePositions" functions.

 

Hello Trevor,


I am using your milestone-20.5 on a couple of demo account, and observing it for a while.

I would like to ask about milestone-22.5...it looks like the one downloaded from here is not runing on tester. 

Is any bug i should know about it ?

I would apreciate any answer !

Best regards

 
stoffern:
EURUSD - M5 50 days 0.01

EURUSD - M5 30 days 0.1

Hi stoffern,


Mind sharing your set files on the said result backtested data.. Thanks in advance!

 
Hi guys,
I am testing version 22.5 with good results but if I increase the size of lot the EA close the operation after few pips.
Can you help me to increase the take profit,pls?

I don't understand how can I Do It.

Thanks
 
Iron Shirow:
Hi guys,
I am testing version 22.5 with good results but if I increase the size of lot the EA close the operation after few pips.
Can you help me to increase the take profit,pls?

I don't understand how can I Do It.

Thanks

You can try to optimize EA

 

Milestone EA very good ea. Can you convert it on mq5 for metatader5???

Milestone
Milestone
  • www.mql5.com
Target indicator You confuse where the next target? Use this indicator - it will show you where the next target. Open chart With 3 settable parameters (currency pair, timeframe, and template) opens a new chart on your screen at the initalization period of the script.
 

hello , how can i make the EA to open several orders at once in one Pair?

 
Jhon Agustinus Yahya:

You can try to optimize EA

Hi everyone, is the version 22.5 the last version. anybody could tell please, what are the currency pairs that we could use it as well as what is the best timeframe?

if any preset file could be great !


Thanks so much  and in advance !

 

Backtested from 2020.04.01 - 2022.04.20

almost 1000% profit for 2 years

the best ea ive seen so far, need lots of tweaks though, gonna test in my demo. Will update result soon


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